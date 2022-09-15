ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much does a new front door cost?

Need to know how much a new front door costs? A brand-new front door is one of the most important choices you'll make for the exterior of your home. It needs to tick several boxes that are crucial to your home's security, insulation, and curb appeal. It really is well worth your while to do proper research before setting your front door budget: you get what you pay for with doors. Considering that a front door should last you many, many years before it needs to be replaced again you should invest as much as you can.
Amazon's Hidden Coupon Page Could Help Save You Hundreds

With inflation rising high, odds are you're looking for the best deal on all of your purchases to help make your dollar stretch a little farther. Some of your daily purchases may be necessities while others are nice-to-haves, and while your necessities take priority that doesn't mean you need to completely cut out everything else. Amazon sells hundreds of thousands of products at all different price points, some of which are on sale and some are not. Wouldn't it be really nice to see everything that had a coupon available in one place?
Wayfair's Huge Dog Product Sale Includes Black Friday-Worthy Deals on Everything From Beds to Feeders

We love to spoil our dogs, and we’ll use any excuse to buy them a fun new toy, a yummy treat, or a new bed so they have yet another place to get comfy (as if they won’t just steal our seat on the human sofa anyway!). Well now you can feel less guilty about dropping so much of your disposable income on your fur baby. Right now, the Wayfair Dog Product Sale is offering deals of up to 50% off just about anything you could imagine needing or wanting for your pup. From comfy beds and loungers to functional crates...
HP's construction robot puts blueprints on site floors

Construction workers might soon spend more time building and less time preparing. HP has unveiled a SitePrint robot that autonomously prints layouts on construction site floors. With the help of a remote control tablet and cloud tools, the machine can outline walls, doors and other elements with little intervention — it can avoid unexpected obstacles, including steep drops. The company claims the bot can finish a layout in a "fraction" of the time humans require, although this will vary by the complexity of the project.
This TikTok-Famous Cordless Vacuum Mop Is a 'Game Changer,' According to Shoppers — and It's $100 Right Now

“This cuts my cleaning time in half” It takes a lot to keep the floors clean in your home. Sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, steam cleaning — there are so many tools needed to get these well-trodden surfaces to a sparkling state. Fortunately, what would normally take you hours to do just got a whole lot easier, thanks to a cleaning machine that buyers can't stop raving about. The Tineco cordless vacuum mop is two cleaning tools in one. Its performance beats out a lot of competitors and makes doing...
Save 40% on a New Mattress During the Siena Sleep Flash Sale

Do you often find yourself tossing and turning at night, struggling to get comfortable? If you're not sleeping well, it might be time for a new mattress. Look for one that's comfortable and provides the right amount of support. A quality mattress can make all the difference in getting a good night's sleep.
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

