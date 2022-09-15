ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends

By Michael Fabiano
Kyle Pitts will get back on track in the Falcons' Week 2 game versus the Rams.

I'm ready for more football in Week 2, so here are my rankings to keep your fantasy teams on track! There were so many great games with crazy finishes last week and I'm hoping for more of the same this week and beyond.

The game with the highest point total over on SI Sportsbook is the Thursday night matchup between the Chargers and Chiefs ( O/U 54 ), but you don't need an advanced degree in football to see that coming. Two more matchups with high scoring potential are the Cardinals vs. Raiders ( O/U 51.5 ) and Vikings vs. Eagles ( O/U 50.5 ). I expect all three games to have plenty of Week 2's top fantasy scorers.

Week 2 tight end rankings (PPR)

  1. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. LAC)
  2. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. MIA)
  3. Kyle Pitts, ATL (at LAR)
  4. Darren Waller, LV (vs. ARI)
  5. T.J. Hockenson, DET (vs. WAS)
  6. Dalton Schultz, DAL (at CIN)
  7. Zach Ertz, ARI (at LV)
  8. Pat Freiermuth, PIT (vs. NE)
  9. Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. MIN)
  10. Dawson Knox, BUF (vs. TEN)
  11. Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. ATL)
  12. Hayden Hurst, CIN (vs. DAL)
  13. Gerald Everett, LAC (at KC)
  14. Albert Okwuegbunam, DEN (vs. HOU)
  15. Hunter Henry, NE (at PIT)
  16. Cole Kmet, CHI (at GB)
  17. Robert Tonyan, GB (vs. CHI)
  18. Evan Engram, JAC (vs. IND)
  19. Logan Thomas, WAS (at DET)
  20. David Njoku, CLE (vs. NYJ)
  21. Irv Smith Jr., MIN (at PHI)
  22. Noah Fant, SEA (at SF)
  23. Austin Hooper, TEN (at BUF)
  24. Mike Gesicki, MIA (at BAL)
  25. Isaiah Likely, BAL (vs. MIA)
  26. Juwan Johnson, NO (vs. TB)
  27. Brevin Jordan, HOU (at DEN)
  28. Tyler Conklin, NYJ (at CLE)
  29. Cameron Brate, TB (at NO)
  30. Mo Alie-Cox, IND (at JAC)
  31. Harrison Bryant, CLE (vs. NYJ)
  32. Ian Thomas, CAR (at NYG)

IN THIS ARTICLE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

