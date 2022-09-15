Read full article on original website
IGN
Genshin Impact Is Becoming an Anime
Genshin Impact is offiically becoming an anime as developer HoYoverse has announced a new collaboration with animation studio Ufotable. Announced at Tokyo Game Show, a three-minute concept trailer for the anime was also shared on the official Genshin Impact Twitter (below) showing off the art style and feel of what the anime will eventually be.
IGN
See a New Card From the Magic: The Gathering and Warhammer 40,000 Crossover!
On October 7, two geek culture titans - Magic: The Gathering and Warhammer 40,000 - are coming together in a hugely exciting collaboration. It will see the characters, lore and world of Games Workshop's epic Warhammer 40,000 universe appearing in the form of playable cards that utilise Magic: The Gathering's gameplay architecture. A part of the "Universes Beyond" initiative, it's a brilliant idea to bring gritty sci-fi into Magic's normally more fantasy-oriented foundation, and to do so with a property as renowned for its incredible art as Magic itself.
IGN
Explore the Post-Apocalyptic Wasteland in Ashfall
Ashfall is an upcoming adventure shooter MMORPG that is not only set to give players a chance to save humanity in a post-apocalyptic world that honors Eastern cultures in its design, but one that will also feature music by Academy Award-winner Hans Zimmer, Steve Mazzaro, and Inon Zur of Fallout fame.
IGN
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 18 Things to Pay Attention to in the New Trailer
The sequel to Breath of the Wild is inching ever closer and thanks to the newest trailer we now know a whole lot more. We know it’s officially called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we know it’s coming out on May 12, 2023, and we’ve been given some intriguing hints about the game’s story, world and mechanics. Here are 18 things we think are worth calling out in the new trailer.
Engadget
'Yakuza: Like A Dragon 8' arrives in 2024
If you've been craving more Yakuza games, don't worry — you're going to get plenty in the next couple of years. Sega has revealed that Yakuza: Like a Dragon 8 is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC (via Steam) in 2024. While it's still early days, the developers have confirmed that both Like a Dragon's Ichiban and series veteran Kiryu will both serve as protagonists. You'll see an RPG-style combat system once more, and Kiryu will have his own party.
IGN
The Wandering Village - Review
Zürich-based developers Stray Fawn Studio’s new city-building simulation game comes with a twist – you build a village on the back of a giant, wandering creature called Onbu. The objective is to build a settlement and “form a symbiotic relationship with the colossus” as the game describes it – as the world around is littered with poisonous lands. This makes The Wandering Village a unique and challenging game – not only do you have to manage your village, its inhabitants, resources, food production and the like – but you also must pay close attention to the creature and take care of it.
IGN
Street Fighter 6 Will Get Closed Beta Next Month
Players eager to get their hands on Street Fighter 6 may not have to wait too long as Capcom has announced the game is getting a closed beta in October. Revealed during the publisher’s Tokyo Game Show presentation, players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam can join the closed beta taking place from October 7 to 10.
IGN
Ashfall Showcase 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect
Ashfall is an upcoming adventure shooter MMORPG from Legendary Star Studio that is set in a stylized post-apocalypse wasteland that tasks player to leave their Vault in the aftermath of a nuclear war to search out the Core of Creation, which may be the only hope of ensuring the survival of the human race.
IGN
Tekken 8: 5 Things We Learned in IGN's First Interview With Katsuhiro Harada
Bandai Namco announced Tekken 8 earlier this week, and we recently got a chance to sit down with lead producer Katsuhiro Harada to talk about the anticipated sequel in a wide-ranging interview. Here's five things we learned while talking to Harada. Yes, Tekken 8 Will Use Unreal Engine 5. After...
IGN
Secrets and Unlockables
Splatoon 3 contains a vast amount of secret rewards and unlockables that you may not know of, and can be gained in various ways. This page contains information for all the different unlocks you can get while playing Splatoon 3's Single Player and Multiplayer Modes. Be warned, there may be certain story mode spoilers.
IGN
PlayStation Exclusive Deathloop Appears on Xbox Store
Deathloop, the popular first-person shooter from Bethesda and Arkane, appears to be making its way to Xbox platforms. Following its release on the PlayStation 5 and PC last year, it was expected that Deathloop would eventually make its way to Xbox, given it was just a limited-time console exclusive for the PlayStation. Finally, a year after its initial release, it appears that Deathloop will be coming to Xbox very soon.
Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition: What's Included?
The Nintendo Direct held on September 13 announced a lot of major titles coming to the Switch. "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" trailer may have been the headline for a lot of fans, but the next mainline game in the "Fire Emblem" franchise after "Three Houses" was also announced and it also generated quite a lot of excitement.
IGN
Killer Klowns from Outer Space is a Crazy Violent Nostalgia Trip | gamescom 2022
Our gamescom 2022 hosts Max Scoville, Brian Altano, Danny Ly Ziser, and Daemon Hatfield chat about the newly announced 80s-movie-turned-video game: Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game. This asymmetric multiplayer horror game is arriving early 2023. Presented by Saints Row.
Digital Trends
Hollow Knight: Silksong is also coming to PS4 and PS5
Team Cherry confirmed that the highly anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong will be on two more platforms at launch: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The official PlayStation Twitter account revealed the news this morning, adding PS4 and PS5 to a list of Hollow Knight: Silksong platforms that include PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
TechCrunch
A terrifying AI-generated woman is lurking in the abyss of latent space
We are all regularly amazed by AI’s capabilities in writing and creation, but who knew it had such a capacity for instilling horror? A chilling discovery by an AI researcher finds that the “latent space” comprising a deep learning model’s memory is haunted by least one horrifying figure — a bloody-faced woman now known as “Loab.”
ComicBook
One Piece Odyssey Will Revisit Familiar Anime Locales
One Piece Odyssey is the next installment when it comes to video games involving Eiichiro Oda's wildly popular Shonen franchise, with this upcoming entry involving an original story created by the mangaka that steals Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates' powers. While this new game will feature many new characters and environments, the latest trailer for Odyssey reveals that familiar locales from the anime will be making an appearance as the Straw Hats' memories are being used against them on this mysterious island.
The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Gives Breath Of The Wild 2 Its Long-Awaited Release
Nintendo fans had one big question for the gaming company's big Nintendo Direct on September 13, and that was all about the hit Zelda series of games and the hotly-anticipated next title. After the success of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" it was only a matter of time, after all, for details on the sequel to be announced. Now, we have both a name for the game and a release date.
IGN
How to Get and Use Conch Shells
This page contains information on how to obtain Conch Shells in Splatoon 3, and how they can be used to earn free rewards. Conch Shells are a new item that only appear during Splatfests, and in the run-up to the events known as a Sneak Peak. Conch Shells are tokens...
Like A Dragon: Ishin! - What We Know So Far About The Yakuza Spin-Off
Revealed during the September 13 PlayStation State of Play, "Like a Dragon: Ishin!" is a remake from Ryu Ga Gotoku (RGG) Studios. The game plays similar to "Yakuza" but takes place in 1860s Japan as the era of the Samurai comes to an end. While it was announced during the PlayStation State of Play, the game is launching on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam in February 2023.
IGN
How to Play the Assassin's Creed Games in Chronological Order
Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise has covered a lot of ground in its 15 years. The Assassin-Templar conflict has taken players across five continents, from Ancient Greece to Victorian London, spanning 2,300 years of history over the course of 13 mainline games. Following Ubisoft’s recent Assassin’s Creed showcase —...
