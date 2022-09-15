Read full article on original website
NFL investigating former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians
During the fourth quarter of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints, a massive fight broke out involving a number of star players from both teams including Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, and Marshon Lattimore. Oddly, former Tampa Bay head coach Bruce...
NFL Fans Blast the Tennessee Titans After ‘Embarrassing’ Loss to Buffalo Bills
Tonight was not a great night to be a Tennessee Titans fan. A 41-7 loss left the Titan fanbase reeling, calling the loss “embarrassing.” Just last season, the team looked like they were building up an NFL offense to compliment superstar Derrick Henry. Tonight, a whole stable of Henry’s couldn’t have helped that offense.
Ric Flair issues bold statement on Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen rift
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady moved to 2-0 on the season after defeating the New Orleans Saints, 21-10, on Sunday after a massive fourth-quarter brawl. Brady‘s personal life, however, isn’t going as swimmingly. He showed up to training camp looking gaunt, with his face having a weird “V” shape that got the NFL world buzzing. His wife, Victoria’s Secret Angel Gisele Bündchen, has issued an ultimatum to Brady saying this will be his last season if he wants to stay married. The couple is reportedly living separately, and the supermodel was recently seen crying into her phone over the future Hall of Fame quarterback.
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Russell Wilson & His Wife Ciara Love The Broncos As Much As They Love Each Other
Denver Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson signed a major deal this week, agreeing to a 5-year extension contract with the team worth $245 million. His loving wife and musical icon Ciara took to Twitter to express her love, writing:. "Baby I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and...
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos
Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team
We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
Titans vs. Bills predictions: Staff picks for Week 2 game
The Tennessee Titans will enter Highmark Stadium on Monday night looking to rebound in what is a very difficult matchup against the Super Bowl favorites, the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo got off to a red-hot start to the season by crushing the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, 31-10. Meanwhile, Tennessee suffered a bitterly disappointing loss to the lowly New York Giants, 21-20.
NFL world reacts to Pro Bowl DE visiting Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens defense struggled mightily against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, allowing Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to have a career day against them on Sunday. There were problems in both the secondary and a lack of pass rush for. this weekend, and they may be looking to bring...
CFB world reacts to bizarre incident with Bevo
Everything’s bigger in Texas. That includes, apparently, the stupidity of some people. This came to light on Saturday night as the Texas Longhorns hosted the UTSA Roadrunners. The Longhorns survived an early scare and handily beat the Roadrunners, 41-20. The real action, though, came in the pit of Bevo, the actual Texas Longhorn mascot.
NFL world reacts to Colts’ latest embarrassing performance
The Indianapolis Colts started their season with a disappointing tie last week against the Houston Texans in a game that they came into as heavy betting favorites. Many thought that was a blip in the radar and were expecting a much better performance this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While...
How Jimmy Garoppolo got a massive payday on Sunday
Jimmy Garoppolo had a very strange offseason with the San Francisco 49ers. The team initially tried to trade him but when they couldn’t find a trade pattern, they ultimately decided to keep him as a backup to starter Trey Lance on a restructured contract. And with Lance now out for the season with an injury, that restructured contract is paying dividends for Garoppolo.
College football world reacts to Ohio State’s special uniforms
When the Ohio State Buckeyes host the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night in Ohio Stadium, the Buckeyes won’t be wearing their traditional Scarlet and Gray home uniforms. Instead, Ohio State will be rocking special all-black uniforms. Ohio State officially announced the special uniforms on Tuesday afternoon, sharing a video...
Giants add former Pro Bowl linebacker
The New York Giants are bringing back a veteran defender to bolster their linebacker corps. Jaylon Smith, who spent part of the 2021 season with the Giants, is returning to New York. On Monday, Smith’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, announced on Twitter that Smith had signed with the Giants. Beat...
NFL world reacts as Lions hilariously troll Commanders for viral mug mishap
The Washington Commanders went viral for all the wrong reasons last week when photos surfaced of mugs sold at the team shop featuring an outline of the state of Washington – not Washington D.C., where the Commanders are located. The NFL world promptly blasted them for the mishap, and the Detroit Lions got in on the fun on Tuesday.
NFL world reacts to Russell Wilson’s bad first half
When the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, they thought their fortunes would change, but so far it hasn’t. Wilson lost his debut as Broncos quarterback last week to his old team the Seattle Seahawks. On Sunday, he struggled in the first half of their home opener against the Houston Texans.
San Francisco 49ers sign veteran quarterback
The San Francisco 49ers have added a quarterback. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday that the 49ers signed veteran quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Benkert is now third in line in the team’s QB rotation. Brock Purdy is the new backup to Jimmy Garoppolo, who assumed the starter’s role after Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury in the 49ers’ victory against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.
