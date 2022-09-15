Week 2 Rankings: Running Backs

Expect D'Andre Swift to stay hot in his Week 2 matchup against the Commanders.

I'm ready for more football in Week 2, so here are my rankings to keep your fantasy teams on track! There were so many great games with crazy finishes last week and I'm hoping for more of the same this week and beyond.

The game with the highest point total over on SI Sportsbook is the Thursday night matchup between the Chargers and Chiefs ( O/U 54 ), but you don't need an advanced degree in football to see that coming. Two more matchups with high scoring potential are the Cardinals vs. Raiders ( O/U 51.5 ) and Vikings vs. Eagles ( O/U 50.5 ). I expect all three games to have plenty of Week 2's top fantasy scorers.

Week 2 running back rankings (PPR)

Jonathan Taylor, IND (at JAC) Christian McCaffrey, CAR (at NYG) Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. CAR) Austin Ekeler, LAC (at KC) D'Andre Swift, DET (vs. WAS) Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. DAL) Dalvin Cook, MIN (at PHI) Javonte Williams, DEN (vs. HOU) Derrick Henry, TEN (at BUF) Leonard Fournette, TB (at NO) James Conner, ARI (at LV) Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. NYJ) Antonio Gibson, WAS (at DET) Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. TB) Aaron Jones, GB (vs. CHI) Najee Harris, PIT (vs. NE) A.J. Dillon, GB (vs. CHI) Darrell Henderson, LAR (vs. ATL) Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL (at LAR) Kareem Hunt, CLE (vs. NYJ) Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (vs. LAC) Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. ARI) Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at CIN) Damien Harris, NE (at PIT) David Montgomery, CHI (at GB) Chase Edmonds, MIA (at BAL) Michael Carter, NYJ (at CLE) Jeff Wilson Jr., SF (vs. SEA) Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. MIN) Rashaad Penny, SEA (at SF) Travis Etienne, JAC (vs. IND) Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (at PIT) Tony Pollard, DAL (at CIN) Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. TEN) James Robinson, JAC (vs. IND) Breece Hall, NYJ (at CLE) Melvin Gordon, DEN (vs. HOU) J.K. Dobbins, BAL (vs. MIA) Nyheim Hines, IND (at JAC) Cam Akers, LAR (vs. ATL) J.D. McKissic, WAS (at DET) Jamaal Williams, DET (vs. WAS) Rex Burkhead, HOU (at DEN) Dameon Pierce, HOU (at DEN) Dontrell Hilliard, TEN (at BUF) Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (vs. MIN) Jerick McKinnon, KC (vs. LAC) Ken Walker, SEA (at SF) Rachaad White, TB (at NO) Zack Moss, BUF (vs. TEN) Raheem Mostert, MIA (at BAL) Eno Benjamin, ARI (at LV) Kenyan Drake, BAL (vs. MIA) Khalil Herbert, CHI (at GB) Joshua Kelley, LAC (at KC) Samaje Perine, CIN (vs. DAL) Mark Ingram, NO (vs. TB) Alexander Mattison, MIN (at PHI) Jaylen Warren, PIT (vs. NE) Isiah Pacheco, KC (vs. LAC)

