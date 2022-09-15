Read full article on original website
Related
'Deeply distressed': Bay Area shuttle service says it no longer owns buses seen carrying migrants
"We've been getting lots of calls, and I keep telling people we sold them months ago."
California just legalized 'human composting.' Not everyone is happy.
The church says that the process was developed for cows, not humans.
SFGate
One year later, growing global perils as Biden returns to UN
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is confronting no shortage of difficult issues as he travels to New York this week for the annual gathering of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly. The Russian war in Ukraine is at a critical juncture. European fears that a recession could...
SFGate
DeSantis suspends Miami-Dade official amid corruption case
MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday suspended a Miami-Dade County commissioner who has been charged in a felony corruption case. DeSantis, a Republican, suspended Joe Martinez through an executive order that barred the longtime county official from performing any official acts or receiving any government pay.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dangles numerous tax cuts on everything from pet food to baby supplies ahead of November reelection bid
The governor's tax cuts would come in the form of tax holidays on some items and through nixing the state's 6% sales tax.
SFGate
Martha's Vineyard migrant flights to face Texas sheriff's probe
A sheriff in Texas said Monday that he had opened a criminal investigation into who had "lured and transported" migrants in his state to Martha's Vineyard, a resort island off the coast of Massachusetts. "If you know or someone you know has been impacted, please email," the sheriff, Javier Salazar...
New video contradicts Trump ally accused of Georgia voting data breach
A new video reveals that a group of forensics experts spent hours at a county elections office in Georgia copying sensitive data and software from voting machines. The video, obainted by The Washington Post, contradicts testimony of Cathy Latham, an ally of former president Donald Trump, who had previously said in sworn testimony that she briefly stopped by the office in Coffee County and spoke with a junior official about an unrelated matter, for “five minutes at most”, according to a transcript of her deposition. But footage shows that Ms Latham visited the office twice on 7 January 2021...
For first time in 233 years, Native American, Native Alaskan, Native Hawaiian all in U.S. House
For the first time in 233 years, a Native American, a Native Alaskan and a Native Hawaiian are all members of the U.S. House of Representatives
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Woman who staged her own kidnapping sentenced to 18 months in prison
For more than five years, Sherri Papini insisted that, in November 2016, she was abducted by two masked women who held her captive for 22 days, starved her and branded her shoulder with a hot tool. In April, the now-40-year-old mother of two admitted that she staged the abduction that...
Comments / 0