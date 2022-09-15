Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Sleep Apnea Devices Market 2022-2027: Industry Overview, Share, Trends, Growth, COVID-19 Impact And Forecast Analysis
The sleep apnea devices market to reach US$ 10.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.07% during 2022-2027. The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Sleep Apnea Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the sleep apnea devices market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
Consumer group says drugmakers abuse U.S. patent system to keep prices high
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Makers of the top selling drugs in the United States are costing patients billions of dollars and worsening a drug pricing crisis by abusing the U.S. patent system to stifle competition and inflate prices, a consumer group said on Thursday,
Amazon may have to tweak proposals for ending business practices probes, EU's Vestager says
BRUSSELS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Amazon (AMZN.O) may have to tweak its proposals to end two investigations into its business practices, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Friday following feedback from third parties on the issue.
voguebusiness.com
Brands and farmers partner to make regenerative cotton more accessible
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. A new, first-of-its-kind coalition unites fashion, farmers and researchers in a partnership that plans to make regenerative cotton more accessible for brands and more financially viable for farmers, with significant implications for fashion’s sustainability goals and, if it’s successful, the planet.
Benzinga
Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market 2022 to Surpass US$ 525+ Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 28.1%
The global peer to peer (P2P) lending market reached a value of US$ 112.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 525.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.1% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Peer to Peer (P2P)...
ITMF: Global Textile Sector Expectations Turned Negative in July
The 15th International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) “Corona-Survey” showed that the business situation plunged into negative territory in July. The business situation was worse in Asia than in the rest of the world. Textile machinery was the only segment still in positive territory. Business expectations have also turned negative for the first time since the start of the survey in early 2020. South-East Asia and South America were relatively more optimistic, as were downstream segments. ITMF said in releasing survey results this week that order intake was weakening globally, but still in positive territory. “Here too, expectations have turned negative in all textile...
Envoy Acquires Worksphere to Accelerate Enterprise Development of Workplace Platform
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Envoy today announced the strategic acquisition of Worksphere, a workplace management platform. The team at Worksphere are experts at scaling technology for complex enterprises. They will be tasked with building a workplace platform to meet an increased demand from enterprises around the world. With this investment in talent and the platform, enterprises will continue to do more with Envoy and at scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005385/en/ Envoy acquires Worksphere to rework how big business manages workspaces at scale (Graphic: Business Wire)
China doubles down on coal as energy crunch bites
China has stepped up spending on coal in the face of extreme weather, a domestic energy crunch and rising global fuel prices -- raising concerns Beijing's policies may hinder the fight against climate change. The independent Climate Action Tracker warns that even the "most binding" climate targets laid out by Beijing would be in line with global warming of between three and four degrees Celsius before the end of the century -- well above the Paris Agreement's goal to limit global warming to 1.5C. To meet that goal, it said, China would "need to reduce emissions as early as possible and well before 2030" -- as well as "decrease coal and other fossil fuel consumption at a much faster rate than currently planned".
Strategy Analytics/TechInsights: IoT Cellular Connections Continue Its Double-Digit Growth, Despite Global Uncertainties
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Strategy Analytics latest report on IoT Cellular Connections forecasts a double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% during 2022-2030. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005678/en/ IoT Cellular Connections by Region, Source: Enterprise IoT Practice, Strategy Analytics
Nature.com
Record high T element superconductivity achieved in titanium
It is challenging to search for high Tc superconductivity (SC) in transition metal elements wherein d electrons are usually not favored by conventional BCS theory. Here we report experimental discovery of surprising SC up to 310"‰GPa with Tc above 20"‰K in wide pressure range from 108"‰GPa to 240"‰GPa in titanium. The maximum Tconset above 26.2"‰K and zero resistance Tczero of 21"‰K are record high values hitherto achieved among element superconductors. The Hc2(0) is estimated to be âˆ¼32 Tesla with coherence length 32"‰Ã…. The results show strong s-d transfer and d band dominance, indicating correlation driven contributions to high Tc SC in dense titanium. This finding is in sharp contrast to the theoretical predications based on pristine electron-phonon coupling scenario. The study opens a fresh promising avenue for rational design and discovery of high Tc superconductors among simple materials via pressure tuned unconventional mechanism.
Sale of Lufthansa Technik stake draws interest from financial investors - source
BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Lufthansa's plan to sell a stake in its aircraft maintenance business Lufthansa Technik has drawn more interest from financial investors than rival engineering firms, a source told Reuters on Thursday.
TechCrunch
Samsung aims to make global operations and products carbon neutral by 2050
The company says the strategy includes reducing emissions from the production process and power/water consumption throughout the entire product lifecycle, from raw material sourcing to recycling and disposal. Samsung plans to remove Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions for all operations in the device experience (DX) business, which includes consumer...
Canadian dollar hits near 2-year low, TSX falls as sentiment sours
TORONTO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in nearly two years against the greenback on Friday and Canada's stock market fell as investors grew cautious ahead of domestic inflation data and a Federal Reserve interest rate decision next week.
Why Embedded Finance Has the Potential to Reshape B2B Payments
It’s hard to pin down just how much a digital transformation is worth — what the quantifiable opportunity really is as new business models evolve. That’s especially true as payments, especially B2B payments, finally and fully catch up to long-awaited digital potential. Consulting firm Bain & Company...
Investopia and SALT Announce New Strategic Partnership
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Investopia, the global investment platform launched by the UAE Government in September 2021, announced new strategic partnership with SALT, a premier global thought leadership forum, at SALT New York 2022. The parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding outlining collaboration on a joint event to take place in 2023 in the UAE. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005606/en/ Photo during the signing of the MoU at SALT New York (photo: AETOSWire)
solarpowerworldonline.com
Reliance Industries acquires majority stake in SenseHawk
SenseHawk has announced that Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is acquiring a majority stake in the company through an investment of $32 million towards future growth, commercial rollout of products and R&D. RIL plans to use the SenseHawk Solar Digitization Platform (SDP) to roll out its plan to develop 100 GW by 2030.
TechCrunch
Rephrase.ai lands fresh investment to grow its synthetic media platform
Rephrase was founded in 2019 by Malhotra, Shivam Mangla and Nisheeth Lahoti. Since their early college days, Lahoti wanted to build a “text-to-movie” engine that could take a script or storyboard as input and generate a film, Malhotra tells TechCrunch. That proved to be too ambitious, so instead, the Rephrase team developed an AI system that creates avatars of human actors by mapping their faces, synchronizing their lip movements, and mimicking the tone and tenor of their voices.
The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Organizational Evolution of Its Brand Portfolio Leadership
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022-- Today, Executive Chairman William P. Lauder and President and Chief Executive Officer Fabrizio Freda of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) (“ELC”) announced an organizational evolution across its brand portfolio to strategically position the company for long-term, sustainable growth in a fast-paced evolving global landscape. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005700/en/ Jane Hertzmark Hudis, Executive Group President, The Estée Lauder Companies (Photo: Business Wire)
Spain's stats institute revises up 2021 economic growth to 5.5%
MADRID, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Spanish statistics institute on Thursday revised the 2021 gross domestic product's growth rate to 5.5% up from an original 5.1% after computing the year's final data.
Third-Party Hotel Management Companies Facing Higher Guest Expectations as Room Rates Increase, J.D. Power Finds
TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- With average daily room rates at hotels in North America now averaging nearly $150—roughly 15% higher than pre-pandemic levels, 1 —hotel guests have become more critical than ever of the décor, amenities and food and beverage options provided by the world’s largest third-party hotel management companies. According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Third-Party Hotel Management Guest Satisfaction Benchmark, SM released today, customer satisfaction declines 4 points (on a 1,000-point scale) this year, as higher prices drive increased scrutiny. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005080/en/ J.D. Power 2022 North America Third-Party Hotel Management Guest Satisfaction Benchmark (Graphic: Business Wire)
