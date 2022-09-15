The Jackson County School Board makes changes to plans for a new middle school scheduled to open in August of next year: Legacy Knoll Middle School, originally slated to cater to grades 5 and 6, will instead be for students in grades 6, 7, and 8. The Board, meeting this week in Jefferson, also signed off on plans for a new K through 5 elementary school that will be built off Highway 332 in Jackson County, one that is scheduled to open in 2024.

JACKSON COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO