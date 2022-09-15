Yup, another hot one for us today but a taste of fall lies in waiting and it will quite possibly be the last 90 degree day of the year. Overall, today’s daytime weather looks much like yesterday’s. We will enjoy sunny skies for the majority of it then see some clouds in the mid to late afternoon. Highs will top out in the low 90s with dry, overall calm conditions.

THORNTON, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO