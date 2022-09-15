ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Big Bronx Energy: Cardi B Donates $100K To Her Former Middle School

By Martin Berrios
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Cardi B is once again proving that she is for the children. She has donated $100,000 to her former middle school.


As per The Gothamist the “I Like It” rapper has given back to her beloved borough of the Bronx again. This week she paid a visit to her former middle school I.S. 232 and did not arrive empty handed. The students were gathered in their auditorium and faculty announced Bardi was their special guest for the day.

She pulled up wearing a red dress and announced that she will be giving the learning institution a donation. As expected, the kids were thrilled to see her in person and received her with roaring cheers and applause.

“A lot of the teachers were really tough on me because they saw something in me,” Cardi said. “I was like a bad kid, but I was very special to a lot of these teachers and I still got them in my heart.” School Chancellor David Banks expressed his appreciation to her in a statement.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cardi B back home to I.S. 232 in the Bronx, and we are so grateful for her generous contribution to her alma mater,” he said. “Cardi B’s commitment of $100K for the arts will help the school’s kids soar to their highest heights.”

In a social media post, Cardi revealed this giveback has been in the works for some time but was postponed because of the pandemic. “So, I was trying to do this last year but couldn’t because of all the COVID rules at the time. This middle school, IS 232 in the Bronx, has a very special place in my heart!!” she wrote.

“It turned me from an 11 year old girl into a little teenage adult. Kids in the Bronx have to grow up quickly do to our circumstances and our environment. While some young teens like around 11-13 still live in that Disney world, these kids have to grow up fast and QUICK.”

The donation will benefit their arts programming. You can watch footage from the visit below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

The post Big Bronx Energy: Cardi B Donates $100K To Her Former Middle School appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

