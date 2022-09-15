Read full article on original website
The 8 deadliest cancers revealed – and the symptoms you must never ignore
SADLY, one in two of us will develop cancer at some point during our lifetime. But some cancers are much more deadly than others, which is why it's vital to know the signs and catch it early - when you have the best chance of treating and surviving it. There...
Freethink
Blood test can find dozens of types of cancer, with few false positives
Early detection of cancers gives you your best possible chance of beating them; you cannot fight what you don’t know is there, and early treatment is tied to said treatment’s success. To that end, researchers have been developing numerous ways to find cancers sooner, including blood tests that...
survivornet.com
Dad-of-Three, 37, Bit His Tongue At Work And The Wound Mysteriously Never Healed: His Tongue And Voice Box Were Removed After It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Dad-of-three Scott Ruxton, 37, has been going through a tragic cancer battle. The Wales-based builder had to have his tongue and larynx, along with his lymph nodes, removed. He can’t speak, which means he can’t verbally tell his kids he loves them. Scott’s former partner of 11 years...
survivornet.com
Man, 43, Went to ER for ‘Breathing Difficulties’ From COVID: Doctors Found A 22-Pound Tumor That Was ‘Expanding Like A Basketball’
Tarlochan ‘Tarli’ Garcha, 43, went to the ER for what he thought were COVID complications, and after doctors scanned his lungs for a potential blood clot, found a whopping 22-pound cancer tumor instead. It took three hospitals to identify the gigantic mass, which wound being a rare type...
IN THIS ARTICLE
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
Drink loved by almost everyone raises risk of throat cancer
BRITS who enjoy a hot brew are at a soaring risk of developing cancer - but it all depends on how you drink it. Researchers found a link between those who drank tea and coffee with esophageal cancer. Around 10,000 people are diagnosed with the illness in the UK each...
6 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Visceral Fat
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 19, 2022. Another name for visceral fat is “hidden fat,” and it refers to the type of fat that gets stored inside the belly and around organs, Lisa Richards, certifie...
survivornet.com
‘Exhausted’ Mom, 52, Had Sore Throat Doctors Said Was ‘Acid Reflux:’ Then She Had An ‘Eggplant-Sized Tumor’ In Her Chest And Was Fighting Cancer
Wife, Mom And Survivor of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Nicole Bullock, 52, Hosts Blood Drives As A 'Way Of Paying It Forward'. Wife, mom of two, and cancer survivor from Chicago, Nicole Bullock, 52, is giving back after beating non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. She launched a foundation, ‘Nicole Cares’, and hosts blood drives as...
How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says
Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
Photo shows a 92-year-old woman that didn't apply sunscreen to her neck for 40 years
Your call to take applying sunscreen seriously.
Dear Doctor: At what age can a woman stop screening for cervical cancer?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 59-year-old female in good health, except for my rheumatoid arthritis, which is controlled with a prescription of methotrexate. My question pertains to Pap smears. My OB-GYN says that guidelines indicate Pap smears are to be done every three years, unless there is a complication. My most recent one, last month, came back “unsatisfactory,” because the lab didn’t have enough cells to perform the test. A second Pap smear a couple weeks later yielded the same result. My doctor wasn’t concerned about it, saying that the likelihood of there being a complication decreases with age, and I can stop getting them altogether in my mid-60s. The nurse who gave me my results over the phone suggested I get another Pap smear next year, just to be sure. I have been with the same man for the past 18 years.
Study shows this is the first symptom you’ll experience if you catch COVID-19
Researchers found the most common first symptom of COVID-19 cases. Conducted by the University of Southern California, the study determined the order in which the most common symptoms show up. “The order of the symptoms matter. Knowing that each illness progresses differently means that doctors can identify sooner whether someone...
3 Foods You Should Eat Before Bed That Will Help You Sleep Better
Do you struggle to fall asleep? Do you struggle to stay asleep? Ryan Seacrest shared on-air there are actually certain foods that can help you sleep better if you eat them before bedtime. While some say you shouldn't eat too close to sleep, research has show these foods promote drowsiness:
survivornet.com
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Processed Breakfast Food You Have To Stop Buying Immediately
This post has been updated since it was originally published on June 16, 2022. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s unfortunately the one we neglect most. Whether you’re in a hurry in the morning and skip it altogether or opt for...
These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds
A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
A woman went to the ER with shoulder pain. She was diagnosed with lung cancer that had spread and died 25 days later.
A woman went to an ER with shoulder pain and was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Doctors said it had spread to her spine, ribs, and adrenal gland, but not her shoulder. The doctors believe one of the tumors in her spine caused her shoulder pain.
One of Long COVID’s Worst Symptoms Is Also Its Most Misunderstood
On March 25, 2020, Hannah Davis was texting with two friends when she realized that she couldn’t understand one of their messages. In hindsight, that was the first sign that she had COVID-19. It was also her first experience with the phenomenon known as “brain fog,” and the moment when her old life contracted into her current one. She once worked in artificial intelligence and analyzed complex systems without hesitation, but now “runs into a mental wall” when faced with tasks as simple as filling out forms. Her memory, once vivid, feels frayed and fleeting. Former mundanities—buying food, making meals, cleaning up—can be agonizingly difficult. Her inner world—what she calls “the extras of thinking, like daydreaming, making plans, imagining”—is gone. The fog “is so encompassing,” she told me, “it affects every area of my life.” For more than 900 days, while other long-COVID symptoms have waxed and waned, her brain fog has never really lifted.
I’m a doctor and here’s when tingling feet mean you should go to hospital
WE all have aches and pains from time to time, and in most cases they are usually nothing to worry about. But one doctor has revealed that if you suffer a selection of symptoms in your feet and you're diabetic, then you must go to hospital. People with diabetes have...
scitechdaily.com
Decrease Your Risk of Cognitive Decline and Dementia – Avoid These 8 Controllable Risk Factors
A new study finds that dementia risk might be more determined by lifestyle rather than age. According to recent Baycrest research, adults without dementia risk factors like smoking, diabetes, or hearing loss had brain health comparable to that of those who are 10 to 20 years younger than them. According to the research, only one dementia risk factor can age a person’s cognition by up to three years.
