ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brady Quinn names SEC team as College Football Playoff dark horse

Tennessee is in their 2nd season under Josh Heupel, with the No. 15 Volunteers welcoming Akron to Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Vols were once one of the top teams in college football. But the program has struggled to regain its footing since Phillip Fulmer stepped down in 2008 after 16 seasons; Heupel is the 5th coach it’s had since then. But is Tennessee possibly positioned for a College Football Playoff berth in 2022?
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron

Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Bold predictions: Akron at Tennessee

Tennessee is into Week 3 of the 2022 season and GoVols247 is back with one of our game-week staples: Our bold predictions. The premise is simple, our five-man staff picks two things we think will happen for the Vols in that week’s game, and the catch is those predictions have to be somewhere between adventurous and unrealistic. After the thrilling overtime road win at then-No. 17 Pittsburgh, Tennessee, now ranked No. 15 in the nation, is back at Neyland Stadium for one final non-conference tune-up against Akron on Saturday night (7 p.m., ESPN+/SEC Network+).
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
State
Florida State
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Illinois State
State
North Carolina State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee announces first non-conference home sellout since 2015

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Tennessee football right now. The Vols are ranked 15th in the country with a 2-0 start after wins over Ball State and Pittsburgh so it’s no surprise that Big Orange Nation will be out in full force Saturday afternoon when Tennessee hosts Akron.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Breaking: Tennessee Gives Josh Heupel a Raise

Tennessee Football head coach Josh Heupel has received a $1 Million raise, increasing his annual salary to $5 Million, On3's VolQuest reports.  Heupel's contract runs through Jan. 31, 2028 with a guaranteed salary of $5 million annually, VolQuest stated.  Heupel's raise makes him ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Callahan
Person
Josh Heupel
WDEF

How to Stream Vols-Akron Game on SEC Network+ and ESPN+

(utsports.com) As part of the Southeastern Conference’s agreement with ESPN, select SEC football games are available on ESPN+ and SEC Network+ this fall, including No. 15 Tennessee’s non-conference matchup against Akron at 7 p.m. ET Saturday in Neyland Stadium. The digital-only broadcast will be called by Drew Carter...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utsports.com

XC Preview: Tennessee-Florida State Dual in Boone, North Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The 29th-ranked Tennessee men's and Tennessee women's cross country teams are slated for an NCAA South Region dual in Boone, North Carolina, against Florida State on Friday at 8 a.m. ET. The dual will be held ahead of The Firetower Project Meet. The race will be...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vols Football#Auburn Tigers#Athletics#American Football#College Football#Tennessee Vols#Southeastern Conference
wvlt.tv

Downtown Maryville business leaders excited for new development

Jake Lyon of Fulton High School is voted homecoming king in emotional ceremony. The spokesperson said the company would be opening a second location in Sevierville in the spring of 2023. Poultry exhibit at Tennessee Valley Fair shut down after bird flu detected in state. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
MARYVILLE, TN
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes hit Tennessee Near North Carolina Border and Georgia Near South Carolina Border Today

Two relatively weak earthquakes struck this morning in portions of the southeast that have seen a high volume of earthquakes in recent weeks: the first hit Tennessee near the North Carolina border at 6:22 am this morning; the second hit in Georgia near the border with South Carolina at 6:29 am. While people did report feeling the seismic activity to USGS, the earthquakes were far too weak to create any damage or injuries.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Knoxville 2022

The historic city of Knoxville has been constantly reinventing itself, and in the process has acquired something that will appeal to everyone. Railroad, history and civil war buffs will find plenty in the city’s heritage, museums and historic sites to keep them busy, and outdoors enthusiasts will be within easy reach of the Great Smoky Mountains.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

FanSided

283K+
Followers
536K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy