The limited edition God of War controller is the stuff of dreams
God of War: Ragnarok is getting a custom, wolf-themed controller to celebrate its launch. Ahead of a new God of War Ragnarok trailer during today's State of Play, Sony revealed the limited-edition controller, which is set to launch alongside the game on November 11. Sporting a blue and white color...
IGN
Ashfall Gameplay World Premiere
Ashfall is a shooter MMORPG from Legendary Star Studio. After a devastating nuclear attack from an AI gone rogue strikes humanity, nothing is left of the world but ruin and desolation. Your mission is to explore the post-apocalyptic wasteland, and search for the legendary key known as the Core of...
IGN
Street Fighter 6 Will Get Closed Beta Next Month
Players eager to get their hands on Street Fighter 6 may not have to wait too long as Capcom has announced the game is getting a closed beta in October. Revealed during the publisher’s Tokyo Game Show presentation, players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam can join the closed beta taking place from October 7 to 10.
IGN
PlayStation Exclusive Deathloop Appears on Xbox Store
Deathloop, the popular first-person shooter from Bethesda and Arkane, appears to be making its way to Xbox platforms. Following its release on the PlayStation 5 and PC last year, it was expected that Deathloop would eventually make its way to Xbox, given it was just a limited-time console exclusive for the PlayStation. Finally, a year after its initial release, it appears that Deathloop will be coming to Xbox very soon.
ComicBook
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
IGN
Genshin Impact Is Becoming an Anime
Genshin Impact is offiically becoming an anime as developer HoYoverse has announced a new collaboration with animation studio Ufotable. Announced at Tokyo Game Show, a three-minute concept trailer for the anime was also shared on the official Genshin Impact Twitter (below) showing off the art style and feel of what the anime will eventually be.
IGN
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 18 Things to Pay Attention to in the New Trailer
The sequel to Breath of the Wild is inching ever closer and thanks to the newest trailer we now know a whole lot more. We know it’s officially called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we know it’s coming out on May 12, 2023, and we’ve been given some intriguing hints about the game’s story, world and mechanics. Here are 18 things we think are worth calling out in the new trailer.
ComicBook
2 Cult-Classic PS1 RPGs Are Getting Remastered
Konami is reinvigorating another of its classic franchises with remasters of both Suikoden I and Suikoden II planned for next year, the company announced this week. The Tokyo Game Show announcement included a trailer showing off both of these to-be-remastered games alongside the expected rundown of what enhancements players can expect when returning to these cult hits from the PlayStation 1 era. The games don't have specific release dates, but they'll be out at some point in 2023.
ComicBook
One Piece Odyssey Will Revisit Familiar Anime Locales
One Piece Odyssey is the next installment when it comes to video games involving Eiichiro Oda's wildly popular Shonen franchise, with this upcoming entry involving an original story created by the mangaka that steals Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates' powers. While this new game will feature many new characters and environments, the latest trailer for Odyssey reveals that familiar locales from the anime will be making an appearance as the Straw Hats' memories are being used against them on this mysterious island.
IGN
Secrets and Unlockables
Splatoon 3 contains a vast amount of secret rewards and unlockables that you may not know of, and can be gained in various ways. This page contains information for all the different unlocks you can get while playing Splatoon 3's Single Player and Multiplayer Modes. Be warned, there may be certain story mode spoilers.
Like A Dragon: Ishin! - What We Know So Far About The Yakuza Spin-Off
Revealed during the September 13 PlayStation State of Play, "Like a Dragon: Ishin!" is a remake from Ryu Ga Gotoku (RGG) Studios. The game plays similar to "Yakuza" but takes place in 1860s Japan as the era of the Samurai comes to an end. While it was announced during the PlayStation State of Play, the game is launching on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam in February 2023.
IGN
Realms Deep 2022: Nightmare Reaper - Console Reveal Trailer
Reap what you sow! If what you've sown is a fast-paced, dark and violent retro FPS with looter shooter and roguelite mechanics, because Nightmare Reaper is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch in early 2023.
IGN
Isonzo Video Review
Isonzo reviewed on PC by Luke Winkie. Also available on Xbox and PlayStation. Isonzo is an eminently approachable World War One game. The firearms and technology might be ancient by modern standards, but anyone who's played a modern first-person shooter can easily start storming the Dolomites and picking off headshots as soon as they boot it up. Developer Blackmill keeps it fast and loose with its historical touchstones, to the point that you can swig from a canteen to give your warfighter a quick stamina buff. It’s more historical fantasy than recreation, and most of its turn-of-last-century touches are revealed to be skin deep. That’s fine, since it allows you to fully participate in battle without knowing who killed Archduke Franz Ferdinand or being able to find the Austro-Hungarian Empire on a map, but it’s all too easy to forget about the time period you’re in and focus on popping off headshots to climb the score board.
Best pre-order deals for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Playstation, Xbox, PC and open beta details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the next upcoming installment in the long running Call of Duty franchise, and a follow up to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was itself a soft reboot for the series, and now new details about the upcoming open beta have been announced.In new gameplay revealed in June, players got a chance to see some returning faces, such as ”Soap” McTavish and “Ghost” Riley infiltrate.Not only does the latest installment promise an updated single player campaign mode as well as new multiplayer maps, players can also expect to see some additional content for the free-to-play...
IGN
Tekken 8: 5 Things We Learned in IGN's First Interview With Katsuhiro Harada
Bandai Namco announced Tekken 8 earlier this week, and we recently got a chance to sit down with lead producer Katsuhiro Harada to talk about the anticipated sequel in a wide-ranging interview. Here's five things we learned while talking to Harada. Yes, Tekken 8 Will Use Unreal Engine 5. After...
IGN
How to Get and Use Conch Shells
This page contains information on how to obtain Conch Shells in Splatoon 3, and how they can be used to earn free rewards. Conch Shells are a new item that only appear during Splatfests, and in the run-up to the events known as a Sneak Peak. Conch Shells are tokens...
IGN
How to Play the Assassin's Creed Games in Chronological Order
Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise has covered a lot of ground in its 15 years. The Assassin-Templar conflict has taken players across five continents, from Ancient Greece to Victorian London, spanning 2,300 years of history over the course of 13 mainline games. Following Ubisoft’s recent Assassin’s Creed showcase —...
IGN
The Price of Fame
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
IGN
Sony Delays Spider-Man Universe Films Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web
Sony has delayed the Spider-Man universe films Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web and also confirmed a 2024 release window for a new Karate Kid film. Kraven the Hunter will now arrive in cinemas (and IMAX) on October 6, 2023, instead of January 13, though Sony didn't give a reason as to why the film was pushed to fall.
