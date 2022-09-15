Read full article on original website
Related
San Angelo Celebrates Food,Music and, Above All, Beer
This weekend (Saturday September 17th) is the 2nd Annual Plateauberfest from 12:00pm through 6:00pm at 214 South Chadbourne in San Angelo, TX! It is a similar time like Germany’s Oktoberfest where people come in and have a great time with friends, family, and beer. The craft beer is from Plateau Brewing Company and there is so much to enjoy. Come to downtown San Angelo this Saturday for live music, delicious barbeque from Southern Smoke BBQ, and of course…BEER!
Attention San Angelo Children of the Corn…The Maze is Back
There has been a lot more than just pumpkin spice in the Fall air in San Angelo. There's been a great deal of anticipation in the air also. At last, some of that anticipation is over. The Circle S Corn Maze and Pumpkin patch has just revealed their 2022 maze design. I get lost just looking at the photos. This year it is Noah's Ark.
La Niña Is Sticking Around…What Does It Mean For San Angelo?
La Niña is a weather phenomenon characterized by cooler water in the equatorial Pacific. It is the opposite of Niño which means warmer than average water temperatures in the Pacific. Even though that is a long way from San Angelo, both have a tremendous impact on our weather.
How Is San Angelo Celebrating National Guacamole Day?
Are you a fan of the substance known as Guacamole? If so, then today is your day for today is Guacamole Day. If you are not aware, guacamole is made from a special kind of fruit known as an avocado which grows in Mexico and Central America. Fun fact, they are chock full of Vitamin K and Vitamin B.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Do You Have An Iron Stomach? Then This Contest is For You.
Summer is over and now it is time to welcome in the season of Fall. When you think of fall, what all comes to mind? Do you imagine the colors of the leaves changing from tree to tree? Do you load up on that oh so sought after pumpkin spice? Do you think of the wonderful fall foods waiting to be consumed and created? If food is your game, then what food in particular catches your eye? If you’re thinking tacos then there is an event for you!
Reyna’s Taco, Margarita & Michelada Music Fest is Saturday!
The 2nd Annual Reyna’s Taco, Margarita & Michelada Music Fest is being held this Saturday at Ranch 277 in Christoval featuring an awesome music lineup and more!. This year’s festival is is going to be fantastic in every way. The live music performances are going to be very entertaining with the Judson Cole Band, EVòLuzìon, Texas Double Shot and headlining this year will be the very popular Josh Abbott Band!
Fresh Catfish Anyone? The Concho is Stocked and Loaded
If you've been yearning for a catfish fry, you might not have to wait much longer. Channel Catfish have been stocked in the Concho River downtown. While there were some smaller fish like those pictured below stocked, there were also some larger Channel Catfish in the bunch. According to a...
This San Angelo Website For Lost Pets Is Amazing
When it comes to pets, I have a soft spot in my heart. I know how I feel about my two spoiled rotten Persian Cats. I have two, Otis and Anna. This is Anna. They're spoiled beyond words. If they were to ever get out and get lost, I know how completely devastated I would be. Here in San Angelo, we have an incredible website that really comes to the rescue for lost pets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Angelo’s Railway Museum Celebrates Their 25th Anniversary
The San Angelo Railway Museum is Celebrating their 25th Anniversary with an original play “Arthur Stilwell’s Dream of Steam” Sept. 8th – 11th. Raise a Toast to our Railway Museum’s 25th Anniversary with the true tale of how San Angelo got its depot. Step back into history and see “Arthur Stilwell’s Dream of Steam” come to life with live performances at the Railway Museum.
8.25.2022 Will The Real Burger Day Please Stand Up.
Burgers are so popular that they don't just have one "burger day" a year. There are basically three burger days observed every year. There's International Burger Day in May, and another random Burger Day in December. Burger Day is coming up Thursday, August 25th. That is the main burger day in the UK and is widely celebrated here in the U.S. as well.
ESPN 960 San Angelo
San Angelo, TX
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN 960 has the best sports coverage for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espn960sanangelo.com/
Comments / 0