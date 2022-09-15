Read full article on original website
Brady Quinn names SEC team as College Football Playoff dark horse
Tennessee is in their 2nd season under Josh Heupel, with the No. 15 Volunteers welcoming Akron to Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Vols were once one of the top teams in college football. But the program has struggled to regain its footing since Phillip Fulmer stepped down in 2008 after 16 seasons; Heupel is the 5th coach it’s had since then. But is Tennessee possibly positioned for a College Football Playoff berth in 2022?
How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron
Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
247Sports
Bold predictions: Akron at Tennessee
Tennessee is into Week 3 of the 2022 season and GoVols247 is back with one of our game-week staples: Our bold predictions. The premise is simple, our five-man staff picks two things we think will happen for the Vols in that week’s game, and the catch is those predictions have to be somewhere between adventurous and unrealistic. After the thrilling overtime road win at then-No. 17 Pittsburgh, Tennessee, now ranked No. 15 in the nation, is back at Neyland Stadium for one final non-conference tune-up against Akron on Saturday night (7 p.m., ESPN+/SEC Network+).
SEC Coach Reportedly Receives Significant Raise After 2-0 Start
A 2-0 start for the Tennessee Volunteers has landed head coach Josh Heupel a significant raise. The pay-bump is worth $1 million, bringing his guaranteed annual salary to $5 million per year. The amended contract runs through Jan. 31, 2028, per Brent Hubbs of VolQuest. Heupel's buyout is $8 million...
Tennessee announces first non-conference home sellout since 2015
There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Tennessee football right now. The Vols are ranked 15th in the country with a 2-0 start after wins over Ball State and Pittsburgh so it’s no surprise that Big Orange Nation will be out in full force Saturday afternoon when Tennessee hosts Akron.
atozsports.com
Watch: Josh Heupel has perfect reaction to Vols’ game against Florida being sold out
The Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Florida Gators on September 24 in Neyland Stadium is officially sold out. Tennessee made the announcement that the game is sold out on Wednesday evening. On Thursday, Vols head coach Josh Heupel met with the media to discuss Tennessee’s game against Akron this...
Report: Tennessee Dismisses Two Football Players Following Arrests
Team spokesperson Bill Martin announced the news Friday.
Breaking: Tennessee Gives Josh Heupel a Raise
Tennessee Football head coach Josh Heupel has received a $1 Million raise, increasing his annual salary to $5 Million, On3's VolQuest reports. Heupel's contract runs through Jan. 31, 2028 with a guaranteed salary of $5 million annually, VolQuest stated. Heupel's raise makes him ...
How to Stream Vols-Akron Game on SEC Network+ and ESPN+
(utsports.com) As part of the Southeastern Conference’s agreement with ESPN, select SEC football games are available on ESPN+ and SEC Network+ this fall, including No. 15 Tennessee’s non-conference matchup against Akron at 7 p.m. ET Saturday in Neyland Stadium. The digital-only broadcast will be called by Drew Carter...
Tennessee to retire Chris Lofton’s jersey this season
The University of Tennessee will retire the jersey of Chris Lofton, the SEC all-time 3-point leader, during the upcoming basketball season.
utsports.com
XC Preview: Tennessee-Florida State Dual in Boone, North Carolina
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The 29th-ranked Tennessee men's and Tennessee women's cross country teams are slated for an NCAA South Region dual in Boone, North Carolina, against Florida State on Friday at 8 a.m. ET. The dual will be held ahead of The Firetower Project Meet. The race will be...
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Shooting Guard Reportedly Sets Tennessee Visit, Impressed With Coaches Dedication
Tennessee is set to host a Top 100 class of 2024 basketball recruit this fall. According to a report from 24/7 High School Hoops on Wednesday, four-star shooting guard Jayden “Juke” Harris is set to visit the Tennessee basketball program from Oct. 14-15. This will be Harris’ second...
UT Football player no longer on team after domestic assault arrest
A University of Tennessee Football player is no longer on the team after a domestic assault arrest.
wvlt.tv
Downtown Maryville business leaders excited for new development
Jake Lyon of Fulton High School is voted homecoming king in emotional ceremony. The spokesperson said the company would be opening a second location in Sevierville in the spring of 2023. Poultry exhibit at Tennessee Valley Fair shut down after bird flu detected in state. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes hit Tennessee Near North Carolina Border and Georgia Near South Carolina Border Today
Two relatively weak earthquakes struck this morning in portions of the southeast that have seen a high volume of earthquakes in recent weeks: the first hit Tennessee near the North Carolina border at 6:22 am this morning; the second hit in Georgia near the border with South Carolina at 6:29 am. While people did report feeling the seismic activity to USGS, the earthquakes were far too weak to create any damage or injuries.
UT breaks ground on new $85-million nursing building
Students, faculty and staff, alumni and friends gathered Monday afternoon to break ground for the new Croley Nursing Building at the University of Tennessee.
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Knoxville 2022
The historic city of Knoxville has been constantly reinventing itself, and in the process has acquired something that will appeal to everyone. Railroad, history and civil war buffs will find plenty in the city’s heritage, museums and historic sites to keep them busy, and outdoors enthusiasts will be within easy reach of the Great Smoky Mountains.
WBIR
A 'Thriller' in Knoxville: The Jacksons' Victory Tour at Neyland Stadium
The Jacksons performed three concerts in Knoxville in 1984. This is a look at the process of putting on shows of such magnitude and the impact they had on Knoxville.
Ford’s Garage names Knoxville metro area for plans of expansion
Knoxville will be one of the few cities in Tennessee that will have a burger-and-craft-beer franchise in the next wave of plans for expansion.
WBIR
Sequoyah Hills Park in Knoxville, Tennessee
Need a place to take a walk, have a picnic, launch a boat or play fetch with your dog? You could try this West Knoxville spot.
