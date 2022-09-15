Read full article on original website
Nick Cannon Is Expecting Yet Another Baby & One Of The Moms Says He's Fathering 'Gen C'
It seems like Nick Cannon’s hobbies include acting, rapping, hosting television shows and having babies, because he has yet another one on the way!. The famous comedian announced on Wednesday that he’s expecting another child, and this time it’s with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell. This will be Baby No. 9 or 10, depending on what else he's got going on.
Nick Cannon ‘to pay nearly $3M a year in child support’ & two baby mamas will rake in thousands more than the rest
NICK Cannon will soon pay nearly $3 million a year in child support- and two baby mamas will make thousands more than the others, a legal expert has told The U.S. Sun. Nick, 41, just shocked fans by welcoming his ninth child, daughter Onyx Ice, with his sixth baby mama, model LaNisha Cole, 40.
Abby De La Rosa Shares Sweet Clip of Twins Walking in New House from Nick Cannon: 'Thank You Dad'
Abby De La Rosa — who is currently expecting her third baby — shares twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months Abby De La Rosa is thanking Nick Cannon for the new home he bought her and their twins. The pregnant DJ, 31, shared a sweet video on Instagram Thursday that shows twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months, walking around in an empty home toward an open back door, leading toward grass. "Here's to beautiful new beginnings," De La Rosa captioned the video. "I'm so grateful - Thank you Dad -...
Who Is the Mother of Nick Cannon’s Ninth Child? Meet Photographer and Model LaNisha Cole
When Nick Cannon previously announced that he was expecting his third baby with model Brittany Bell, then reported as his ninth child, the star had already teased that he had more offspring on the way in 2022. And on Sept. 15, Cannon confirmed the birth of a different child: a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo with Cole and Onyx, now his ninth child, in the hospital. He went on to describe Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed."
Lil’ Mendeecees Confronts Yandy Smith About His Mother Being Attacked at LHHNY Reunion
Lil Mendeecees wants Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace to squash their beef. Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace’s beef is one of the most well-known storylines on “Love and Hip Hop New York.” As many LHHNY fans witnessed, Yandy clashed with Mendeecees Harris’ baby mommas Erika DeShazo, and Samantha as he dealt with ongoing legal issues. And the drama continued even though he was locked away in prison. To sum it up, it was a co-parenting mess.
Vivica A. Fox shares why she’s not a fan of Nick Cannon having so many kids
Nick Cannon alerted the public earlier this year that he might have more kids in the future. And onn Aug. 24, Nick Cannon posted a three-minute video on Instagram that showed a maternity photo shoot with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell. Cannon and Bell already have two kids together, 5-year-old Golden “Sagon” and 19-month-old Powerful Queen.
Aaron Carter loses custody of son Prince, 10 months, and checks into rehab- but vows to get his baby back
AARON Carter has lost custody of his son and has checked into rehab in an effort to bring his baby back home, The U.S Sun can exclusively report. Aaron claimed in an exclusive interview that he has already begun a month-long outpatient program with LA-based Lionrock Recovery. The 34-year-old singer...
Mariah Carey Has ‘The Best Time’ at Amusement Park With Twins Amid Nick Cannon’s 10th Baby Announcement
As Nick Cannon prepares to welcome his 10th child, the superstar mother of his eldest two kids took “dem babies” to the amusement park. Mariah Carey took to Instagram to share an adorable family photo from her trip to Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky, Ohio. “Had the...
Smiths Reveal Estrangement from Person Who Didn't Want 'Her Child to be a Part of Our Family'
"I'm an erased aunt. You're an erased cousin," said Gam, before singer Teddy Riley shared his battle to see one of his sons. The Smiths opened up about being estranged from other members of their family in a new episode of "Red Table Talk" about parental alienation. The topic of...
Nick Cannon reveals Brittany Bell is pregnant with their 3rd baby, his 10th
Another baby for Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon! The “Wild ‘N Out” host, 41, revealed on Wednesday that the 34-year-old model is pregnant with their third child together, his tenth. “Time Stopped and This Happened. #Sunshine #SonRISE,” Cannon captioned an Instagram video that featured their maternity shoot. Bell posed topless in the photos, sporting a white skirt with her bare baby bump on display. Later in the shoot, the Pepperdine University grad rocked an unbuttoned coat. She also wore a pink crop top and matching pants. The duo, who talked and laughed during the shoot, concluded with family snaps with son Golden, 5, and daughter...
Diddy Professes His 'Love' For Yung Miami With Iced-Out Chain Gift
Diddy and Yung Miami are evidently still going strong after making their romance official earlier this year. Earlier this week, the Bad Boy mogul professed his admiration for the City Girls rapper by gifting her an icy chain with a pendant that spells out “Love,” a nod to his R&B-leaning alias.
Nick Cannon Gets Torn Apart On Social Media After Welcoming Baby No. 9 — Read The Reactions
Though Nick Cannon was over the moon to introduce his ninth child to the world, social media had some very vocal opinions on the matter.Earlier this year, the comedian had announced that he and Brittany Bell were expecting their third child together, but he shocked the masses on Wednesday, September 15, when he revealed he and model LaNisha Cole welcomed a baby girl named Onyx.The actor, 41, is well aware of the fact that people aren't OK with his ever-expanding family, but he's trying to ignore the backlash."Hopefully I can teach Onyx ... to not let others shame or ridicule...
Nick Cannon Shares Family Photos From Guam With Pregnant Brittany Bell
Nick Cannon is enjoying some downtime with one of his families ahead of welcoming yet another child into the world. On Tuesday, the Wild N’ Out creator posted some photos from a trip to Guam with Brittany Bell, who is currently pregnant with the their third child together. For the fun outing, the pair were also joined by their 5-year-old son Golden Sagon and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months.
‘Teen Mom’ Recap: Jenelle Evans Returns & Confesses To Marital Issues With David Eason
On this week’s new episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Jenelle Evans attended Briana DeJesus‘ party, but not everyone was excited about her return to the franchise. Jade Cline was actually nervous to run into Jenelle since she technically took Jenelle’s spot on the show, but all went well. Jenelle was nice to everyone at the party and she openly told the ladies that she didn’t have any issues with anyone in the cast (at least not anyone at the party). She also admitted that she and husband David Eason have been struggling a bit since he has yet to get a job. She said she’s still the one supporting her entire family, but enough is enough.
Gary’s Tea: Kandi Burruss Says Jermaine Dupri & Carlos King Tried To Steal Her Likeness To Make A Movie!
Kandi Burruss is speaking on it! Gary With The Tea is sharing the tea on the beef between these three in the production business.
Nick Cannon's Child Support Payments Will Go Up With His 9th Child
Celebrity Nick Cannon announced on Instagram today the birth of his daughter with model LaNisha Cole. The baby, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, is Cannon’s ninth child. With all those kids running around, Cannon’s child support payments amount to more than many people make in a year. Article continues...
'90 Day Fiancé': Tim and Ex Veronica's Close Relationship Completely Ruins Her Date (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorite Tim's extremely close relationship with his ex, Veronica, is getting in the way of her dating life. In this exclusive clip from Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life, Veronica goes on a date with a man named Justin and things get extremely awkward when they come back to her place and find Tim waiting there unexpectedly.
Nick Cannon's Entangled Family Tree
Nick Cannon has welcomed baby #9 into the world … and a few more kids are on the way. So we spent some time creating a family tree, so brace yourself!. Nick's first round of kids came courtesy of now-ex-wife Mariah Carey … twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe said hello to the world back in 2011. He and Mariah separated in 2014 after 6 years of marriage.
Alexis Skyy Calls Out BD, Addresses Previously Naming Fetty Wap As Daughter's Father
For the last four years, Alexis Skyy has been a devoted mother to her daughter, Alaiya Grace. The social media influencer and model battled it out on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood with Masika Kalysha as they were both dating Fetty Wap, and when it was revealed that Skyy was pregnant, news circulated that Fetty was the father of the baby. Alaiya would arrive early and be diagnosed with hydrocephalus, causing the little girl to undergo several surgeries in the first few years of her young life.
Nick Cannon Has Been Struggling With Lupus for Over a Decade
It's no secret that Nick Cannon is a man of many titles. He's not only a comedian, rapper, and TV personality, but he's also a very busy father. In fact, the Wild 'N Out star just welcomed his ninth child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, with model Lanisha Cole. This is...
