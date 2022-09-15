Read full article on original website
Jimmy Kimmel branded 'disrespectful' after lying on Emmys stage during Quinta Brunson's winner's speech
Jimmy Kimmel pretended to be passed out on stage as a joke at the 2022 Emmy Awards. After Will Arnett announced Quinta Brunson's first Emmy win, Kimmel continued to lie on the stage. Fans said it was "highly disrespectful" but Brunson said the "bit didn't bother me that much."
Quinta Brunson brushes off Jimmy Kimmel's lying down gag during her Emmys acceptance speech: 'I might punch him in the face'
Quinta Brunson brushed off Jimmy Kimmel's bit where he laid down during her Emmys acceptance speech. His gag prompted backlash on social media, where he was accused of stealing the spotlight. "I felt like the bit didn't bother me that much," Brunson told reporters after the event. Quinta Brunson brushed...
Jennifer Coolidge Just Gave the Most Jennifer Coolidge Emmys Speech of All Time
There are a few things that you can count on in Hollywood: That the sequel will (almost) always be worse, Tom Hanks will always be charming, and Jennifer Coolidge will always be Jennifer Coolidge. The latter proved this maxim to be gloriously true at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday night, when she got up to accept the outstanding supporting actress award for her role as Tanya McQuoid on The White Lotus and delivered a speech that was about as memorable as you’d expect it to be:
Quinta Brunson and Jimmy Kimmel React After Emmys 2022 Joke Draws Backlash: ‘I Might Punch Him’
The joke didn’t land. Jimmy Kimmel drew backlash when he pretended to be dead onstage as Quinta Brunson accepted a Primetime Emmy Award for her sitcom Abbott Elementary. “I know Jimmy Kimmel, and I don’t know. I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much,” Brunson, 32 — who won for both Outstanding Writing and Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the Monday, September 12, awards show — told reporters in the Emmys press room after picking up the honor.
Quinta Brunson interrupts Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue as payback for Emmys speech
Quinta Brunson interrupted Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue during his show after the late-night host crashed her Emmys 2022 acceptance speech for Abbott Elementary.Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (14 September), Brunson walked onstage mid-way through Kimmel’s monologue, and said: “You know how when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is like not that much time?“And then someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?”Kimmel replied: “You know I have heard of that happening in previous years.”He then gave Brunson the stage to continue her speech.During...
The Big Emmys Mistake Olivia Newton-John Fans Can’t Forgive
The Memoriam Tribute at the 2022 Emmy Awards allowed us to remember all the stars who passed away over the last year. From honoring names like Betty White to Sidney Poitier, audiences were able to grief those we’ve lost too soon. But, there was one major error in the tribute ceremony that fans are not letting go.
Why Sheryl Lee Ralph broke out in song during moving Emmys speech
Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned viewers and attendees at the 74th Emmy Awards when she broke out in song during her acceptance speech. With her stunning gown and hair, Ralph was already winning at the award show for fans on Twitter. However, it was after being announced as the year’s outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series that she genuinely stole the show.
Emmys 2022: Complete List of Winners and Nominees
Roll out the red carpet! The 2022 Emmy Awards are celebrating the best of comedy, drama and more fan-favorite TV shows. Nominations for the 74th annual Emmy Awards were announced by J. B. Smoove and Melissa Fumero in July, with Succession leading the pack. The HBO hit — which stars Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Kieran […]
Here's why Norm Macdonald was left out of the 'In Memoriam' segment at this year's Emmys
Norm Macdonald was not part of the traditional "In Memoriam" segment Monday at the Emmys, even though he was shown just before it, when his posthumous comedy special, Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special, was recognized as a nominee in the category of variety special. And people on social media quickly noticed...
Bill Hader Was One Of The Only People Wearing A Mask Inside The 2022 Emmy Awards, And He Skipped The Red Carpet Too
Looks like the Barry star was thinking about protecting himself from COVID-19 at the ceremony.
Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes To Emmy Winner Quinta Brunson For Stealing Her Emmys Spotlight
Jimmy Kimmel apologized to Quinta Brunson for his failed comedy bit during the 2022 Emmys, that many deemed inappropriate, RadarOnline.com has learned. On last night's episode of Kimmel’s late-night talk show, during the opening monologue, Brunson appeared on the stage. Kimmel reacted to her presence by telling her, “You know, you’re a little bit early for your interview. It’s after the commercial.”
Emmys 2022: Kelly Rizzo says her ‘heart broke all over again’ during In Memoriam tribute to husband Bob Saget
Kelly Rizzo has said her “heart broke all over again” while watching the Emmys 2022 pay tribute to her late husband, comedian Bob Saget.The Full House star died in January of this year from accidental head trauma. He was 65. During Monday (12 September) night’s awards show, the evening honoured Saget, Betty White, and Sidney Poitier, among others, in its In Memoriam section – which honours notable TV figures who have died since the previous year’s ceremony.Reacting to the touching moment, Rizzo shared the Emmys clip on her Instagram story, writing: “I’ve been a wreck all day waiting for...
Quinta Brunson Finishes Her Emmy Awards Acceptance Speech On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
Quinta Brunson and Jimmy Kimmel became headline news Sunday night when the popular late-night host almost ruined her moment at the 2022 Emmy Awards with a corny joke that lasted way too long. The Abbott Elementary creator accepted the Emmy for “Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series” with Kimmel playing dead at her feet. Brunson stopped by Kimmel, last night, to return the favor and finish her acceptance speech.
‘Thanks for having me on your show’: Quinta Brunson shares card from Abbott Elementary ‘pupil’ after Emmy win
Quinta Brunson has shared a card she received from one of the children on Abbott Elementary after the show’s multiple wins at the Emmys. Brunson, who also created the ABC sitcom, plays teacher Janine Teagues among an ensemble cast of teachers and other members of the school faculty.Though set in an elementary school, the programme is mainly focused on interactions between the adult staff characters.At the Emmy Awards on Monday (12 September), Abbott Elementary scored three wins, including Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress, which went to Sheryl Lee Ralph.On Thursday (15 September), Brunson shared...
Emmys 2022: The Full List of Winners
The 74th Emmy Awards are in the books. Host Kenan Thompson led the festivities, which honored the best comedies, dramas, limited series, variety series, and TV movies released between June of 2021 and May of this year. The show aired on NBC and the Peacock. This year’s biggest winners included...
