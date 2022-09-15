ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Cullman County school bus involved in accident, no students on board

By Amy Leonard
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wU7uA_0hwZ6Cru00

UPDATE 5:01 p.m.

Superintendent Shane Barnette identified the school bus driver as Bobby Freeman.

_______________________________________________________________

UPDATE 3:25 p.m.
Cullman County School Superintendent Shane Barnette has provided the following update.  “Our bus driver has been released from the hospital. He has a broken rib, he’s sore, but we are so thankful that he was not more seriously injured.”

There is still no update on the condition of the other vehicle’s occupant(s).

______________________________________________________________

Correction: Day was listed as Wednesday instead of Thursday.

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Cullman County Schools bus with no students on board was involved in a head-on crash Thursday morning on County Road 222 near Palomino RV Resort. The Cullman County Board of Education (CCBOE) and Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) confirmed that it was school bus 16-20 from Harmony School. The bus driver was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

Cullman County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shane Barnette said, “I am thankful for our bus driver’s quick actions to get the bus off the road and stopped in an instant moment of crisis. Thankfully this bus had no students on board.”

The status of the other vehicle’s occupant(s) is unknown at this time.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Students have eye for ‘Mystery Science’ in Cullman City Schools

CULLMAN, Ala. – Students at East Elementary School are getting to delve into the more mysterious corners of the science curriculum, thanks to an Operation Round-Up grant that helped fund membership in the Mystery Science curriculum for hands-on lessons and projects.East Elementary School fourth-grade teacher April Dean wrote the grant for the $1,200 membership in the program, which is benefiting almost 600 students at the school. Mystery Science is a supplemental science resource that features engaging videos and experiments based on grade-level standards. Every lesson is based on a question, which is designed to engage students’ natural curiosity. The experiments...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Local students compete in Cullman County FCCLA Beef Cook-off

CULLMAN, Ala. – Students from the various city and county schools met at Alabama Farm Credit headquarters in Cullman Wednesday, Sept. 14, for the Cullman County Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Beef Cook-off. Samantha Rogers from Fairview placed first, Jennesy Lopez from the Cullman Area Technology Academy (CATA) placed second, Lacy Twilley from Cold Springs placed third, Mackenzie Garmon from West Point placed fourth and Nathan Butlev from CATA placed fifth. The sponsors and schools that participated were Stephanie Blair from Cold Springs High School, Amie Veal from CATA, Carin Rains from Cullman High School, Whitney Haynes from Fairview High School, Amanda Williams from Good Hope High School, Amy Chambers from Hanceville High School and Renee Lee and Madison Ballard (student teacher) from Vinemont High School. The Cullman County Cattlewomen’s Association, Cullman County Cattlemen’s Association and Alabama Farm Credit sponsored the event. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Hands-on STEM Day at Cullman City Primary School

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman City Primary School (CCPS) students had a hands-on day of learning Friday with various STEM stations step up around the school’s campus. The kindergarten and first-grade students rotated through more than 10 stations learning about science, technology, engineering and math through innovative projects tailored to their ages.   Perhaps the biggest hit among the youngsters was the lesson by Rachel Dawsey and Markus Doering of the North Alabama Agriplex who concluded their session with a visit from an Eastern box turtle and their Peter rabbit. Students delighted in seeing, touching and learning about the animals, who each serve a vital role in the ecosystem.  In addition to the lessons being taught, STEM education at a young age promotes problem-solving, creativity and even fine motor skills development. The young students at CCPS learned about robotics, coding, osmosis and air-powered cars. These activities aid in their attainment of critical thinking, decision-making and communication skills.  Simple STEM activity items for home are available online, or you can ask your child’s teacher for ideas to continue the thirst for knowledge at home.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Jackson Co. Schools appoints new superintendent

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - During the Jackson County School Board meeting on Wednesday, Jason Davidson was named the new Jackson County Schools Superintendent. Davidson was acting as the superintendent just before the passing of the former superintendent Kevin Dukes in June 2022. Dukes hand-picked Davidson for the position. In...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Cullman, AL
Accidents
Cullman County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
Local
Alabama Education
Cullman County, AL
Accidents
City
Cullman, AL
Cullman, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Cullman County, AL
Cullman, AL
Education
Cullman County, AL
Education
CBS 42

Man killed in Cherokee County tractor-trailer accident

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Collinsville man early Friday morning. At approximately 4:24 a.m., Christopher Scott Mullins, 47, was killed when the 2021 Mack tractor-trailer that he was driving left the roadway and overturned.  The crash occurred on Cherokee County 1 near Cherokee County 672, approximately two miles […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Freeman
wbrc.com

Cemetery vandalism investigation in Winston Co.

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating theft and vandalism they say happened at the Winston Memorial Cemetery in Haleyville. The Sheriff’s Office says a grave marker was vandalized and American flags around the grave were destroyed. If you have any information about...
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Logan man killed in tractor accident

LOGAN, Ala. – A tractor accident in Logan on Wednesday left the community mourning Charles Truman Gable, 77, who died from injuries sustained in the incident, according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.   Kilpatrick said Mr. Gable was a resident of the Logan community.  More information will be provided as it is released. Check www.CullmanTribune.com for the latest.  
LOGAN, AL
WAFF

Cullman man killed in tractor wreck

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was killed Wednesday after a tractor rolled over on him. According to the Cullman County Coroner, the incident occurred in the Logan community. More details will be added when they become available.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#County Road#Traffic Accident#Cullman County Schools#Ccboe#Harmony School#Llc
The Cullman Tribune

Vinemont donates appliances to CCCDC Life Skills Center

VINEMONT, Ala. – The Vinemont Town Council on Tuesday voted to surplus old appliances in the Community Center and give them to the Cullman County Child Development Center (CCCDC) for its Life Skills Center. Teachers Stacey Ziegenbein and Summer Walker spoke to the council about the purpose of the center. “We actually teach older students, all of which have special needs, cognitive disabilities, and we’re required to teach them life skills and work skills,” Ziegenbein said. Ziegenbein and Walker have two classroom areas available and will be using one as a mock apartment in which students can learn life skills like cooking and...
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Meet Melody Camp, Holly Pond’s dutiful librarian

HOLLY POND, Ala. – Melody Camp has been the librarian at the Holly Pond Guy Hunt Library and Museum since it was established in 2012. She has been the only employee of the library for several years. She holds kids’ reading programs every Tuesday morning and invents new crafts for the group each week. “I love helping people and being around people,” she said. “Working with the children is always a joy. I love planning the crafts for the children’s programs.” Camp welcomes people to utilize the library for any printing needs or internet access. Anyone is welcome to use the internet...
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Frios offering classrooms chance to win free popsicles for the year

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman’s Frios Gourmet Pops, owned by Kristy and Jay Keiffer, recently announced the launch of its “Back to Happiness” contest, which will give one lucky classroom the chance to win free popsicles for the whole school year. Cullman-area students, teachers, school administrators, parents and staff are invited to nominate a local classroom to win a year’s supply of free popsicles (one pop per student and teacher in the classroom per month for nine months or 40 pops max per month per nine months). The campaign will end Sept. 19, when Frios selects one nominated classroom based on entries describing...
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Blount EMS to be replaced after 27 years of service

ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — After 27 years of service, Blount EMS is forced to call it quits. The move comes after the Blount County 911 board elected to enter into a contract with another provider: Lifeguard Ambulance. Blount EMS employees are understandably upset about the change after years of dedication to the community, but they understand […]
ONEONTA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Education
WAFF

Athens man arrested for robberies in Decatur, Limestone County

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday morning the Morgan County E911 Center received a call of a robbery at Snacker’s gas station on 3030 Modaus Road SW. The cashier said she had been robbed at gunpoint by a man, later identified as Richard Fralix, 31, who left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.
DECATUR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 16

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office   No report  Cullman Police Department   Incidents   September 15  forgery; forged check  Arrests   September 15  Freeman, Millie V; 51  domestic violence-3rd degree-menacing  Giles, Gerald G; 63  FTA-domestic violence-3rd degree  Gilley, Justin F; 37  FTA-theft of property-4th degree  Kunze, Cody W; 29  unlawful possession and receiving controlled substance  possession of drug paraphernalia  McClung, Brandon C; 39  disorderly conduct resisting arrest  Miller, Holli D; 28  unlawful possession and receiving controlled substance possession of drug paraphernalia  Thomas, Misty L; 41  FTA-insurance violation  Hanceville Police Department   Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.      Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.  
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy