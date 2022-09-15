ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills' Isaiah McKenzie launches clothing line

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jrpyJ_0hwZ4hxt00

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie has never been shy about his other ventures.

McKenzie, 27, appears to have launched his own line of clothing. Partnering with “Athlete Studio,” a self-described “eCommerce platform for pro athletes,” a line of threads was released this week featuring McKenzie.

Previously the Bills player had already been invested in a BBQ restaurant down in his home state of Florida. Now he has another feather in his cap.

Check out the release video below:

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 3 Betting First Impressions: Can the Dolphins actually hang with the Bills?

If you’re coming here looking for picks, that’s not what this is. We’ll get to those later in the week. This right here is an early betting preview of the upcoming action in the NFL, with a first impression of each game and betting line, with a few trends and hints sprinkled in. Sometimes, bettors can overthink things and talk themselves out of making the right pick. So these are just baseline thoughts before we take a deeper dive into the numbers later in the week.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans' winners and losers from putrid performance vs. Bills

If you’re looking for positives from the Tennessee Titans’ 41-7 Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, you’re going to need a microscope to see them. The Titans were completely outclassed by the Bills, who squashed them in every phase of the game. Tennessee could not get out of its own way on offense, defense, and special teams, which is a recipe for disaster when facing the best team in the NFL.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter blasts Colts in lifeless loss to Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) have looked more like a team competing for the top spot in the upcoming draft than one competing for a playoff spot. The lifeless performance of the 2022 Colts continued with a disastrous outing in Duval County, losing 24-0 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. After barely finishing Week 1 with a tie, the Colts arrived with zero fire to correct the issues of the opening week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#American Football#Bbq
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers sign rookie LB DQ Thomas to practice squad

The Green Bay Packers made an adjustment to the practice squad on Tuesday by releasing receiver Travis Fulgham to make room for the signing of rookie linebacker DQ Thomas. Thomas (6-2, 216) is an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State. He signed with the New York Jets in May, spent training camp with the Jets and then signed onto the Jets practice squad for one week to start the regular season.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson moves down in the latest coaches poll

The latest USA Today Sports coaches poll was released Sunday, with the Tigers moving down a spot after Week 3. Clemson (3-0) remained undefeated with their 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech though it didn’t stop them from dropping in this week’s poll. Formerly ranked No.4, Clemson fell to No.5 after Week 3, with Michigan moving into the No.4 slot. Will Shipley led the Tigers’ offense against Louisiana Tech as he picked up a career-high 139-yards on just 12 carries while scoring two touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, the defensive line wreaked havoc in the run game while the secondary...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Ravens DC blasts Baltimore defense following Week 2 collapse vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens saw their defense collapse in front of their eyes during Week 2 of the 2022 season, blowing a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter en-route to a 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The defense wasn’t able to keep the Miami offense out of the end zone throughout the fourth quarter, letting wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle behind them for multiple big plays.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. takes blame for loss to Jets, is ready for redemption in Week 3

After seeing their hopes of an undefeated start to the season end abruptly on Sunday, the Cleveland Browns are preparing for a Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers that will decide their divisional standing. Players and coaches did their best to emphasize their disappointment in the team’s loss to the New York Jets in Week 2, but none were as blunt as linebacker Anthony Walker Jr.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

152K+
Followers
202K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy