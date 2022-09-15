ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

cenlanow.com

LSU student killed in Friday morning shooting on Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government Street Friday morning. LSU confirmed that the woman killed in this shooting was student Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar. She was a senior studying...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Bossier City, LA
cenlanow.com

Baton Rouge High student arrested for alleged threats

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A student at Baton Rouge Magnet High School has been arrested for allegedly posting a threat on social media on Wednesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, Baton Rouge Magnet High staff member received reports about a threat on social media and immediately notified law enforcements.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Opelousas dog owner charged in pit bull attack

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The owner of several pit bulls is being charged after his dogs allegedly attacked a 59-year-old who was walking near the dog owner’s home in the Sunset area. Elton James Shelvin, 45, of Opelousas, faces charges of negligent injuring and animals running at large,...
OPELOUSAS, LA
cenlanow.com

Toddler killed in I-12 crash near Hammond Friday morning

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO)— An investigation is underway in Tangipahoa Parish after Louisiana State Police say a toddler was killed in a car crash on Friday (Sept. 16). According to LSP Troop L, the collision happened shortly after 7:15 a.m. on I-12 near Pumpkin Center Road southwest of Hammond city limits. It was there that detectives say a GMC Sierra driven by 28-year-old George Johnson of Kentwood was traveling east behind a Hyundai Elantra.
HAMMOND, LA
cenlanow.com

Detectives seize 24 guns in St. Amant drug bust

ST. AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one man Tuesday after a search at a St. Amant home led to the seizure of guns and drugs. The search of a Robin Trail Road home on Tuesday, Sept. 13 yielded the seizure of 24 guns and multiple drugs, according to Sheriff Bobby Webre. Detectives arrested Huey Jacob, 62, of St. Amant on charges of three counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs, two counts of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal carrying of weapons.
SAINT AMANT, LA
cenlanow.com

Arnaudville town clerk suffers heart attack, dies during investigation into stolen funds

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) — An investigation that began following a audit that determined the Town of Arnaudville has $100K missing from its general fund, has been canceled. “In July of 21 the town of Arnaudville’s budget had over a hundred thousand dollar deficit. So the mayor contacted my office and asked us to do an investigation,” Sheriff Bobby Guidroz explained.
ARNAUDVILLE, LA

