Baton Rouge CW affiliate to air Southern vs Texas Southern football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars football team will start conference play this Saturday against Texas Southern in Arlington, Texas. If you’re not traveling to see the game in person, you can watch it from the comfort of your home. WBRL, the CW affiliate in...
LSU student killed in Friday morning shooting on Government Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government Street Friday morning. LSU confirmed that the woman killed in this shooting was student Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar. She was a senior studying...
Baton Rouge father explains why the FBI called him ‘The Master Identity Thief’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The FBI once called Dartanyon Williams “The Master Identity Thief.”. The Baton Rouge father said he started experimenting with identity theft at 15 years old by stealing his parents’ identities. “I was a curious kid, and these curiosities lead me down deeper...
EBR Metro Council passes ‘Devin’s Law’: ‘I’m very grateful’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Wednesday, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council unanimously passed Devin’s Law, a new ordinance that aims to make rental properties safer after the tragic death of Devin Page Jr. In April, Tye Toliver lost her 3-year-old, Devin Page Jr., after he was...
Baton Rouge High student arrested for alleged threats
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A student at Baton Rouge Magnet High School has been arrested for allegedly posting a threat on social media on Wednesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, Baton Rouge Magnet High staff member received reports about a threat on social media and immediately notified law enforcements.
Opelousas dog owner charged in pit bull attack
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The owner of several pit bulls is being charged after his dogs allegedly attacked a 59-year-old who was walking near the dog owner’s home in the Sunset area. Elton James Shelvin, 45, of Opelousas, faces charges of negligent injuring and animals running at large,...
Toddler killed in I-12 crash near Hammond Friday morning
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO)— An investigation is underway in Tangipahoa Parish after Louisiana State Police say a toddler was killed in a car crash on Friday (Sept. 16). According to LSP Troop L, the collision happened shortly after 7:15 a.m. on I-12 near Pumpkin Center Road southwest of Hammond city limits. It was there that detectives say a GMC Sierra driven by 28-year-old George Johnson of Kentwood was traveling east behind a Hyundai Elantra.
As family members mourn the death of teen shot in Thibodaux, another arrest is made in his case
SCHRIEVER, La. (WGNO)— As family members gathered to mourn the fatal Lafourche Parish shooting of Jairen Cole, a second arrest was made in connection to the teenager’s death. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), the Thibodaux Police Department announced the arrest of a 12-year-old boy in connection to the shooting....
Detectives seize 24 guns in St. Amant drug bust
ST. AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one man Tuesday after a search at a St. Amant home led to the seizure of guns and drugs. The search of a Robin Trail Road home on Tuesday, Sept. 13 yielded the seizure of 24 guns and multiple drugs, according to Sheriff Bobby Webre. Detectives arrested Huey Jacob, 62, of St. Amant on charges of three counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs, two counts of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal carrying of weapons.
Arnaudville town clerk suffers heart attack, dies during investigation into stolen funds
ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) — An investigation that began following a audit that determined the Town of Arnaudville has $100K missing from its general fund, has been canceled. “In July of 21 the town of Arnaudville’s budget had over a hundred thousand dollar deficit. So the mayor contacted my office and asked us to do an investigation,” Sheriff Bobby Guidroz explained.
Teenager arrested in connection to death of Assumption Parish 15-year-old
THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO)— A 15-year-old suspect has been arrested following the death of another teenager who was found shot several times inside a Thibodaux home over the weekend. On Tuesday (Sept. 13), the Thibodaux Police Department announced that the teenager had been taken into custody on one count of...
