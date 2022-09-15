Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
Jennifer Lawrence Reveals That Leaving Home At 14 Inspired Her Powerful Performance in ‘Causeway’
Jennifer Lawrence brought serious starpower to the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, appearing at the world premiere of her new film “Causeway.” But despite the big, Hollywood name “Causeway” was a quieter character study. Lawrence stars in and produces the film, in which she plays a soldier returning to civilian life in New Orleans. The film also stars Brian Tyree Henry, Linda Emond, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Russell Harvard. “Causeway” is the feature directorial debut of theater veteran Lila Neugebauer, with a script written by Elizabeth Sanders, Luke Goebel and Ottessa Moshfegh. Her character in the film, Lynsey, is desperate to...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks like a big fat line of uncut hedonism. Seriously, the first scene in the new trailer features Robbie and Diego Calva snorting… something and speaking over-enthusiastically about their elaborate, albeit vague, dreams to be a part of something big. Related Jean Smart Jokes Rachel Brosnahan Tried to Sabotage Her Emmys Win By Gifting...
Ana de Armas cries as 'Blonde' receives 14-minute standing ovation in Venice
Ana de Armas grew emotional at the premiere of her Marilyn Monroe biopic, "Blonde," at the Venice Film Festival.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
Hugh Jackman’s new film might be his greatest yet after receiving 10-minute standing ovation
The world may know Hugh Jackman as X-Men‘s Wolverine, but don’t forget that he’s a talented actor and a triple threat. In saying that, this well-loved received a 10-minute standing ovation at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in his role in the new film, The Son, directed by Florian Zeller.
‘The Music Man’ to End Broadway Run in January as Hugh Jackman Departs
It turns out Hugh Jackman is irreplaceable. “The Music Man” will end its run on Jan. 1, 2023 as the Tony-winning star of stage and screen finishes his lengthy commitment to the hot-selling Broadway revival. There had been some chatter that the producers were looking for another actor to take over for Jackman as Professor Henry Hill, but those kind of performers are few and far between. And, well, they don’t usually have the kind of commercial appeal to fill the Winter Garden. The revival, which also starred two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster, will have played 358 regular and 46...
Latin Superstar Eugenio Derbez Faces “Complicated” Surgery After Accident
Latin American superstar Eugenio Derbez has had an accident and will undergo a “complicated” surgery, his wife, Alessandra Rosaldo, told his fans in an Instagram post. “He is fine, however the injuries he suffered are delicate and in the next few hours, he will have to undergo surgery. The operation is very complicated, but it does not compromise his health,” Rosaldo wrote on Monday night, adding, “The recovery process will be long and difficult since he will have to rest for several weeks and then undergo rehabilitation therapies.”More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Poland Names 'EO' as International Feature EntryChris Rock Says...
'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy
The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
Marsha Hunt, Actress Blacklisted in Hollywood, Dies at 104
She was a star at Paramount and MGM before making a trip to Washington to protest the House Un-American Activities Committee. Marsha Hunt, the bright-eyed starlet who stood out in such films as These Glamour Girls, Pride and Prejudice and Raw Deal before her career came unraveled by the communist witch hunt that hit Hollywood, has died. She was 104.
‘Blonde’ Star Adrien Brody Recalls First Time Seeing Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe: ‘I Was Transported’
The first time “Blonde” star Adrien Brody saw Ana de Armas’ transformation into Marilyn Monroe was on set right before filming their first scene together. “I was transported to another time and place,” Brody, who plays Arthur Miller (aka The Playwright), told Variety at the U.S. premiere of “Blonde” in Hollywood Tuesday night. “I really thought she channeled [Marilyn] — she brought a nuanced, emotionally present [and] connected impression of her. I’m still blown away by it. It was really impressive.” Based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel of the same name, “Blonde” presents a reimagined version of the iconic actor’s...
Eddie Redmayne Admits His ‘Les Misérables’ Role Was ‘Appallingly Sung’ 10 Years Later
Academy Award winner Eddie Redmayne knows not all of his roles hit a high note. While at the Toronto International Film Festival promoting Netflix’s “The Good Nurse,” the Oscar winner reflected on 2012’s “Les Misérables” a decade after its release. Director Tom Hooper filmed the musical numbers live to recreate the emotional experience of doing a musical onstage, but Redmayne revealed he thought his singing ability was less than perfect. “I love the frailty,” the “Theory of Everything” alum said, via Entertainment Weekly. “Technically, it’s appallingly sung, but it’s got like a fragility that helps sell the song.” Redmayne noted that he channeled...
"The Music Man" closing despite box office success
NEW YORK -- Broadway's biggest hit since the pandemic shutdown made a shocking announcement Tuesday. "The Music Man," starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, is closing on Jan. 1.The musical revival has consistently been the top-selling show since it opened in December. Last week, "The Music Man" led all Broadway show grosses with $2.4 million, according to the Broadway League. The show got mixed reviews but boasts the star power of Jackman and Foster.
‘Blonde’ Film Review: Ana de Armas Recreates Marilyn and Norma Jean, in Black and White and Technicolor
Here’s a cocktail for you — let’s call it the “Blonde.” Start with a base of biographical fiction, add three parts mid-century photography, a heavy dash of bitters, a wash of bad taste and top with a Lynchian float. You’ll have something that kicks hard, if leaving you somewhat worse for wear once the intoxicants run their course.
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Pivots From HBO Max to February 2023 Theatrical Release
Magic Mike’s Last Dance will open in theaters Feb. 10, 2023 — the beginning of Super Bowl weekend and in advance of Valentine’s Day — after abandoning an exclusive release on HBO Max. Warner Bros. revealed the switch-up Friday. More from The Hollywood ReporterClaire Danes to Star in Steven Soderbergh Limited Series at HBO MaxAnderson Cooper to Host Kering Foundation's Inaugural Caring for Women DinnerSalma Hayek Pinault, Demian Bichir Join Angelina Jolie's 'Without Blood' The threequel will see Channing Tatum return as male stripper Mike Lane, a character loosely based on Tatum’s own experiences as a stripper in Florida. Salma Hayek...
In Brief: Legendary filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard dead; Sofia Coppola's 'Elvis and Me', and more
HBO Max announced on Monday that it has renewed up Rap Sh!t, the comedy from creator Issa Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton, for a second season. The show follows two former high school besties -- played by Aida Osman and KaMillion -- who come together to form a rap group. "We're so happy to play in the world of Rap Sh!t for another season with this incredibly talented team," Rae said in a statement. Added Singleton, "This show and cast are one of a kind and I'm thrilled to get to do this again with them. We're going bigger and harder"...
Margot Robbie Plays A Wild Starlet In 'Babylon' Trailer
Margot Robbie plays a wild, budding Hollywood starlet in the trailer for Babylon. The upcoming film explores what might happen if you had the money (and power) to do just about anything, with few to no limitations. Set in 1920s Los Angles, Babylon follows the rise and fall of a group of dreamers with “outsized ambition and outrageous excess.”
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Star in ‘Babylon’ Trailer From Writer-Director Damien Chazelle
Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle returns with the trailer for his forthcoming movie Babylon. Hitting theaters on Dec. 25, the Paramount Pictures film features a star-studded cast led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast rounded out by Tobey Maguire, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, and Jean Smart.
Goodnight Mommy review: A sanitised, po-faced remake that misuses Naomi Watts
Dir: Matt Sobel. Starring: Naomi Watts, Cameron Crovetti, Nicholas Crovetti, Peter Hermann, Crystal Lucas-Perry, Jeremy Bobb. 15, 91 minutes. Goodnight Mommy was a 2014 Austrian horror that came and went with a small murmur of excitement, largely due to the twist hidden in its final act. Two kids, Lukas and Elias, bearing the feral stares and thin faces of baby bogeymen, arrive home one afternoon to find their mum back from the hospital. She’s undergone a cosmetic procedure and her head is mummified in bandages. But dear mother is so strange now: she refuses to acknowledge Lukas, and grows cruel and violent when the boys disobey her. Soon, they become convinced she’s been replaced by an imposter.
‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ official title, new cast members, and more for the Netflix movie
The Beverly Hills Cop franchise is one of the most iconic movie franchises in history. And, ever since Beverly Hills Cop III landed in 1994, fans have been eager for a sequel movie. And now it has been announced that the long-anticipated 4th Beverly Hills Cop movie will be made...
