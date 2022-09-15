Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
State College's 3 Dots Downtown advances to public voting phase of multi-year grant
3 Dots Downtown is in the running for The Levitt AMP (Your City) Grant Awards, according to a release. This multi-year grant of $90K, will “bring three years of free live music to downtown State College,” according to the release. The grant is supported by the Mortimer &...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey places 5 current student-athletes on NFHCA watch list
Five Penn Staters have been named to NFHCA watch list for their outstanding play. Junior Sophia Gladieux, senior Elena Vos, graduate student Grace Wallis, senior Jemma Punch and senior Mackenzie Allessie were all nominated. 254 collegiate athletes have been named to the NFHCA watch list. The NFHCA All-American and All-Region...
Digital Collegian
‘Foot on the gas 24/7’ | Penn State women’s volleyball closes out nonconference slate 11-0, keeps pushing forward
With nonconference play over, Penn State remains perfect with an unblemished 11-0 record. With another 3-0 weekend at Rec Hall, the Nittany Lions were untouched in every match, going 9-0 against Howard, Albany and Coastal Carolina. For the blue and white, the nonconference games have fully prepared the team for...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling gathers New Jersey commit AJ Fricchione for 2023 recruiting class
Penn State added a talented young piece to its defending championship squad. AJ Fricchione announced his intention to wrestle under Cael Sanderson on Friday afternoon. Frichhione is slated as the No. 17 wrestler in the nation at 182 pounds by FloWrestling. The newest Nittany Lion commit currently competes at Bergen...
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State field hockey dominates Cornell, wins 5th straight contest on road
Penn State kept the good times rolling with its fifth win in a row. The Nittany Lions beat Cornell 3-0 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Saturday to improve to 6-1 on the season. Fresh off a 2-1 victory over No. 7 Michigan, the Nittany Lions stayed in Ann Arbor to square off against 2-1 Cornell.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer wins Big Ten opener with rallied support from ‘Park Avenue Army’
In its Big Ten season opener, Penn State men’s soccer claims a 1-0 win from Wisconsin. With another win under their belt, the Nittany Lions will have a bit of confidence heading into their next Big Ten matchup against Maryland on Tuesday. The blue and white appreciates its support...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer rallies late to pick up emotional victory in Mack Brady match, Big Ten opener
For Penn State, Friday’s match against Wisconsin meant more to the program than just its first conference win of the season. The matchup with the blue and white’s conference foe marked the 10th Annual Mack Brady match, which takes each fall in concert with a free clinic that takes place every January.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball makes quick work of Howard, secures sweep to move to 9-0 on season
Nine straight wins to start a head coaching career is not easy to accomplish, but that’s exactly what Katie Schumacher-Cawley just did. No. 11 Penn State kept its hot streak rolling, taking down Howard in a 3-0 sweep in its first match of the weekend. History repeated itself, as...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball uses strong defensive performance to set up players on front line
For championship teams to develop, it takes a full team effort with everyone contributing to wins. Penn State opened its weekend strong as it extended its record to 9-0 Friday night with a sweep of Howard. It was all the blue and white against the Bison as it dominated on...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer defeats Wisconsin in 10th annual Mack Brady match
Penn State faced quite the competition Friday night against Wisonsin. The Nittany Lions were able to defeat the Badgers, but they definitely had to put up a fight to get there. This was an important match for the Nittany Lions, as it was the 10th annual Mack Brady match which...
Digital Collegian
Game grades | Penn State football rolls the Auburn in near-perfect performance
Offense: A- Penn State scored on six of its nine drives against a stout Auburn defense, before taking the starters out, but penalties on the offensive line haunted the Nittany Lions all game. Like its Ohio matchup, the blue and white’s run game showed up behind freshman running back Nick...
Digital Collegian
Penn State cleans up Auburn, moves to 3-0 in dominating win on the road
AUBURN, Ala. — Under blue skies and a scorching Alabama sun, Penn State and Auburn met for the second of a two-game home and home series Saturday afternoon. Despite the home field advantage — Jordan-Hare stadium mostly dressed in all orange — the Nittany Lions had no trouble getting past the Tigers, putting them away 41-12.
Digital Collegian
State College police investigate 'apparent suicide' near Snappy's gas station, Penn State confirms student dies
State College police investigated an "apparent suicide" near the Snappy's gas station on University Drive on Saturday afternoon, according to Captain Matthew Wilson from the State College Police Department. Wilson said he couldn't "provide any further information at this time; however, there is no danger to the community." Following the...
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State field hockey beats No. 7 Michigan in 1st Big Ten game of season
Penn State came out on top in a competitive matchup with Michigan, playing hard until the final seconds. The Nittany Lions defeated the Wolverines 2-1 in a high-intensity back-and-forth game. Michigan’s offense attacked first and fast with Abby Tamer getting a shot off eight minutes into the game, but goalie...
Digital Collegian
As Big Ten competition creeps up, Penn State women’s volleyball looks to finish the nonconference
Another weekend, another tournament for Penn State. The No. 11 blue and white is set to play its fourth tournament of the early season this weekend, as it looks to conquer the Penn State Classic at Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions are coming off of their most impressive wins of...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football able to run the ball, even when it’s obvious, in dominant win over Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — Penn State set up for first-and-10 just short of the navy blue and orange Auburn logo at midfield Saturday evening, boasting a 31-12 lead over the Tigers with a little more than 12 minutes left to play in the fourth quarter. Every person in Jordan-Hare Stadium,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey comes off 2-0 weekend, heads into 1st Big Ten matchup of season
Cornell is a strong defensive team, which is something Penn State will have to look out for as it often has problems finding the cage. The Nittany Lions need to carry over the attacking offensive strategy from the Delaware game, as well as keep their momentum up throughout both halves if they want another 2-0 weekend.After three consecutive road wins, Penn State will look to win another pair of games away from home.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer set to host Wisconsin in Big Ten opener
After unfinished business with Lehigh, Penn State men’s soccer will take on Wisconsin for its Big Ten opener Friday night. The Nittany Lions will look to push above .500 against a competitive Badger team, who added a new head coach in the offseason. Last year, Penn State clinched the...
Digital Collegian
Weather forecast for Penn State football's road trip to Auburn
Penn State is set to take on Auburn in a Big Ten-SEC clash, and it couldn’t be played in much better weather. According to Accuweather, Auburn will be completely sunny for the entirety of gameday with just 4% cloud cover. The high for the day is listed at 85 degrees.
Digital Collegian
Betting lines and information as Penn State football squares off against Purdue
After opening as a heavy betting favorite against Ohio, Penn State returns as the favorite for its Week 3 matchup at Auburn. The Nittany Lions are set to enter Saturday as three-point favorites over the Tigers, according to DraftKings, despite traveling to one of the nation’s toughest road environments, Jordan-Hare Stadium.
