Jacksonville, FL

thecomeback.com

NFL investigating former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians

During the fourth quarter of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints, a massive fight broke out involving a number of star players from both teams including Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, and Marshon Lattimore. Oddly, former Tampa Bay head coach Bruce...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Ric Flair issues bold statement on Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen rift

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady moved to 2-0 on the season after defeating the New Orleans Saints, 21-10, on Sunday after a massive fourth-quarter brawl. Brady‘s personal life, however, isn’t going as swimmingly. He showed up to training camp looking gaunt, with his face having a weird “V” shape that got the NFL world buzzing. His wife, Victoria’s Secret Angel Gisele Bündchen, has issued an ultimatum to Brady saying this will be his last season if he wants to stay married. The couple is reportedly living separately, and the supermodel was recently seen crying into her phone over the future Hall of Fame quarterback.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos

Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
NFL
Jacksonville, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team

We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans vs. Bills predictions: Staff picks for Week 2 game

The Tennessee Titans will enter Highmark Stadium on Monday night looking to rebound in what is a very difficult matchup against the Super Bowl favorites, the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo got off to a red-hot start to the season by crushing the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, 31-10. Meanwhile, Tennessee suffered a bitterly disappointing loss to the lowly New York Giants, 21-20.
NASHVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Pro Bowl DE visiting Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens defense struggled mightily against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, allowing Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to have a career day against them on Sunday. There were problems in both the secondary and a lack of pass rush for. this weekend, and they may be looking to bring...
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to bizarre incident with Bevo

Everything’s bigger in Texas. That includes, apparently, the stupidity of some people. This came to light on Saturday night as the Texas Longhorns hosted the UTSA Roadrunners. The Longhorns survived an early scare and handily beat the Roadrunners, 41-20. The real action, though, came in the pit of Bevo, the actual Texas Longhorn mascot.
AUSTIN, TX
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Colts’ latest embarrassing performance

The Indianapolis Colts started their season with a disappointing tie last week against the Houston Texans in a game that they came into as heavy betting favorites. Many thought that was a blip in the radar and were expecting a much better performance this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecomeback.com

How Jimmy Garoppolo got a massive payday on Sunday

Jimmy Garoppolo had a very strange offseason with the San Francisco 49ers. The team initially tried to trade him but when they couldn’t find a trade pattern, they ultimately decided to keep him as a backup to starter Trey Lance on a restructured contract. And with Lance now out for the season with an injury, that restructured contract is paying dividends for Garoppolo.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Ohio State’s special uniforms

When the Ohio State Buckeyes host the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night in Ohio Stadium, the Buckeyes won’t be wearing their traditional Scarlet and Gray home uniforms. Instead, Ohio State will be rocking special all-black uniforms. Ohio State officially announced the special uniforms on Tuesday afternoon, sharing a video...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Giants add former Pro Bowl linebacker

The New York Giants are bringing back a veteran defender to bolster their linebacker corps. Jaylon Smith, who spent part of the 2021 season with the Giants, is returning to New York. On Monday, Smith’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, announced on Twitter that Smith had signed with the Giants. Beat...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts as Lions hilariously troll Commanders for viral mug mishap

The Washington Commanders went viral for all the wrong reasons last week when photos surfaced of mugs sold at the team shop featuring an outline of the state of Washington – not Washington D.C., where the Commanders are located. The NFL world promptly blasted them for the mishap, and the Detroit Lions got in on the fun on Tuesday.
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Russell Wilson’s bad first half

When the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, they thought their fortunes would change, but so far it hasn’t. Wilson lost his debut as Broncos quarterback last week to his old team the Seattle Seahawks. On Sunday, he struggled in the first half of their home opener against the Houston Texans.
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

San Francisco 49ers sign veteran quarterback

The San Francisco 49ers have added a quarterback. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday that the 49ers signed veteran quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Benkert is now third in line in the team’s QB rotation. Brock Purdy is the new backup to Jimmy Garoppolo, who assumed the starter’s role after Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury in the 49ers’ victory against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

