State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State cleans up Auburn, moves to 3-0 in dominating win on the road

AUBURN, Ala. — Under blue skies and a scorching Alabama sun, Penn State and Auburn met for the second of a two-game home and home series Saturday afternoon. Despite the home field advantage — Jordan-Hare stadium mostly dressed in all orange — the Nittany Lions had no trouble getting past the Tigers, putting them away 41-12.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

State College police investigate 'apparent suicide' near Snappy's gas station, Penn State confirms student dies

State College police investigated an "apparent suicide" near the Snappy's gas station on University Drive on Saturday afternoon, according to Captain Matthew Wilson from the State College Police Department. Wilson said he couldn't "provide any further information at this time; however, there is no danger to the community." Following the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State field hockey comes off 2-0 weekend, heads into 1st Big Ten matchup of season

Cornell is a strong defensive team, which is something Penn State will have to look out for as it often has problems finding the cage. The Nittany Lions need to carry over the attacking offensive strategy from the Delaware game, as well as keep their momentum up throughout both halves if they want another 2-0 weekend.After three consecutive road wins, Penn State will look to win another pair of games away from home.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's soccer set to host Wisconsin in Big Ten opener

After unfinished business with Lehigh, Penn State men’s soccer will take on Wisconsin for its Big Ten opener Friday night. The Nittany Lions will look to push above .500 against a competitive Badger team, who added a new head coach in the offseason. Last year, Penn State clinched the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

