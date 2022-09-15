ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy Fuel could call Fishers home as soon as 2024

By Kenny Kixx
 2 days ago

Source: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — A $550 million dollar proposed expansion , including an 8,500-seat event center, could make Fishers the new home of the Indy Fuel.

“I think the Indy Fuel do a great job of creating a small town feel to their games,” Jessica Griffs said.

Griffs said she has called Fishers home for about the last five years. She said she has been an Indy Fuel fan since 2018.

She says she never misses a game and was excited to hear about the Fuel potentially playing their games in Fishers.

“The commute for my family is going to be much easier because it takes us about 30 minutes to get to the fairgrounds and now it will take about 15 minutes for us,” Griffs said.

The new event center is being planned in the Fishers District – and could be home to the Indy Fuel starting in 2024.

People all over Fishers agreed, and they are excited about the proposed expansion.

“I love it they are using my taxes from my home less than a mile from here to help make a difference in the community,” Fishers resident Darrian Gray said.

The city of Fishers said the proposed development will be located east of I-69 between 106th and 116th Streets. That is southeast of IKEA.

Once the Indy Fuel moves its headquarters to the new center from the Indiana State Fairgrounds, day-to-day operations and booking management will be handled by Hallett Sports & Entertainment.

“Just growing it, getting more entertainment out there – I think that’s big right now,” Fishers resident Shay Daily said.

On top of sporting events, the center will host theatrical and other entertainment events as well.

Read more from WRTV here

