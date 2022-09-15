ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Love Your Partner the Way They Want to Be Loved

Research has shown that taking more loving actions can make couples feel more in love. Many relationship issues center around misunderstandings or miscommunications about what makes each person feel loved. Being curious and open to a partner’s unique way of feeling loved can make people better, more attuned partners.
Raised by Parents With Low Emotional Intelligence

When parents under-respond to their child's emotions, they inadvertently send some powerful, unspoken messages to the child. Children growing up this way assume that their feelings are useless or burdensome and are often confused about what's wrong. The voices of low emotional intelligence can stick with you for a lifetime,...
#Fresh Fruit
Outgrowing a Relationship in Your Life—Steps for Moving On

sad woman watching boyfriend leave life her(shutterstock/kittirat roekburi) Many times, we meet people and envision them standing by our side for a very long time. When you first meet someone, the chemistry is so strong you can't think about your life without them. In some ways, they are the “perfect partner” making you feel complete.
Why Others Hold Grudges Against People You Already Forgave

The third-party forgiveness effect is people’s tendency to be less forgiving of someone who transgresses against a friend, rather than oneself. One study shows that when a friend’s partner and one’s own partner make the same mistake, people blame the friend’s partner more. In real-life forgiveness...
How to Have a Healthy Relationship With Your Emotions

We can accept that our thoughts might not always be true, believable, important, or even ours to decide. We can let a thought float through our mind without paying it much attention, but that same willingness doesn’t apply when it comes to feelings. Practice awareness, watch your feelings come...
Exploring the "Near-Death Experience," a.k.a., "NDE"

When we die and leave this world, do we live on in some other form of existence?. Is there more to see beyond the grave? Or is this life all there is?. Since the days of Plato (and before), such age-old questions have been haunting (sorry!) humanity for eons. As documented on websites such as www.neardeath.com, in the last few decades, the "near-death experience," or NDE, has become even more popular (if that's the right word).
The Individual Experience of Collective Grief

The death of Queen Elizabeth II is an opportunity to pause and reflect on the meaning of our lives. Collective grief has specific meanings for each of us. Collective grief may remind us of past loss of loved ones and grief. The UK, and the world, are in collective grief...
Your Baby's Hearing, Vision, and Other Senses: 1 Month

Every minute that they’re awake awake, babies take in the sights, sounds, smells, and feel of the world around them. You are reading: Babies eyes focusing | Your Baby's Hearing, Vision, and Other Senses: 1 Month. Although it may take a while to understand what all this information means,...
The Inner Lives of Plants: Cognition, Sentience, and Ethics

Late last year ago I posted an interview with the editors of a fascinating book titled The Mind of Plants: Narratives of Vegetal Intelligence. It was quite popular and generated a large number of emails asking me questions about plant intelligence, consciousness, and sentience and also stories from people who had witnessed what they called learning, thinking, and feeling in a wide variety of "smarty plants." An email I received from Brad asked, "Given what we know, should we thoughtlessly be mowing lawns and chopping down trees?" Madeline wanted to know, "What will it mean if and when we learn that plants are sentient, feeling beings? Is it okay to eat them?"
Today's Transitions

A Unique Perspective On Aging

The Ups and Downs of Growing Older: Beyond Seventy Years of Living by Dr. Viola Mecke is a new book that addresses the physical changes, as well as the challenges individuals and families may encounter in daily living, communication, and relationships as one ages. It combines Dr. Mecke’s professional background as a clinical psychologist and psychology professor with her personal experience as an aging adult (she is 94!) to help others navigate this often trying time in life.
Moment Rescued Turkey Finally Experiences Love Tugs at Our Heartstrings

There are so many people who rescue animals just from the kindness of their hearts. They don't do it for recognition or a reward. They do it because they realize animals need us sometimes. And we're so lucky to have these people in the world. Take for instance TikTok user @wildrootsfarming who poured her soul into rescuing an unwanted turkey.
