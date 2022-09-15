ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy DPW now offering sign-on, referral bonuses for employees

By Kenny Kixx
 2 days ago

Source: Jennifer Aldridge / iONEDigital

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works says it’s seeing a higher number of vacancies for positions throughout the department.

In an effort to recruit workers, DPW created a referral bonus and sign-on bonus program.

1. The Sign-On Bonus Program will provide up to $2,000 to newly hired AFSCME union employees.
2. The Referral Bonus Program will provide a bonus to current Indy DPW employees who refer candidates hired for open AFSCME union positions. The referring employee may be eligible to receive $1,000.

“DPW, like most employers is not immune to the current issues with recruitment and retention of employees. Obviously, when we have less employees, that lessens our ability to perform good city services,” Indy DPW Deputy Director Abbey Brands said.

Across all of DPW, there are about 100 jobs that need filled. Open positions include solid waste drivers, street sweeper operators and maintenance technicians for large vehicles, such as snow trucks. DPW says labor positions within the department require union membership.

Brands says the city has several openings in the solid waste department and needs employees throughout multiple departments who have CDL licenses.

Read more from WRTV here

WISH-TV

10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Hoosiers protest outside governor's residence on day ban goes into effect

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's near-total abortion ban went into effect Thursday morning. That afternoon, IUPUI's Student Alliance for Equality (SAFE) marched to the governor's residence, where other's had been chanting all afternoon. "It's a really devastating day to be a Hoosier and a woman living here. I feel just in...
INDIANA STATE
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

How Do Most Indianapolis Truck Accidents Happen?

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) provides annual reports on the number of crashes that occur, and that result in traffic fatalities. Truck crashes are among the statistics reported to the NHTSA each year. Thousands of large trucks drive through the State of Indiana every day and through the central Indianapolis area. Indianapolis, Indiana, a central U.S. location, provides the freeway access many truck drivers need when driving across the state or the country. Unfortunately, many truck crashes injure drivers or passengers in other vehicles. Traffic fatalities on roadways in Indiana and Indianapolis sometimes involve large trucks.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Greenfield PD says Rush Co. man died of medical emergency in Pet Smart parking lot

Greenfield Police report that a man found dead in his truck died of a medical emergency. Greenfield Police detectives say that the man was found in a white 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup in the Pet Smart parking lot at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. The truck was in the parking lot near the front of the business. It appeared the deceased, identified as John Lime, 81, of Rush County, had been there for a few days.
RUSH COUNTY, IN
