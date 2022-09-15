Read full article on original website
Susie Malphurs
2d ago
$400,000.00 is affordable homes? And what friggin plant are they on??$100,000.00 is affordable but still too high for anyone on SSI.Stop building for the rich and start taking care of the real people in Ga.
Reply
4
peaceful soul
2d ago
great. cuz Winder ain't busy enough. This is how electric grids and water systems become strained, putting too many people in one area. Traffic sucks as it is.
Reply
2
pandabear
2d ago
All fun & games whn able bodied workn ppl frwn upon the poor but whn those tables turn & ur on fixd income u realize tru america.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New burger joint coming to Forsyth County - how does it compare to what's already in town?Kimberly BondForsyth County, GA
Fun in FoCo: Cumming’s first Art Fest, tribute to Hispanic artists, and several concerts around townJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Art Fest debuts at Cumming City Center this weekendJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Cumming family turning to strangers to save birthday for boy with autism after years of no showsBen LacinaCumming, GA
Related
oconeecounty.com
Public Notice Major Sewer Spill September 14, 2022
Oconee County Water Resources was notified of a sewer odor near the Hwy 316 off ramp to Monroe Hwy on September14, 2019 atapproximately 11:00 a.m. The Water Resources Department personnel responded and found a sewer flow coming from a manhole in a wooded area approximately 1200 feet off of the 316 Exit to Hwy 78. As a result of the overflow, which was caused by debris in the gravity sewer line, approximately 14,258, gallons of wastewater was released into a small nearby creek tributary.
accesswdun.com
City of Gainesville may extend Downtown Dining District boundaries
Gainesville's Downtown Dining District boundaries may soon be expanding to include the Midland Greenway and associated parks. The Gainesville City Council held a work session on Thursday to discuss the possibility of an extension to the area. “We see a lot of our citizens coming downtown, enjoying the restaurants enjoying...
Oconee Enterprise
Shopping center rezone delayed again
For the second time, the Oconee Board of Commissioners on Tuesday granted a deferral to a rezone that would allow for a grocery store and shopping center at the intersection of U.S. 78 and Hog Mountain Road. The rezone hearing will move to Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. at...
cityofsugarhill.com
Service announcement from Waste Management
Effective November 1, 2022, Waste Management will make the following changes to recycling and trash services resulting in cleaner, safer, and more efficient collection:. • Transition into the use of trucks with an automated arm for trash and recycling collection. • Recycling service will move to cart service every other...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red and Black
The William indefinitely delays move-in
The William has once again delayed move-in for its tenants, according to a statement posted Thursday evening on its website. This time around, no date was given for either a construction completion date or an expected move-in. The apartments were initially slated to be finished in July, with move-in to...
wrwh.com
Cleveland To Seek Grant Funding For Downtown Development Plan
(Cleveland)- The City of Cleveland has agreed to provide funding for a proposed strategic plan for downtown development. Cleveland Downtown Development Authority has been meeting on a regular basis and has agreed that the best way to address the development of the Cleveland Downtown area and approaching corridors is to develop a strategic plan.
120 affordable rentals return to market in Adair Park after renovation
Affordable housing developer Columbia Residential on Wednesday held a grand opening for Columbia at Capitol View.
On-the-Market Sandy Springs Estate Features Award Winning, Custom Designed Bathroom
Other features include a wine cellar created with reclaimed wood from the property’s original barn, a 3-car garage for electric cars, a cobblestone lined driveway, and much more.
RELATED PEOPLE
What does the future hold for transportation projects in Forsyth County?
The 2022 Forsyth County Transportation Summit will be held on Thursday, October 13(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Interested in the state of transportation in Forsyth County? Several local and state leaders will be discussing just that at the 2022 Forsyth County Transportation Summit on Thursday, October 13.
Red and Black
Athens struggles to be walkable city
The number of pedestrians in Athens has increased over the past month as thousands of students returned to the University of Georgia campus, said Shaun Barnett, Athens-Clarke County Police Department public information officer. Having more people on the roads increases the risk of pedestrian accidents, especially downtown where there is a high amount of foot traffic, he said.
They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited
At a townhome neighborhood in DeKalb, the homeowner’s association for years was controlled by real estate investors who ...
DeKalb reopens applications for rental assistance
For the first time in several months, DeKalb County is accepting new applications for rental assistance....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trailer released for TV series about Oscarville, the town submerged under Lake Lanier
(Photo/Oscarville: Below the Surface) (Forsyth County, GA) The fictional series inspired by the true story of the town of Oscarville is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Thursday, September 15, the official trailer for the first episode of “Oscarville: Below the Surface” was released. The trailer can be viewed on the official website, Facebook, and YouTube accounts for the series.
Groundbreaking expected soon for Rowen development in Gwinnett
The first shovels will begin laying a road into what is now pine forest north of Route 316, east of Dacula.
CBS 46
Major traffic change happening early Monday morning on Georgia 400
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will activate a new Interstate 285 eastbound traffic pattern before Roswell Road at 5 a.m. Monday. I-285 eastbound drivers looking for Glenridge Drive, State Route (SR) 400 northbound or SR 400 southbound must exit earlier just before the...
Contractor who hand-built bridge in 1800s becomes first Black man honored at Stone Mountain Park
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Stone Mountain Park is honoring an African-American for the first time in its history. Washington W. King built a wooden bridge by hand in Athens in the 1800s. The bridge is now being moved to Stone Mountain Park. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Atlanta named No. 5 city for real estate investment in 2022 and 2023
Norada Real Estate Investments recently revealed its 21 best cities for real estate investment in 2022 and 2023, and Atlanta made the list. The firm looked at data and trends across the U.S. to determine its rankings, noting each city has its “own set of qualities and disadvantages, but many of them are less expensive than the national average.”
Local briefs include change to school plans in Jackson Co, GOP candidates forum in Banks Co
The Jackson County School Board makes changes to plans for a new middle school scheduled to open in August of next year: Legacy Knoll Middle School, originally slated to cater to grades 5 and 6, will instead be for students in grades 6, 7, and 8. The Board, meeting this week in Jefferson, also signed off on plans for a new K through 5 elementary school that will be built off Highway 332 in Jackson County, one that is scheduled to open in 2024.
POLITICO
‘America’s Blackest city’ struggles with its identity
We’re back with an installment of our Next Great Migration series, where we explore why Black people are leaving major cities — and how that's changing politics and power. From 2000 to 2020, municipalities with significant Black populations have turned decidedly less Black. Places like Washington and Chicago have been grappling with a shift away from longstanding Black political power structures.
pickensprogress.com
New Georgia Forestry Management forester serving north Georgia counties
The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) has named Ben Cobb to its north Georgia Forest Management team. Cobb will be based in Oakwood and will be providing forest management advice to landowners in Forsyth, Franklin, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, and Union counties. Cobb, originally from Cordele, Ga., earned a degree...
Comments / 3