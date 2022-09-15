Cullman County school bus involved in accident, no students on board

UPDATE 5:01 p.m.

Superintendent Shane Barnette identified the school bus driver as Bobby Freeman.

UPDATE 3:25 p.m.

Cullman County School Superintendent Shane Barnette has provided the following update. “Our bus driver has been released from the hospital. He has a broken rib, he’s sore, but we are so thankful that he was not more seriously injured.”



There is still no update on the condition of the other vehicle’s occupant(s).

Correction: Day was listed as Wednesday instead of Thursday.

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Cullman County Schools bus with no students on board was involved in a head-on crash Thursday morning on County Road 222 near Palomino RV Resort. The Cullman County Board of Education (CCBOE) and Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) confirmed that it was school bus 16-20 from Harmony School. The bus driver was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

Cullman County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shane Barnette said, “I am thankful for our bus driver’s quick actions to get the bus off the road and stopped in an instant moment of crisis. Thankfully this bus had no students on board.”

The status of the other vehicle’s occupant(s) is unknown at this time.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

