Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks

We have to wait until Monday night to see two of the top four QBs this week.

I'm ready for more football in Week 2, so here are my rankings to keep your fantasy teams on track! There were so many great games with crazy finishes last week and I'm hoping for more of the same this week and beyond.

The game with the highest point total over on SI Sportsbook is the Thursday night matchup between the Chargers and Chiefs ( O/U 54 ), but you don't need an advanced degree in football to see that coming. Two more matchups with high scoring potential are the Cardinals vs. Raiders ( O/U 51.5 ) and Vikings vs. Eagles ( O/U 50.5 ). I expect all three games to have plenty of Week 2's top fantasy scorers.

Week 2 quarterback rankings

Josh Allen, BUF (vs. TEN) Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. LAC) Justin Herbert, LAC (at KC) Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. MIN) Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. MIA) Kyler Murray, ARI (at LV) Derek Carr, LV (vs. ARI) Russell Wilson, DEN (vs. HOU) Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. ATL) Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. DAL) Tom Brady, TB (at NO) Trey Lance, SF (vs. SEA) Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. CHI) Kirk Cousins, MIN (at PHI) Carson Wentz, WAS (at DET) Matt Ryan, IND (at JAC) Jared Goff, DET (vs. WAS) Trevor Lawrence, JAC (vs. IND) Jameis Winston, NO (vs. TB) Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (at BAL) Justin Fields, CHI (at GB) Ryan Tannehill, TEN (at BUF) Baker Mayfield, CAR (at NYG) Daniel Jones, NYG (vs. CAR) Marcus Mariota, ATL (at LAR) Mac Jones, NE (at PIT) Mitchell Trubisky, PIT (vs. NE) Davis Mills, HOU (at DEN) Cooper Rush, DAL (at CIN) Jacoby Brissett, CLE (vs. NYJ) Geno Smith, SEA (at SF) Joe Flacco, NYJ (at CLE)

