amherstindy.org
Town Manager Nominates Twenty For Appointments To Town Committees
In memos to the town clerk dated between August 31 and September 15, Town Manager Paul Bockelman announced his nominations of 20 people to be appointed to the following committees and Commissions. Community Preservation Act Committee, Conservation Commission, Council on Aging, Local Historic District Commission, Public Art Commission, Public Shade Tree Commission, Recreation Commission and the Residents Advisory Council.
amherstindy.org
Town Manager Report For September 12, 2022
Editor’s note: Town Manager Paul Bockelman submits a comprehensive report to the Town Council at each of its regular meetings. The reports, usually 9 to 12 pages in length, provide up-to-date information on what is happening within and across town departments. The Manager’s Report is usually one of the last items on the agenda and is often taken up late at night, leaving little time for Bockelman to do more than mention a few highlights and this is usually all that gets entered into the Council minutes. What follows is a complete, unedited version of the Town Manager’s Report. All Town Manager Reports are available on the Town’s website here.
amherstindy.org
Opinion: Is Moving Forward With The Jones Project Fiscally Responsible?
This column appeared previously in the Amherst Bulletin. The lead headline in the Aug. 31 Gazette announced, “Jones capital campaign rakes in money.” This announcement should engender renewed confidence in the Jones trustees 5-1 vote to use their $8-plus million endowment to close the gap in ballooning construction costs.
thereminder.com
Superintendent presents four options for ELHS to School Committee
EAST LONGMEADOW – East Longmeadow Public Schools (ELPS) Superintendent Gordon Smith updated the School Committee on the high school feasibility study done in conjunction with the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) at its Sept. 7 meeting. “A complex project can be taken on by the town of East Longmeadow...
amherstindy.org
Real Estate Transfer Fee Proposed To Support Town Budget
Report On The. Meeting Of The Amherst Town Council, September 12, 2022. Part 2. This meeting was held in Town Hall and on Zoom and was recorded. The recording can be viewed here. Present:. In Town Hall: Lynn Griesemer (President, District 2), Andy Steinberg (at large), Mandi Jo Hanneke (at...
Springfield council president Jesse Lederman says city needs to address vacant positions on boards
SPRINGFIELD — City Council president Jesse Lederman is proposing that City Hall be more active when it comes to accommodating people who want to do their part through volunteer service on city boards and committees. Lederman said he will introduce a motion before the council at Monday’s meeting that...
amherstindy.org
The Jones Library, The Old Whipple House Window, And Our Central Fire Station
With the concerns and recent press for the Jones Library demolition and addition, I have been hesitant to post this story from the past but – in the midst of the Library vote last year, the architects’ schematic drawings, the budget and current uncertainties, I thought it might be interesting to ask this question: will the Whipple House window survive as part of the new addition?
amherstindy.org
Affordable Housing Forum Previews Projects For East Street School And Belchertown Road
Amherst Municipal Affordable Housing Trust (AMAHT), the League of Women Voters of Amherst, and the Amherst Affordable Housing Coalition sponsored a forum on affordable housing September 13 to update the public on AMAHT’s initiatives and to introduce the planned affordable housing projects at the East Street School and on the town owned property at 72 Belchertown Road. The Forum was held on Zoom and was recorded. The recording can be viewed here.. About 40 members of the public attended.
Chicopee hopes to attract 15 to 20 applicants in search to replace arrested, fired superintendent of schools Lynn Clark
CHICOPEE — The hunt for a new superintendent will likely attract between 15 and 20 applicants and the search committee is expected to cut that pool to three to five finalists by the end of December. The 14-member search committee met for the first time on Wednesday to discuss...
Unauthorized improvements by Crowley stables to Agawam access road to be restored, Eversource says
AGAWAM — Unauthorized improvements made by Crowley’s Sales Barn & Stables to an access road on Shoemaker Lane within Eversource-owned property must be restored due to wetland protections, according to William Hinkle, a spokesman for the regional utility. Crowley owners have already been billed for some of the...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield City Council Rejects Public Hearing on Homeless Encampments
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A majority of the City Council on Tuesday shot down a councilor's attempt to have a public hearing on homeless campers in the city. In a 3-8 vote, Ward 2 Councilor Charles Kronick's petition requesting the Committee of the Whole host a hearing to address the impact of homelessness in the community failed with no conversation.
Westfield patrol officers’ union says renegotiation talks are at an impasse
WESTFIELD — John Blascak, president of the Westfield Patrol Officers Coalition for the past 16 years, said that recent negotiations to reach a contract settlement with the city through the Joint Labor-Mediation Committee have failed. The union had originally come to an agreement in December under the previous mayoral...
amherstindy.org
The Sheep Are Coming!: Public Invited To “Sustainable EweMass” For Demonstration And Reimagining Of Land Management
The public is invited to attend Sustainable EweMass, a comprehensive demonstration of sustainable land management, September 23 and 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kinney Center for Interdisciplinary Renaissance Studies’s meadow, at 650 East Pleasant Street in Amherst, Massachusetts. Long before there were riding lawnmowers, sheep...
Springfield Civic Center garage demolition begins; facility to make way for new parking, retail space
SPRINGFIELD — Demolition began Friday on the Civic Center Parking Garage in downtown Springfield, the first step toward replacing the 51-year-old facility with a modern $30 million to $40 million parking and retail space adjacent to the MassMutual Center. The garage had been closed for months, and the structure...
Funny Or Mean? Pittsfield City Councilor Sherman Responds To East Street Misspelling Post
A contractor hired by the city made a mistake when they accidentally misspelled the word "school" on the newly paved asphalt on East St. in Pittsfield near PHS. "SCOHOL" is how it was displayed before passersby noticed, some even took pictures and posted them on social media. It's funny, no...
The Homeless Issue In Pittsfield Is Coming Up, But Does Anyone Want To Address It?
With an issue in the Berkshires of having rentals that are sky high, even for someone who works a full-time job, I really don't see the homeless situation getting any better unless something changes. I see the issue with homeless people, even families having a hard time this fall and...
Consumers to producers, employees to employers: Latino Economic Development Corp. opens Springfield headquarters
SPRINGFIELD — Partners for Community and the Latino Economic Development Corp. opened the corporation’s new Western Massachusetts headquarters yesterday. “We are Main Street USA,” said Andrew L. Melendez, executive director of the Latino Economic Development Corp. He added that there are 30,000 Latino-owned businesses in Massachusetts. “And...
“Project Rescue” initiative set up on Temple Street in Springfield
Local leaders came together in Springfield on Friday to continue the struggle against addiction, homelessness and mental health issues in the city.
theberkshireedge.com
I Publius: Was the Great Barrington roundabout really necessary?
When I heard that the town was going to put a roundabout where Route 23 meets Route 7, I said, “This is not good.” As is often the case, I was right. There was some seriously misplaced thinking going on and if you’ve been going around that circle, you know that I’m right. It’s clearly an accident waiting to happen. I said so when they announced the new rules, and, while I am not always right, in this case I was. As you carefully enter that circle and then carefully exit it, presumably without getting hit, you may find yourself asking why this so-called “improvement” was necessary. The thing is, if you give someone a hammer, that person will always be looking for something to use the hammer on. Maybe I’m wrong, but I’ve gotta say that I really never had a problem before the new “improved” circle was installed. In the old days, I came up to the light, waited for it to signal that it was safe to go, and when the right moment came, I went. Maybe because I am older now and have been following old rules for so long, I find this new way of doing things frustrating.
franklincountynow.com
Greenfield Police Chief And Lieutenant Recertification Pending
(Greenfield, MA) Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh and Lieutenant Todd Dodge’s recertification status is pending. After the criminal justice reform acts passed in 2020, the Peace Officer Standards and Training, also known as POST, commission was formed for the purpose of certifying and rectifying Massachusetts police officers. Officers with...
