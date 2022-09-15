ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eaton Rapids, MI

Play of the Week: Thelen's interception

By Audrey Dahlgren
 2 days ago

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – Out at Friday night’s Eaton Rapids Portland game, the Red Raiders’ Reice Thelen intercepted a pass and takes it back 30 yards for the pick six.

The exciting interception was one you shouldn’t miss.

It was so exciting we made it our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.

You can watch it in the video player above.

