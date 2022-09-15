Read full article on original website
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee and Oklahoma 2024 Matchup Removed After SEC Recommendation
Earlier this week, the SEC recommended a course of action to the University of Tennessee and the University of Georgia’s football programs regarding upcoming matchups with Oklahoma that have been scheduled. Tennessee was originally scheduled to take on the Sooners in Norman during the 2020 season, with Oklahoma traveling...
How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron
Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
247Sports
Bold predictions: Akron at Tennessee
Tennessee is into Week 3 of the 2022 season and GoVols247 is back with one of our game-week staples: Our bold predictions. The premise is simple, our five-man staff picks two things we think will happen for the Vols in that week’s game, and the catch is those predictions have to be somewhere between adventurous and unrealistic. After the thrilling overtime road win at then-No. 17 Pittsburgh, Tennessee, now ranked No. 15 in the nation, is back at Neyland Stadium for one final non-conference tune-up against Akron on Saturday night (7 p.m., ESPN+/SEC Network+).
bestofarkansassports.com
SEC Corrects Mistake, Reportedly Gives Fans What They Want + Other Takeaways from 2023 Baseball Schedule
The mistake didn’t even make it to the weekend, giving Arkansas — and Tennessee — baseball fans something to celebrate in the middle of football season. The SEC, just two days after revealing it, rescinded its 2023 conference slate because of “an error in the scheduling process,” the league announced Friday. Two matchups not scheduled to take place until 2024 somehow made their way into the schedule, so a “revised” version will come “in the near future.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee announces first non-conference home sellout since 2015
There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Tennessee football right now. The Vols are ranked 15th in the country with a 2-0 start after wins over Ball State and Pittsburgh so it’s no surprise that Big Orange Nation will be out in full force Saturday afternoon when Tennessee hosts Akron.
Report: Tennessee Dismisses Two Football Players Following Arrests
Team spokesperson Bill Martin announced the news Friday.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Announces Sellout for Akron on Saturday Night
The hype level around the Tennessee football team just continues to rise. Ahead of the highly-anticipated Top 25 showdown with Florida in Knoxville on Sept. 24, Tennessee announced on Friday afternoon that the Akron game on Sept. 17 will be a sellout in Neyland Stadium. Tennessee will now have back-to-back...
FOX Sports
Tennessee, BYU, USC, Utah in the CFP? The 'Big Noon Kickoff' crew selects their "contender" outside the top 5
Tennessee Volunteers, BYU Cougars, USC Trojans, Utah Utes in the College Football Playoff? The 'Big Noon Kickoff' crew selects their "contender" outside the top 5.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brady Quinn names SEC team as College Football Playoff dark horse
Tennessee is in their 2nd season under Josh Heupel, with the No. 15 Volunteers welcoming Akron to Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Vols were once one of the top teams in college football. But the program has struggled to regain its footing since Phillip Fulmer stepped down in 2008 after 16 seasons; Heupel is the 5th coach it’s had since then. But is Tennessee possibly positioned for a College Football Playoff berth in 2022?
utsports.com
XC Preview: Tennessee-Florida State Dual in Boone, North Carolina
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The 29th-ranked Tennessee men's and Tennessee women's cross country teams are slated for an NCAA South Region dual in Boone, North Carolina, against Florida State on Friday at 8 a.m. ET. The dual will be held ahead of The Firetower Project Meet. The race will be...
Tennessee to Retire No. 5 Jersey
Tennessee Basketball announced Thursday evening that they are going to add a new jersey to the rafters in Thompson-Boling Arena: the No. 5 of VFL great Chris Lofton. Lofton's reaction to the news can be seen below. UT will officially retire the jersey on January 14, 2023 when the Vols ...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Preview: Akron Comes to Knoxville
The Opponent: The University of Akron Zips represent another Mid-American Conference opponent for Tennessee. Akron is coached by former Mississippi State head man Joe Moorhead, in his first season leading the Zips. Wikipedia tells me Akron’s mascot was originally the Zippers, named for a particular type of rubber boot manufactured in Akron. That has since been shortened to the Zips, as is represented in animal form by a precious little Kangaroo. Zippy is apparently one of a very small handful of female mascots in college sports. I have to dig a little deeper for distinguished alumni from Akron, but a few names stand out. I will give a particular nod to one half of the Black Keys, Dan Auerbach. The band’s third album, Rubber Factory, is appropriately named for a city so rooted in rubber heritage.
OL Commit Umarov Enjoying 'Family' Relationship with Vols Since Commitment
Alpharetta, Ga.-- Tennessee offensive line commitment Sham Umarov and his Denmark team stormed back in the second half on Friday night to take down Harrison High School (Ga.). Following the victory, Umarov discussed the win, his relationship with the Vols and more. “As a whole team, we came ...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Adding New Jersey To Rafters
At long last, Tennessee is adding the No. 5 jersey to the rafters of Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols are retiring program legend Chris Lofton’s jersey on Jan. 14 for the Kentucky game, the program announced Thursday night. “As a recovering basketball player/coach myself—and having worked in college athletics since...
rockytopinsider.com
Zakai Zeigler Keeping No. 5 Despite Chris Lofton’s Jersey Retirment
No one will wear the No. 5 Tennessee basketball uniform again after the Vols announced they’re retiring Chris Lofton’s jersey on Jan. 14 against Kentucky. Well, there’s one last player that will wear the No. 5 uniform. Sophomore guard Zakai Zeigler will continue to wear the No. 5 jersey that he wore as a freshman for the entirety of his Tennessee career.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Announces SEC Baseball Schedule
The SEC announced its baseball programs conference schedules on Wednesday afternoon. The reigning SEC Champion Vols play the six SEC East programs, Texas A&M, LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn in their 10 series conference slate. Tennessee opens its SEC slate in Athens before coming home to Knoxville face Florida. Tony...
rockytopinsider.com
Photo By Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics Four Tennessee football players are inactive for tonight's game against Akron. Cornerbacks Warren Burrell and Dee Williams, offensive tackle... Claim a $1,250 First Bet With Caesars Promo Code for College Football Saturday. Week 3 of the 2022 college football season is here and we’re still...
Tennessee Vols morning report: Schedule change, Florida game sold out
As you might expect, everything surrounding the Tennessee Vols athletics program right now centers around football, and that was never more true than Wednesday. Story after update story heavily with news around that specific program. Our morning update on Rocky Top leads with another round of weekly press conferences, two...
WBIR
Tennessee football player Savion Herring charged with domestic assault
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee offensive lineman Savion Herring was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 14, for a domestic assault incident, according to logs from the University of Tennessee Police Department. An arrest warrant said he was involved in an incident with his girlfriend Sunday, Sept. 11 in Stokely Hall at...
WDEF
How to Stream Vols-Akron Game on SEC Network+ and ESPN+
(utsports.com) As part of the Southeastern Conference’s agreement with ESPN, select SEC football games are available on ESPN+ and SEC Network+ this fall, including No. 15 Tennessee’s non-conference matchup against Akron at 7 p.m. ET Saturday in Neyland Stadium. The digital-only broadcast will be called by Drew Carter...
