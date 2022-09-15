Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers

Bills and Dolphins have two receivers in this week’s top 20.

I'm ready for more football in Week 2, so here are my rankings to keep your fantasy teams on track! There were so many great games with crazy finishes last week and I'm hoping for more of the same this week and beyond.

The game with the highest point total over on SI Sportsbook is the Thursday night matchup between the Chargers and Chiefs ( O/U 54 ), but you don't need an advanced degree in football to see that coming. Two more matchups with high scoring potential are the Cardinals vs. Raiders ( O/U 51.5 ) and Vikings vs. Eagles ( O/U 50.5 ). I expect all three games to have plenty of Week 2's top fantasy scorers.

Week 2 wide receiver rankings (PPR)

Justin Jefferson, MIN (at PHI) Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. ATL) Davante Adams, LV (vs. ARI) Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. DAL) Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. TEN) Tyreek Hill, MIA (at BAL) Mike Evans, TB (at NO) A.J. Brown, PHI (vs. MIN) Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. SEA) Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at JAC) Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. WAS) Mike Williams, LAC (at KC) Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs. HOU) Terry McLaurin, WAS (at DET) Gabe Davis, BUF (vs. TEN) Marquise Brown, ARI (at LV) Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at BAL) Brandin Cooks, HOU (at DEN) D.J. Moore, CAR (at NYG) Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs. NE) Michael Thomas, NO (vs. TB) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at CIN) D.K. Metcalf, SEA (at SF) Christian Kirk, JAC (vs. IND) Jerry Jeudy, DEN (vs. HOU) JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC (vs. LAC) Julio Jones, TB (at NO) Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. CHI) Rashod Bateman, BAL (at MIA) Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. DAL) Elijah Moore, NYJ (at CLE) Allen Robinson, LAR (vs. ATL) Darnell Mooney, CHI (at GB) Drake London, ATL (at LAR) Jarvis Landry, NO (vs. TB) Josh Palmer, LAC (at KC) Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. SF) Hunter Renfrow, LV (vs. ARI) Curtis Samuel, WAS (at DET) Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. SEA) D.J. Chark, DET (vs. WAS) Jahan Dotson, WAS (at DET) Chase Claypool, PIT (vs. NE) Amari Cooper, CLE (vs. NYJ) Allen Lazard, GB (vs. CHI) Devonta Smith, PHI (vs. MIN) Russell Gage, TB (at NO) Isaiah McKenzie, BUF (vs. TEN) Robbie Anderson, CAR (at NYG) Sterling Shepard, NYG (vs. CAR) Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC (vs. LAC) Jakobi Meyers, NE (at PIT) Robert Woods, TEN (at BUF) Chris Olave, NO (vs. TB) Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE (vs. NYJ) Treylon Burks, TEN (at BUF) DeAndre Carter, LAC (at KC) Kyle Phillips, TEN (at BUF) Zay Jones, JAC (vs. IND) K.J. Osborn, MIN (at PHI)

