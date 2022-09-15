Play of the Week: Thelen’s interception
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – Out at Friday night’s Eaton Rapids Portland game, the Red Raiders’ Reice Thelen intercepted a pass and takes it back 30 yards for the pick six.
The exciting interception was one you shouldn’t miss.
It was so exciting we made it our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.
You can watch it in the video player above.
