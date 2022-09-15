Read full article on original website
Who Is Adar? 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Character Explained
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has introduced a new character to Middle-earth, one that viewers will no doubt take immediate interest in.
3 Things You Probably Didn’t Notice in ‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 4
There's a lot happening in 'The Rings of Power' Episode 4, but those who pay attention will pick up on these 3 small but important details.
‘Rings of Power’ theory suggests the Stranger is a version of one of the franchise’s most popular characters
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. One character has made an appearance in the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that has everyone on the internet trying to suss out their identity. The show has started building up the stories of several characters including the elves Galadriel, Elrond, and the newly introduced elf, Arondir, as well as the Harfoots which include the curious Nori and her friend Poppy. However, fans are most intrigued by the introduction of the enigmatic Stranger.
Rings of Power Has Revealed the Series Antagonist, And It's Not Sauron
Spoilers follow for this week's episode of The Rings of Power! Considering the title of the series, fans have been expecting Sauron to be the antagonist of Amazon Prime's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in a big way. So far that hasn't been the case. Though the presence of the character has been felt throughout the first three episodes, Sauron hasn't actually had much screen presence beyond a brief sequence in a montage. This week's episode of the series however introduced a major player to the series without even making a big deal out of it, and frankly it's a character that will be just as much of an antagonist for the entire series as Sauron.
‘The Rings of Power’ star reveals how episode 3 helped her find her character
While at first it seemed like Poppy Proudfellow would be just another mischief-maker next to her friend Nori Brandyfoot, The Rings of Power has given her character surprising depth by revealing that her entire family was lost in the Harfoots’ last migration. There’s something incredibly tragic about the way...
Cast of Amazon’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’ issues statement condemning the “relentless racism” and harassment of castmates
The cast of Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power have issued a statement condemning “the relentless racism, threats, harassment and abuse” levelled against some of the show’s actors. Written by the actors and shared via Rings of Power’s Twitter page today (September...
‘Do you mind!’: rare occasions when the Queen’s temper frayed
Despite her long reign, the Queen had few outbursts to rival King Charles’s irritation with stationery
A critically-hated Marvel misfire has found its new streaming home on Disney Plus
The last remnants of a long-gone era of Marvel is now set to haunt streaming audiences, as the last ever Fox X-Men film shoots itself to Disney Plus. The New Mutants was one of the last ever blockbusters to get released before the pandemic closed nearly every aspect of life, and after two of the longest years in human history, it’s now making a comeback. With an all-star cast, soon X-Men fans will have a bit of extra content as they wait for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Tom Cruise finally meets his match as rogue sheep interrupt ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ shoot
Tom Cruise is famous for doing Tom Cruise things, which is basically risking life and limb in order to entertain audiences by pulling off some of the most dangerous, death-defying, and mind-blowing stunts imaginable solely for our entertainment. However, the action icon got a lot more than he bargained for during shooting on Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, when a flock of rogue sheep interrupted the shoot.
Three episodes in, fans can’t stop memeing ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’
With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power officially airing, Tolkien fans are living the dream. They’re getting weekly doses of Middle-earth delivered straight to their living rooms via Amazon Prime’s visually stunning prequel series. The hype surrounding Rings of Power has inevitably yielded two things:...
‘Goodnight Mommy’ reviews lament yet another needless horror remake
These days, a movie doesn’t even need to necessarily be bad to earn itself a couple of eyerolls; the bar now seems to be set at whether or not they can avoid the “unnecessary” label. Goodnight Mommy appears to have fallen victim to such a label, with...
Watch: Brie Larson reveals what she had to learn from ‘The Marvels’ co-star Iman Vellani
When The Marvels gets here next summer, we’re fully expecting novice superhero Kamala Khan to learn a lot from her biggest idol, Carol Danvers, when the two heroines finally come face to face. Maybe that will be the case, but off-screen, it sounds like Iman Vellani actually had a thing or two to teach Brie Larson on set of the Captain Marvel sequel.
A shameful sequel everyone tried to forget until recently regains relevance on Netflix
In a turn of events nobody could have foreseen as recently as a few years ago, the Karate Kid franchise is riding the crest of a cultural wave, with Sony announcing just yesterday that a brand new feature film is in the works, while Netflix’s sequel series Cobra Kai remains one of the most popular and talked-about TV shows on the planet.
‘The Lord of the Rings’: Who Is Adar? Where You’ve Seen That Actor Before
Note: Spoilers for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Episode 4 – titled “The Great Wave” – follow below. Four episodes into its first season, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” introduced its major villain: Adar. While Sauron still looms over the events taking place in the prequel series, Adar poses a real, physical threat in The Southlands as the leader of the orcs who are hunting for Sauron’s blade.
In case you’re wondering how long the Queen’s lying in state is, guards are literally fainting on the spot
Working for the Royal Family is a tough job, and people are now just witnessing how tough the job can be as guards have been seen fainting whilst on duty as they guard Queen Elizabeth II‘s body. A clip from the BBC’s live-feed circulated on social media, showing one...
‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.
Brendan Fraser says he was 'disappointed' that Batgirl movie was shelved ... as he played villain Firefly in motion picture
Brendan Fraser was 'disappointed' that the Batgirl movie was shelved. Fraser, 53, spoke with Variety at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival about Warner Bros. Discovery last month shelving the film, in which he portrayed the supervillain Firefly. Fraser said that 'the fans really wanted to see this film made,'...
‘The Rings of Power’: What Will Become of the Southlands?
The Southlands play a prominent role in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,' but what will become of the area? The map of Middle-earth reveals its fate.
ComicBook
Yet Another Ecchi Anime Is Getting an Uncensored Cut
The anime industry is a massive one, and it makes room for more than just shonen series and shojo successes. Over the years, the medium has garnered plenty of popularity as anime will dive into any genre it wants. From historical fiction to slice-of-life fun, anime does it all, and that includes raunchy titles as well. And now, it seems another ecchi series is ready to blur boundaries by releasing an uncensored edition for fans.
A disturbingly dreadful horror remake opens a gateway to streaming glory
Remakes of popular horror movies have been all the rage for the last two decades, but what happens when a project initially announced as a retread of another film gets scrapped and rebuilt from the ground up? Well, in the case of Alexandre Aja’s 2008 terror Mirrors, nothing good.
