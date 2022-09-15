ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 2

Related
People

Abby De La Rosa Shares Sweet Clip of Twins Walking in New House from Nick Cannon: 'Thank You Dad'

Abby De La Rosa — who is currently expecting her third baby — shares twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months Abby De La Rosa is thanking Nick Cannon for the new home he bought her and their twins. The pregnant DJ, 31, shared a sweet video on Instagram Thursday that shows twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months, walking around in an empty home toward an open back door, leading toward grass. "Here's to beautiful new beginnings," De La Rosa captioned the video. "I'm so grateful - Thank you Dad -...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
POPSUGAR

Who Is the Mother of Nick Cannon’s Ninth Child? Meet Photographer and Model LaNisha Cole

When Nick Cannon previously announced that he was expecting his third baby with model Brittany Bell, then reported as his ninth child, the star had already teased that he had more offspring on the way in 2022. And on Sept. 15, Cannon confirmed the birth of a different child: a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo with Cole and Onyx, now his ninth child, in the hospital. He went on to describe Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nischelle Turner
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Brittany Bell
urbanbellemag.com

Lil’ Mendeecees Confronts Yandy Smith About His Mother Being Attacked at LHHNY Reunion

Lil Mendeecees wants Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace to squash their beef. Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace’s beef is one of the most well-known storylines on “Love and Hip Hop New York.” As many LHHNY fans witnessed, Yandy clashed with Mendeecees Harris’ baby mommas Erika DeShazo, and Samantha as he dealt with ongoing legal issues. And the drama continued even though he was locked away in prison. To sum it up, it was a co-parenting mess.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities
Page Six

Nick Cannon reveals Brittany Bell is pregnant with their 3rd baby, his 10th

Another baby for Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon! The “Wild ‘N Out” host, 41, revealed on Wednesday that the 34-year-old model is pregnant with their third child together, his tenth. “Time Stopped and This Happened. #Sunshine #SonRISE,” Cannon captioned an Instagram video that featured their maternity shoot. Bell posed topless in the photos, sporting a white skirt with her bare baby bump on display. Later in the shoot, the Pepperdine University grad rocked an unbuttoned coat. She also wore a pink crop top and matching pants. The duo, who talked and laughed during the shoot, concluded with family snaps with son Golden, 5, and daughter...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Diddy Professes His 'Love' For Yung Miami With Iced-Out Chain Gift

Diddy and Yung Miami are evidently still going strong after making their romance official earlier this year. Earlier this week, the Bad Boy mogul professed his admiration for the City Girls rapper by gifting her an icy chain with a pendant that spells out “Love,” a nod to his R&B-leaning alias.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Gets Torn Apart On Social Media After Welcoming Baby No. 9 — Read The Reactions

Though Nick Cannon was over the moon to introduce his ninth child to the world, social media had some very vocal opinions on the matter.Earlier this year, the comedian had announced that he and Brittany Bell were expecting their third child together, but he shocked the masses on Wednesday, September 15, when he revealed he and model LaNisha Cole welcomed a baby girl named Onyx.The actor, 41, is well aware of the fact that people aren't OK with his ever-expanding family, but he's trying to ignore the backlash."Hopefully I can teach Onyx ... to not let others shame or ridicule...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Bossip

Nick Cannon Shares Family Photos From Guam With Pregnant Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon is enjoying some downtime with one of his families ahead of welcoming yet another child into the world. On Tuesday, the Wild N’ Out creator posted some photos from a trip to Guam with Brittany Bell, who is currently pregnant with the their third child together. For the fun outing, the pair were also joined by their 5-year-old son Golden Sagon and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom’ Recap: Jenelle Evans Returns & Confesses To Marital Issues With David Eason

On this week’s new episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Jenelle Evans attended Briana DeJesus‘ party, but not everyone was excited about her return to the franchise. Jade Cline was actually nervous to run into Jenelle since she technically took Jenelle’s spot on the show, but all went well. Jenelle was nice to everyone at the party and she openly told the ladies that she didn’t have any issues with anyone in the cast (at least not anyone at the party). She also admitted that she and husband David Eason have been struggling a bit since he has yet to get a job. She said she’s still the one supporting her entire family, but enough is enough.
RELATIONSHIPS
TMZ.com

Nick Cannon's Entangled Family Tree

Nick Cannon has welcomed baby #9 into the world … and a few more kids are on the way. So we spent some time creating a family tree, so brace yourself!. Nick's first round of kids came courtesy of now-ex-wife Mariah Carey … twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe said hello to the world back in 2011. He and Mariah separated in 2014 after 6 years of marriage.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Alexis Skyy Calls Out BD, Addresses Previously Naming Fetty Wap As Daughter's Father

For the last four years, Alexis Skyy has been a devoted mother to her daughter, Alaiya Grace. The social media influencer and model battled it out on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood with Masika Kalysha as they were both dating Fetty Wap, and when it was revealed that Skyy was pregnant, news circulated that Fetty was the father of the baby. Alaiya would arrive early and be diagnosed with hydrocephalus, causing the little girl to undergo several surgeries in the first few years of her young life.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy