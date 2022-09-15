ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

One year later, growing global perils as Biden returns to UN

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is confronting no shortage of difficult issues as he travels to New York this week for the annual gathering of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly. The Russian war in Ukraine is at a critical juncture. European fears that a recession could...
U.S. POLITICS
DeSantis suspends Miami-Dade official amid corruption case

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday suspended a Miami-Dade County commissioner who has been charged in a felony corruption case. DeSantis, a Republican, suspended Joe Martinez through an executive order that barred the longtime county official from performing any official acts or receiving any government pay.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Martha's Vineyard migrant flights to face Texas sheriff's probe

A sheriff in Texas said Monday that he had opened a criminal investigation into who had "lured and transported" migrants in his state to Martha's Vineyard, a resort island off the coast of Massachusetts. "If you know or someone you know has been impacted, please email," the sheriff, Javier Salazar...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
New video contradicts Trump ally accused of Georgia voting data breach

A new video reveals that a group of forensics experts spent hours at a county elections office in Georgia copying sensitive data and software from voting machines. The video, obainted by The Washington Post, contradicts testimony of Cathy Latham, an ally of former president Donald Trump, who had previously said in sworn testimony that she briefly stopped by the office in Coffee County and spoke with a junior official about an unrelated matter, for “five minutes at most”, according to a transcript of her deposition. But footage shows that Ms Latham visited the office twice on 7 January 2021...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
