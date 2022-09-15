ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks

By Michael Fabiano
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tyj8x_0hwZBGXu00

We have to wait until Monday night to see two of the top four QBs this week.

I'm ready for more football in Week 2, so here are my rankings to keep your fantasy teams on track! There were so many great games with crazy finishes last week and I'm hoping for more of the same this week and beyond.

The game with the highest point total over on SI Sportsbook is the Thursday night matchup between the Chargers and Chiefs ( O/U 54 ), but you don't need an advanced degree in football to see that coming. Two more matchups with high scoring potential are the Cardinals vs. Raiders ( O/U 51.5 ) and Vikings vs. Eagles ( O/U 50.5 ). I expect all three games to have plenty of Week 2's top fantasy scorers.

My rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | FLEX | K | DST

Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS & TEAM DEFENSES

Week 2 quarterback rankings

  1. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. TEN)
  2. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. LAC)
  3. Justin Herbert, LAC (at KC)
  4. Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. MIN)
  5. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. MIA)
  6. Kyler Murray, ARI (at LV)
  7. Derek Carr, LV (vs. ARI)
  8. Russell Wilson, DEN (vs. HOU)
  9. Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. ATL)
  10. Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. DAL)
  11. Tom Brady, TB (at NO)
  12. Trey Lance, SF (vs. SEA)
  13. Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. CHI)
  14. Kirk Cousins, MIN (at PHI)
  15. Carson Wentz, WAS (at DET)
  16. Matt Ryan, IND (at JAC)
  17. Jared Goff, DET (vs. WAS)
  18. Trevor Lawrence, JAC (vs. IND)
  19. Jameis Winston, NO (vs. TB)
  20. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (at BAL)
  21. Justin Fields, CHI (at GB)
  22. Ryan Tannehill, TEN (at BUF)
  23. Baker Mayfield, CAR (at NYG)
  24. Daniel Jones, NYG (vs. CAR)
  25. Marcus Mariota, ATL (at LAR)
  26. Mac Jones, NE (at PIT)
  27. Mitchell Trubisky, PIT (vs. NE)
  28. Davis Mills, HOU (at DEN)
  29. Cooper Rush, DAL (at CIN)
  30. Jacoby Brissett, CLE (vs. NYJ)
  31. Geno Smith, SEA (at SF)
  32. Joe Flacco, NYJ (at CLE)

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Football Week 2 Busts: Three huge NFL stars set to disappoint

Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL stars who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 2. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest stars. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your high draft picks disappoints in Week 2.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brandon Staley gives injury update on Justin Herbert after X-rays on ribs

In the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Oregon legend Justin Herbert took a shot to his midsection, leaving him on the ground in pain. He got up, got off the field, and sat out for a single play while trainers gave him an initial assessment. He came back in the game, but was clearly in pain. After the game, Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley said he believed Herbert will be OK going forward and disclosed the quarterback had undergone X-rays. Staley, however, did not reveal the results of the X-rays. Brandon Staley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Mariota
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Joe Flacco
ClutchPoints

2022 Fantasy Football Week 2 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

And just like that, Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season is coming right up, beginning with an intriguing Thursday Night Football battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. But we’re not here to talk about that game. We’re gathered here to look for the best start ’em tight ends and for the best advice for which ones in the same position to sit in fantasy football. Let’s get into our list of Week 2 start ’em sit ’em tight ends.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#Si Sportsbook#Chargers#Cardinals#Lv#Den#Hou#Chi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Titans sign former 1st-round pick to practice squad

Takk McKinley is making his way back into the NFL. The Tennessee Titans signed McKinley to their practice squad, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. McKinley was a first-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 out of UCLA. The pass-rusher had 17.5 sacks over four seasons with the Falcons. He played with the Browns last season but tore his Achilles tendon in Week 15, which likely made it difficult for him to find a new team this season.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

97K+
Followers
39K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy