ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Roger Federer announces he will retire from competitive tennis

By Christopher Brito
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26xFBk_0hwZ6mRw00

Tennis legend Roger Federer announced on Thursday that he will retire from the sport after next week's Laver Cup in London. In a letter he posted on social media, the 41-year-old decided it was time to step away from the ATP Tour, the world's top tier for men's tennis, citing challenges "in the form of injuries and surgeries."

"I've worked hard to return to full competitive form," he said. "But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear."

"Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career," he added.

Known for his smooth and graceful style of play on the court, the Swiss great won 20 Grand Slam singles titles and is considered one of the best to ever hold a tennis racket. He reflected on his remarkable career in the letter.

"This is a bittersweet decision, because I will miss everything the tour has given me," he said. "But at the same time, there is much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought."

Federer won his first major singles title in 2003 at the age of 21 and went on to dominate the sport along with fellow greats Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic – the "Big Three" of tennis, recognized as the best three men's players. The ATP also ranked him as No. 1 for 310 weeks, including a record 237 consecutive weeks. Of his 20 Grand Slam singles victories, his most came at Wimbledon, where he won a record eight times.

His most recent Grand Slam final win was at the Australian Open in 2018. In recent years, injuries derailed his comeback efforts.

Federer thanked his fans for the "strength and belief" they gave him throughout his 24-year career.

"The inspiring feeling of walking into full stadiums and arenas has been one of the huge thrills of my life," he said. "Without you, those successes would have felt lonely, rather than filled with joy and energy."

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Roger Federer Retires From Tennis: Laver Cup Tournament Will Be His Last

A few weeks after Serena Williams played her last tennis match to move away from the sport, Roger Federer on Thursday announced he is also retiring. In a video posted on his social media, Federer, who has won 20 Grand Slam titles, said, ” Many of you know the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries.” He continued: “I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits and its message to me lately has been clear. I’m 41-years-old. I’ve played more than 1500 matches over...
TENNIS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Roger Federer's Big Announcement

One of the greatest tennis players of all-time is hanging up his racket. On Thursday morning, 20-time major champion Roger Federer announced his retirement from the game. In a heartfelt message on social media, the 41-year-old Swiss native revealed that next week's Laver Cup in London will be his final tournament.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
The Associated Press

Quote Box: Reaction to Federer's retirement from tennis

LONDON (AP) — Reaction to Roger Federer’s announcement that he will retire from tennis after the Laver Cup in London next week. ___ “I wish this day would have never come… it’s a sad day for me personally and for sports people around the world. I said it to you when we spoke and now it’s here. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.” — Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion and one of Federer’s biggest rivals on the court. ___
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swiss#Grand Slam
AFP

Djokovic pays tribute to Federer as Swiss great prepares to quit

Novak Djokovic paid a warm tribute to his rival Roger Federer on Friday, saying they had enjoyed "a decade of incredible moments and battles" after the Swiss great's announcement that he will retire after the Laver Cup this month. - 'Big Four' farewell - The Laver Cup promises to be an emotional final meeting of the "Big Four" who have dominated men's tennis over the past two decades.
TENNIS
AFP

Roger Federer, from enfant terrible to saintly global icon

From racquet-smashing enfant terrible with a bad attitude and ill-advised ponytail to universally respected role model and modern icon, Roger Federer has attained almost saintly status. "I have always had the utmost respect for my friend Rafa as a person and as a champion," he wrote when the Spaniard won a 13th Roland Garros in 2020, equalling his record of 20 majors.
TENNIS
The Independent

Roger Federer retirement ‘a sad, sad day’ for tennis, Andy Murray says

Andy Murray has paid tribute to Roger Federer, calling his retirement a “sad, sad day” for tennis.The 20-time grand slam champion announced he was stepping away from the sport on Thursday (15 September).“Obviously he was an amazing player, I was lucky to get to compete against him in some of the biggest matches, in the biggest tournaments on the biggest stages of our sport,” Murray said.“It’s incredible what he achieved... it’s a sad, sad day for the sport.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
TENNIS
The Atlantic

How Will We Remember Roger Federer?

In the end, it was the knee. Roger Federer has played more than 1,500 matches in 24 years, and has never quit in the middle of one for injury, illness, exhaustion, burnout, or apathy. His most formidable on-court opponents, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, who have surpassed him in Grand Slam count and are still battling it out for statistical GOAT status, cannot say the same. Nadal has retired (ended play) mid-match nine times, Djokovic thirteen. Federer’s joints––the ones that bore the stress of his game, birthed the transcendent nature of his movement––are the same ones finally forcing him to relent. His body simply can’t take it anymore, and there is nothing he can do to stop it. His legacy may be immortal; his physical condition is not.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
MarketRealist

Roger Federer Earned Over $1B During His Tennis Career

Professional tennis player Roger Federer may be bringing his sports career to a close, but he isn’t leaving the industry empty-handed. Throughout his career, Federer managed to secure 20 Grand Slam titles and ranked No.1 at the conclusion of five seasons, according to ESPN. Article continues below advertisement. Aside...
TENNIS
Reuters

Tennis-Federer, Williams departures bring sport into twilight of golden era

Sept 16 (Reuters) - As Roger Federer joined Serena Williams in bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career, tennis moved ever closer to the end of a golden era. Williams' emotional goodbye at the U.S. Open earlier this month was followed by Federer's announcement on Thursday that next week's Laver Cup in London would be his last professional outing.
TENNIS
The Independent

Serena Williams welcomes Roger Federer to the ‘retirement club’

Serena Williams has welcomed Roger Federer to the “retirement club” after the 20-time grand slam champion announced he will bring his professional tennis career to a close.Federer has been struggling with a knee problem for the last three years and, aged 41, has accepted defeat in his bid for one last hurrah.He will play in next week’s Laver Cup in London, the Ryder Cup-style competition that was his brainchild, but will then leave the professional game.Williams, who less than a fortnight ago bid her own farewell to the sport at the US Open, wrote on Instagram that she was among...
TENNIS
CNN

Roger Federer, a genius who made tennis look effortless

We are living through a period where the expected has surprised. In life, there is always an ending. Always. We know this. We anticipate this. We try to prepare for this. But when the passing of time forces a chapter to inevitably close, the reality of it all still stuns like a thunderbolt.
TENNIS
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
78K+
Followers
24K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy