Read full article on original website
Related
Wide-Eyed Wendy Williams Clings To Bodyguard, Hunches Over & Struggles To Walk In Latest Outing
Wendy Williams stepped out wide-eyed and vocal as ever but appeared as if she struggled to walk in her latest outing, sparking new concerns about her ailing health. The 58-year-old former television personality clung to her bodyguard while repeatedly telling the photographers she was off to "Core Club" to "get my money," Radar can confirm. Core Club is a members-only club in New York City where annual fees cost $15,000 per year with an initial membership fee of $50,000. Wendy looked cheery but frail while exiting her apartment building on Tuesday. Hunched over and moving slowly, the ex-Wendy Williams Show...
Wendy Williams’ 22-Year-Old Son Kevin Hunter Jr Accused Of Charging $100k His Mom's Credit Card Before Wells Fargo Froze Her Accounts, He Denies
Wendy Williams’ son Kevin Hunter Jr stands accused of racking up a six-figure debt on his mother’s credit cards before her bank froze her accounts, Radar has learned. Sources close to the 58-year-old entertainer revealed Kevin Jr. spent “100,000 on his mother's American Express card,” which went down before the bank cut Wendy’s access to her accounts in January. An insider told The Sun that Kevin Jr. demanded Wendy’s advisor cover the bill instead of his mom. Wendy’s son denied the claims and told the outlet, “I vehemently deny any allegations of unauthorized use of my mother’s American Express Card....
'The Whole World Is Against Her': Wendy Williams Is ‘Heartbroken’ Oprah Winfrey Is Helping Archenemy Sherri Shepherd
Former talk show host Wendy Williams is very upset her replacement Sherri Shepherd is getting guidance from television legend Oprah Winfrey.“Wendy couldn’t get a Real Housewife to help her when she started her show and here is Oprah reaching out to Sherri, who stabbed Wendy in the back. No wonder Wendy is heartbroken,” sources tell Radar. Shepherd confirmed that during preparation for the launch of her daytime on Sept. 12, Winfrey called the new host to offer her advice.“It feels like the whole world is against Wendy," insiders revealed to RadarOnine.com. "Wendy had to beg reality stars to...
'She's Going To Die': Wendy Williams Hospitalized For TWO Blood Transfusions After Being Found 'Unresponsive' At Home
Wendy Williams was rushed to the hospital and received two blood transfusions after she was found "unresponsive" at her Manhattan apartment. The scary incident went down in May 2020 when her friends discovered the embattled talk show host “at death’s door” due to her alleged alcohol addiction, RadarOnline.com has learned. DJ Boof is said to have discovered Wendy in a “catatonic” state and staring at the ceiling in a soiled robe inside her home. Her then-manager, Bernie Young, allegedly refused to call for help because he didn't want the 911 call to be made public. Wendy Williams IN REHAB:...
RELATED PEOPLE
GMA guest Ryan Reynolds claims host Michael Strahan hit him so hard he ‘spat out his ribcage’ during rough football game
RYAN Reynolds has joked that Michael Strahan once hit him so hard he "spat out his ribcage" during a rough football game. The actor, 45, cracked the gag on Good Morning America while reflecting on his friendship of more than 20 years with the anchor, 50. During the interview, Michael...
NFL・
‘P-Valley’ Star J. Alphonse Nicholson Gets Emotional Over Emmy-Worthy Lil Murda Performance During ‘Tamron Hall’ Interview
‘P-Valley’ Star J. Alphonse Nicholson gets emotional over Emmy-worthy Lil Murda role during Tamron Hall interview
Wendy Williams Seen In New York Following Claim Her Financial Advisor ‘Left Wendy To Die’
Former talk show host Wendy Williams made an appearance in New York City following the claim by her ex-financial manager that she was left to die. Williams was in full makeup as she smiled for the camera while she ran errands rocking a green Chanel handbag and Louis Vuitton sneakers.
Meghan McCain Gets Why Sherri Shepherd Trash-Talked Her, But Still Slammed The View For 'Toxic Mean Girl' Nastiness
Meghan McCain responded to Sherri Shepherd's recent comments and shared some blunt thoughts on The View.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sherri Shepherd’s excited to be herself on new talk show
NEW YORK (AP) — Sherri Shepherd is no stranger to hosting gigs on daytime TV, but when Oprah Winfrey offered to give her advice, the actor, comedienne and best-selling author took 15 pages of notes. Shepherd spent more than seven years at the table on ABC’s Daytime Emmy-winning show...
‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Host Ryan Seacrest Left Stunned by Guest Host During Kelly Ripa’s Absence
Ryan Seacrest has spent a lot of time alongside various stars and celebrities, not to mention decades on TV. As such, there shouldn’t be much that surprises him. However, the longtime TV personality and host of Live With Kelly and Ryan was left absolutely stunned on Friday thanks to his guest host, Lisa Rinna.
Jennifer Hudson, Sherri Shepherd part of daytime TV makeover
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ask veteran television executive Frank Cicha to recall the last time the daytime TV schedule has seen such turnover, and he has a ready answer: Never. “Never,” he repeated. “There’s been sort of signature tumultuous moments,” including Oprah Winfrey ending her 25-year run in 2011. But the “en masse” exit of shows and the relatively few new ones replacing them is unprecedented, he said.
Sheryl Underwood Says She Misses Ex-‘The Talk’ Host Sharon Osbourne, Despite Racism Fueled Clash That Led to Exit From Series
More than a year since Sharon Osbourne’s abrupt firing from The Talk, Sheryl Underwood is admitting that she misses her former co-host — a surprising statement considering her firing came after an intense on-air discussion between the two about racism. “I miss her,” Underwood told People. “You can’t...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Robin Roberts shares stunning update from her GMA break after announcing important schedule plans
ROBIN Roberts has shared a stunning video from her vacation during a break from her Good Morning America duties. The anchor, 61, shared the sunset clip after announcing that she would be heading home from her European trip over the weekend. Roberts has been away from TV screens after revealing...
Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Expecting Their 4th Child
The “Gossip Girl” star confirmed the news after sparking speculation during a recent red carpet event.
tvinsider.com
4 Things to Know About ‘Jeopardy!’ Boss Michael Davies
After a revolving door of guest hosts and a revolting scandal behind the scenes, Jeopardy! is finally stabilizing, with Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings splitting the hosting duties for the upcoming 39th season and Michael Davies entering his first season as the syndicated game show’s new executive producer. Michael...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
193K+
Followers
58K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0