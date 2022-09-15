Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Three episodes in, fans can’t stop memeing ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’
With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power officially airing, Tolkien fans are living the dream. They’re getting weekly doses of Middle-earth delivered straight to their living rooms via Amazon Prime’s visually stunning prequel series. The hype surrounding Rings of Power has inevitably yielded two things:...
wegotthiscovered.com
Who plays Sauron in ‘The Rings of Power?’
Amazon Prime’s crowning jewel The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is here, and so are the returns of some Middle-earth fan favorites and iconic characters. One of the latest to trek into The Rings of Power is none other than the dark lord to end all dark lords, Sauron. But who plays the villain in the Prime series? Where else have we seen the actor?
wegotthiscovered.com
Are Orcs twisted Elves in ‘Rings of Power’? The origins of Orcs, explained
Orcs comprise the bulk of Morgoth and Sauron’s forces whenever the Dark Lords surface to wreak havoc in The Lord of the Rings, and yet — despite their importance in the narrative — J.R.R. Tolkien has never explicitly revealed where they came from. Were they Eru’s creations,...
wegotthiscovered.com
What is the sword Narsil in ‘Rings of Power’ and who wields it?
Most fans recognize the name Narsil as the sword Isildur used to unlimber Sauron’s fingers and thus take the One Ring from him. But with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power centering around the events of that period and depicting them in earnest, a lot of Tolkienists are now patiently waiting to see Narsil in the hands of Elendil, who will go on to become the first king of Gondor and Arnor.
wegotthiscovered.com
Khary Payton explains why he hid from his mom while filming ‘The Walking Dead’
The Walking Dead star Khary Payton, who plays King Ezekial in the post-apocalyptic drama, is revealing that he once had to hide from his own mom while filming for the show in Atlanta. While hosting a panel with co-star Ross Marquand at Rose City Comic Con in Portland, Oregon, Payton...
wegotthiscovered.com
A controversial film that axed Johnny Depp from its roster still among HBO’s most streamed titles
Johnny Depp has been making waves in the news lately, from his VMA appearance to new updates surrounding the actor post-Amber Heard trial. Despite a handful of people who are keen to know what happens next after that legal fiasco, it seems like the world has suddenly moved on from the events that unfolded.
Avatar 2 branded ‘most insanely complicated movie ever made’ following debut of ‘badass’ new footage
Avatar 2 has been branded “the most insanely complicated movie ever made” following the debut of new footage.Finished scenes from the sequel, titled Avatar: The Way of Water, were shown during James Cameron’s keynote speech at Digital Day.Writer-director Liam O’Donnell revealed details of footage that was shown, including a “badass” scene of of Sam Worthington’s character firing a machine gun while riding an alien whale underwater.Talking about the extreme lengths Cameron went to make the film, O’Donnell wrote on Twitter. “AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER appears to be the most insanely complicated movie ever made. Holy s***. James Cameron’s...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.
wegotthiscovered.com
A forgotten Tom Cruise masterpiece has found its way back onto the Netflix charts
It feels like Tom Cruise is no longer just a Hollywood actor, but rather the Hollywood actor. The leading man for countless films since he first stepped into the picture, it’s easy to forget just how many he’s been in. Recently, Netflix viewers have decided to jump back...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans can binge through one of the best found-footage-franchises of all-time in one place this October
Found footage horror fans rejoice because Hulu is treating you for the Halloween season. The first three movies in the V/H/S series will be coming to the streamer on Oct 1. Prior to this, the only place you could find these flicks to stream was on the horror-focused platform Shudder. Of course, not everyone is devoted enough to the genre to shell out for yet another streaming service every month, so the addition of these found footage favorites to Hulu is very welcome.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ villain Titania reacts to her viral popularity exactly how you’d expect
Titania finally made an impact on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law this week, after vanishing for weeks following her cameo at the end of episode 1. We’re still not entirely sure of the nature of her beef with Jennifer Walters, but in episode 5 she and Jen at least came to blows in the courtroom as the shameless social media influencer attempted to sue the lawyer for use of the She-Hulk name, which she had sneakily trademarked before Jen had the chance.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Goodnight Mommy’ reviews lament yet another needless horror remake
These days, a movie doesn’t even need to necessarily be bad to earn itself a couple of eyerolls; the bar now seems to be set at whether or not they can avoid the “unnecessary” label. Goodnight Mommy appears to have fallen victim to such a label, with...
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Where You’ve Seen Galadriel Actress Morfydd Clark Before
Here is where you may recognize Galadriel actor Morfydd Clark from 'The Rings of Power'
Brendan Fraser says he was 'disappointed' that Batgirl movie was shelved ... as he played villain Firefly in motion picture
Brendan Fraser was 'disappointed' that the Batgirl movie was shelved. Fraser, 53, spoke with Variety at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival about Warner Bros. Discovery last month shelving the film, in which he portrayed the supervillain Firefly. Fraser said that 'the fans really wanted to see this film made,'...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Harry Potter’ fans ponder what spell could have pulled off the series’ biggest massacre
Though Harry Potter is predominantly marketed as a children’s book it isn’t all whimsical magic and mischievous adventures –there is a dark side to the books. Voldemort may be the greatest evil known to the wizarding world, but he isn’t the only character that has done harm. There are plenty of other dark witches and wizards, but one that surprisingly seems to have done a huge amount of damage is not one that immediately comes to mind: Peter Pettigrew aka Wormtail.
Rings of Power’s Cynthia Addai-Robinson Sings Cher’s ‘Believe’ & Reveals the Celeb She Gets Mistaken For
If Cynthia Addai-Robinson wasn’t an actor she’d be a queen. As fan of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings franchise nows, Addai-Robinson’s answer is fitting. Addai-Robinson plays Queen Regent Míriel in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon Prime Video’s prequel to Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movies. In honor of the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, we played a game of So Candid with Addai-Robinson, where we asked her a variety of random questions—from her go-to karaoke song (hint: she sings Cher for us) to the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans already demanding a renewal for one of the last live-action DC shows left standing
It has been a tough year for fans of DC Comics and now with one of DCTV’s last remaining shows, Stargirl, airing its third season, fans are already campaigning to keep it on air for a bit longer. Season three premiered last month and is set to air its...
wegotthiscovered.com
A critically-hated Marvel misfire has found its new streaming home on Disney Plus
The last remnants of a long-gone era of Marvel is now set to haunt streaming audiences, as the last ever Fox X-Men film shoots itself to Disney Plus. The New Mutants was one of the last ever blockbusters to get released before the pandemic closed nearly every aspect of life, and after two of the longest years in human history, it’s now making a comeback. With an all-star cast, soon X-Men fans will have a bit of extra content as they wait for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
CNET
'Black Adam' Drops New Trailer Featuring 'Suicide Squad' Villain
A second official Black Adam trailer burst out of the gates on Thursday. Star Dwayne Johnson dropped the new footage on Twitter before it ambled out onto Warner Bros.' socials. This second trailer is arguably the best one yet, giving the DC antihero more of a true villain bent. Doctor...
wegotthiscovered.com
In case you’re wondering how long the Queen’s lying in state is, guards are literally fainting on the spot
Working for the Royal Family is a tough job, and people are now just witnessing how tough the job can be as guards have been seen fainting whilst on duty as they guard Queen Elizabeth II‘s body. A clip from the BBC’s live-feed circulated on social media, showing one...
U.K.・
