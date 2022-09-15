Read full article on original website
Instagram Is All Hearts For Rachael Ray's Season 17 Studio Tour
You may be most familiar with Rachael Ray's classic "30 Minute Meals" if you're an avid Food Network watcher, but her syndicated daytime show, the "Rachael Ray Show," has taken the down-to-earth chef's career to new exciting highs. The last two seasons of Ray's buzzworthy show premiered with unexpected elements due to circumstances outside the chef's control.
Instagram Is Raining Hearts On Ina Garten's Romantic Dinner Date
When you're a celebrity, it's hard to stay married. At least that's what it seems like to those of us who read celebrity news. According to Family Law Brief, celebs actually do have a higher divorce rate than the rest of us, which makes the long marriages of those in the spotlight all the more impressive. Take Ina Garten and her husband, Jeffrey. The duo is a bit of an anomaly not just in the world of the rich and famous, but among the rest of us, too — they've been married since 1968, 53 years of partnership (via Insider).
I’m a restaurant owner and I’m furious after diners told a waitress she’s ‘not man enough’ to serve them & left £81 bill
A RESTAURANT owner has blasted “rude” diners who told a waitress she was “not man enough” to serve them and left without paying the bill. Bosses at the Mediterranean restaurant Exo Poli took to Facebook to describe the trio of people as “rude and confrontational” following their behaviour at the eatery in Shrewsbury, Shropshire.
Chick-fil-A adds 2 items to fall menu
Chick-fil-A is getting ready for the fall. On Thursday, the fast food chain announced that it will be temporarily adding two items to its menu for the autumn season. From Sept. 12 through Nov. 12, fans nationwide can order Chick-fil-A’s new Autumn Spice Milkshake or the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, which is returning to menus, according to an announcement from Chick-fil-A.
Costco Shoppers Are Raving Over A Particular Ice Cream Treat
While Summer may be just behind us and we're starting to head into the cooler season of Fall, it doesn't mean there won't be some warm days, and, even without a warm day, we can still indulge in a tasty cold treat once in a while. That's where a Costco...
I just visited Del Taco for the first time and now I understand why Jack in the Box scooped up the chain for nearly $600 million last year
I was most surprised by how good the burger was, especially compared to more popular ones.
Arby's Has Good News For Fans Of Its Popular Cheesesteak
There are so many popular foods in America that started out as local or regional favorites that eventually made their way to other parts of the country — even if the versions that ended up being sold aren't quite authentic. Just take Taco Bell. The founder Glen Bell tasted a crispy taco at Mexican restaurant Mitla in San Bernardino, California, and created his own rendition of it or Taco Bell, per the BBC. When Taco Bell's success skyrocketed, its crunchy tacos became the widespread default.
Costco Sells Chicken Nuggets That Taste Exactly Like Chick-fil-A’s
Chick-fil-A’s nuggets are ridiculously popular. Each one is golden, crispy and loaded with flavor! But to keep our diets well-balanced, we try to limit our trips to the drive-thru. Even though we’ve gotten our hands on a solid recipe for copycat Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets, part of the draw of fast food is that it’s, well, fast.
Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza Musical Will Debut the Same Day the Pizza Returns to Menus
The highly-anticipated return of Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is mere days away, but that's not the only thing dropping on September 15. To celebrate its relaunch, Mexican Pizza: The Musical—starring none other than Doja Cat and Dolly Parton—will premiere that same day. While Taco Bell is mainly keeping...
Burger King Menu Adds a New Take on Chicken
In the 1980s fast-food innovation exploded. McDonald's (MCD) had perhaps the biggest invention when in 1983 it added Chicken McNuggets to its menu. That change was revolutionary because while many local pizza places and sandwich shops had chicken fingers on their menus, the nugget was not really a thing yet, at least on restaurant menus.
Giada De Laurentiis' Orange Dessert Is Too Much For Instagram To Handle
It's no secret Giada De Laurentiis enjoys la dolce vita, which translates to "the sweet life" (via the Food Network website). In an interview with Randall Kaplan of the podcast "In Search of Excellence," the Italian-American chef said, "Originally, I went to [culinary school in] Paris because I wanted to be a pastry chef. I love desserts, I love sugar." Apparently, she loved the sweet stuff enough that De Laurentiis baked chocolate chip cookies for her own wedding guests (via First We Feast).
The Longstanding LA Natural Grocery Store You've Likely Never Heard Of
Los Angeles has long been consumed by its health-conscious mindset (via LA Times). The vibrant people of LA are dedicated to fostering community engagement centered around wellbeing. You are never too far from health and wellness hubs wherever you are in the City of Angels. Whether it's sunset yoga at the Santa Monica Pier, community hikes at dawn, or organic acai bowls made by the friendly staff at Uba Tuba, the Southern California metropolis is the apex of accessible wellness in America.
Inside Fried Chicken Cart Jojo’s New Restaurant, With Boozy Milkshakes and ’70s Lounge Vibes
A year and a half ago, Justin Hintze announced that his Southeast Powell food cart, Jojo, would open as a restaurant. Since its opening in 2019, the fried chicken sandwich cart has developed significant buzz on the national level, with nods of approval from food writers like J. Kenji Lopez-Alt. Locals would line up for crunchy-crusted fried chicken topped with coleslaw or pepper relish, double-fried potato wedges with sides of Alabama white sauce, and satisfyingly messy burgers topped with caramelized onion and sambal mayo, all eaten at picnic tables within the John’s Marketplace pod.
Rao’s Just Launched a New Line of Frozen Pizzas and I Tried Every One
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve been a Rao’s devotee for years now, and I will proclaim to anyone who cares to listen that it’s the best jarred tomato sauce on the market. And I’m not alone. The sauce is also a favorite of Kitchn editors. So when a friend told me that Rao’s was releasing a line of frozen pizzas, I had a feeling that these would soon become a fixture in my freezer.
Woman Frustrated After Neighbor Mows Lawn at Nearly 3AM on Her ‘Only Day to Sleep In’
A woman's sleep was rudely interrupted after she was woken up by the sound of a lawnmower blasting outside her window in the middle of the night. On Reddit, the frustrated — and very tired — woman shared her "neighbors from hell" recently woke her up at nearly 3AM when they decided to mow their lawn.
A New Oreo Is Here Just In Time For Spooky Season
The moment the sun started setting a little sooner, fall came out of hiding. For many of us, it's been full on cozy sweaters and apple cider candles ever since. The fall fanatics among us are ecstatic about the early releases of pumpkin spice drinks, fall-themed decor, and apple-flavored everything. If you haven't guessed yet, we love to embrace all the fall products we can, while we can. And luckily for us, fall brings Halloween with it as well.
Instagram Is In Tears Over GBBO's Prue Leith Chewbacca
Although Season 13 of "Great British Bake Off" was initially going to be postponed after Queen Elizabeth II's death, the premiere of the new season debuted on September 13 as originally scheduled. If you haven't caught the first episode yet, you're in for a treat that's out of this world.
White Castle Just Rolled Out A Brand-New Way To Enjoy Its Classic Sliders
While White Castle's sliders are known for being small, the company itself has had a surprisingly big impact on the world of fast food. It White Castle was not only the first American fast food hamburger chain, predating even McDonald's by twenty or so years (according to the company's historical records), but was also named the number one most influential burger of all time in 2014 by TIME Magazine. With over 28 billion sliders sold, White Castle has earned its spot in the world of American fast food for igniting a craving for miniature hamburgers.
Mexican Pizza Lovers Rejoice! Looks Like The Taco Bell Favorite Is Coming Back To Menus Permanently
Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is practically a fast food cult classic—which is why it’s not entirely surprising that this menu item sold out within days when it made its short-lived return to the restaurant’s menu back in May. That was the first time it graced the mouths of Taco Bell patrons in two years, and fans were so excited about it that they ran Taco Bell dry of the ingredients. In fact, what was meant to be a six-month supply was reportedly gone in under a month.
McDonald's Fans Told Mashed Their Favorite '90s Happy Meal Toy - Exclusive Survey
For many '90s kids, going to Mcdonald's was like taking a trip to paradise. The bright colors, the Play Place, the finger foods, and — above all — the Happy Meal made the iconic fast food chain a cornucopia of fun for the young and the young at heart. Nation's Restaurant News reported that around 30% of parties that frequent the chain are family groups. Data research company Sense360 estimated the fast food giant made $10 million on Happy Meals every day in 2017. That revenue came from selling 3.2 million Happy Meals daily, per Forbes.
