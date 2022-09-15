ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Wide-Eyed Wendy Williams Clings To Bodyguard, Hunches Over & Struggles To Walk In Latest Outing

Wendy Williams stepped out wide-eyed and vocal as ever but appeared as if she struggled to walk in her latest outing, sparking new concerns about her ailing health. The 58-year-old former television personality clung to her bodyguard while repeatedly telling the photographers she was off to "Core Club" to "get my money," Radar can confirm. Core Club is a members-only club in New York City where annual fees cost $15,000 per year with an initial membership fee of $50,000. Wendy looked cheery but frail while exiting her apartment building on Tuesday. Hunched over and moving slowly, the ex-Wendy Williams Show...
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams’ 22-Year-Old Son Kevin Hunter Jr Accused Of Charging $100k His Mom's Credit Card Before Wells Fargo Froze Her Accounts, He Denies

Wendy Williams’ son Kevin Hunter Jr stands accused of racking up a six-figure debt on his mother’s credit cards before her bank froze her accounts, Radar has learned. Sources close to the 58-year-old entertainer revealed Kevin Jr. spent “100,000 on his mother's American Express card,” which went down before the bank cut Wendy’s access to her accounts in January. An insider told The Sun that Kevin Jr. demanded Wendy’s advisor cover the bill instead of his mom. Wendy’s son denied the claims and told the outlet, “I vehemently deny any allegations of unauthorized use of my mother’s American Express Card....
RadarOnline

'The Whole World Is Against Her': Wendy Williams Is ‘Heartbroken’ Oprah Winfrey Is Helping Archenemy Sherri Shepherd

Former talk show host Wendy Williams is very upset her replacement Sherri Shepherd is getting guidance from television legend Oprah Winfrey.“Wendy couldn’t get a Real Housewife to help her when she started her show and here is Oprah reaching out to Sherri, who stabbed Wendy in the back. No wonder Wendy is heartbroken,” sources tell Radar. Shepherd confirmed that during preparation for the launch of her daytime on Sept. 12, Winfrey called the new host to offer her advice.“It feels like the whole world is against Wendy," insiders revealed to RadarOnine.com. "Wendy had to beg reality stars to...
RadarOnline

'She's Going To Die': Wendy Williams Hospitalized For TWO Blood Transfusions After Being Found 'Unresponsive' At Home

Wendy Williams was rushed to the hospital and received two blood transfusions after she was found "unresponsive" at her Manhattan apartment. The scary incident went down in May 2020 when her friends discovered the embattled talk show host “at death’s door” due to her alleged alcohol addiction, RadarOnline.com has learned. DJ Boof is said to have discovered Wendy in a “catatonic” state and staring at the ceiling in a soiled robe inside her home. Her then-manager, Bernie Young, allegedly refused to call for help because he didn't want the 911 call to be made public. Wendy Williams IN REHAB:...
Wendy Williams
Sherri Shepherd
The Associated Press

Jennifer Hudson, Sherri Shepherd part of daytime TV makeover

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ask veteran television executive Frank Cicha to recall the last time the daytime TV schedule has seen such turnover, and he has a ready answer: Never. “Never,” he repeated. “There’s been sort of signature tumultuous moments,” including Oprah Winfrey ending her 25-year run in 2011. But the “en masse” exit of shows and the relatively few new ones replacing them is unprecedented, he said.
tvinsider.com

4 Things to Know About ‘Jeopardy!’ Boss Michael Davies

After a revolving door of guest hosts and a revolting scandal behind the scenes, Jeopardy! is finally stabilizing, with Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings splitting the hosting duties for the upcoming 39th season and Michael Davies entering his first season as the syndicated game show’s new executive producer. Michael...
