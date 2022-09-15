ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Roger Federer announces retirement from pro tennis

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bWPV7_0hwZ6uGW00

Swiss tennis star Roger Federer announced Thursday that he is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after winning 20 Grand Slam titles.

This decision comes just days after the end of the U.S. Open, which is expected to be the last tournament of 23-time major champion Serena Williams’ career and signals the real end of an era in tennis.

Federer has not competed since Wimbledon in July 2021 — he has had a series of knee operations — and so in that sense, the news is not surprising.

But he had appeared at an event marking the 100-year anniversary of Centre Court at the All England Club this July and said he hoped to come back to play there “one more time.”

Tennis great Serena Williams announces retirement plans

He also had said he would return to tournament action at the Swiss Indoors in October.

Federer posted his news on Twitter , saying his farewell event will be the Laver Cup in London next week. That is a team event run by his management company.

Federer’s last match anywhere came on July 7, 2021, when he lost at Centre Court in the Wimbledon quarterfinals to Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0.

Soon after, Federer had surgery to repair damage to his meniscus and cartilage in his right knee — his third operation on that knee in a span of 1 1/2 years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Roger Federer
FOX8 News

Wendy Williams enters wellness facility, getting treatment by some of the ‘best doctors in the world,’ publicist says

(WGHP) — Wendy Williams, former host of her self-titled talk show, has entered a wellness facility, her publicist said Thursday. It’s the latest update in what is now approaching a yearlong health battle. Williams left “The Wendy Williams Show” in October 2021 with the daytime talk show announcing that the six-time Emmy-nominated host had experienced […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Retirement Savings#Swiss#Grand Slam#Centre Court#The All England Club#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX8 News

NC woman wants to help out family with $150,000 win

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Celma Marshall, of Fayetteville, won a $150,000 top prize after buying a $5 scratch-off ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I really want to help my family out now,” Marshall said. Marshall bought her Mystery Prize Cashword ticket from 365 Fast Mart on Bunce Road in Fayetteville. “I’m […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Variety

Roger Federer Retires From Tennis: Laver Cup Tournament Will Be His Last

A few weeks after Serena Williams played her last tennis match to move away from the sport, Roger Federer on Thursday announced he is also retiring. In a video posted on his social media, Federer, who has won 20 Grand Slam titles, said, ” Many of you know the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries.” He continued: “I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits and its message to me lately has been clear. I’m 41-years-old. I’ve played more than 1500 matches over...
TENNIS
The Independent

Roger Federer’s Wimbledon career in pictures

Roger Federer has announced he will retire at the age of 41.The Swiss great secured eight of his 20 grand slam titles at Wimbledon.Federer suffered first-round defeats in 1999 and 2000 at SW19 before reaching the quarter-finals in 2001, losing to former British number one Tim Henman.Here, the PA news agency tracks Federer’s remarkable Wimbledon journey in pictures.20012002200320042005200620072008200920102011201220132014201520162017201820192021 Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - liveRoger Federer announces retirement from tennis with emotional statementIvan Toney handed first England call-up for Nations League double headerRoger Federer: A teenage hothead who found inner calm and became a unique talent
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Andy Murray says tennis needs to address late-night match finishes

Andy Murray believes tennis needs to address the growing number of late-night match finishes within the elite game. At the Davis Cup group stage on Wednesday, Murray and his Great Britain Davis Cup team-mate Joe Salisbury took court after 10pm for a decisive doubles match against Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock.
TENNIS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Roger Federer's Big Announcement

One of the greatest tennis players of all-time is hanging up his racket. On Thursday morning, 20-time major champion Roger Federer announced his retirement from the game. In a heartfelt message on social media, the 41-year-old Swiss native revealed that next week's Laver Cup in London will be his final tournament.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Quote Box: Reaction to Federer's retirement from tennis

LONDON (AP) — Reaction to Roger Federer’s announcement that he will retire from tennis after the Laver Cup in London next week. ___ “I wish this day would have never come… it’s a sad day for me personally and for sports people around the world. I said it to you when we spoke and now it’s here. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.” — Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion and one of Federer’s biggest rivals on the court. ___
TENNIS
FOX8 News

3 dead, including 7-week-old, in Graham head-on collision

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead after a crash in Graham, including one infant. According to the Graham Police Department, two vehicles crashed on W. Moore Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Ford pickup and a Chevrolet HHR collided after one of the vehicles went left of center. The Chevrolet caught fire. […]
GRAHAM, NC
FOX8 News

FAA: Plane that crashed near Conway experienced engine issues

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A plane that crashed Wednesday in the Conway area leaving two people dead was experiencing engine issues, according to preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration. Two people were on board the small plane that crashed Wednesday in a wooded area near McNeill Street in the Conway area, according to […]
CONWAY, SC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
64K+
Followers
15K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy