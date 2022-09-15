Read full article on original website
starlocalmedia.com
Arrest made in alleged road rage incident in Mesquite
One arrest has been made after a case of alleged road rage results in a fight between two people, including one man who pulled out a gun and pointed it at the other, according to the Mesquite Police Department. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 18600 block...
dallasexpress.com
Local Road Rage Allegedly Leads to Gun Fight
Mesquite police arrested a man accused of pulling out a gun in what appears to be a case of road rage on Tuesday. On the afternoon of September 13, Stephen Phillips reportedly got into a fight with another driver near the LBJ Freeway and Towne Centre Drive. During the altercation, some of which was caught on video, he allegedly pulled out a gun, according to police.
Police: A dangerous murder suspect is on the run in Dallas
Earlier this month, 39-year-old Houston Littles IV allegedly shot victims multiple times, according to the Dallas Police Department, which said that he was caught on video surveillance. Both victims have died.
Man with a gun arrested in North Richland Hills
A man is locked up in North Richland Hills where police were called last night about a man with a gun on Rufe Snow near Loop 820. Dispatchers got the first 911 call about 9:30 p.m. and in the background they heard a disturbance.
fox4news.com
Suspect arrested in shooting that locked down Garland schools
GARLAND, Texas - An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested after a shooting near South Garland High School on Thursday. Garland police arrested Edgar Francisco Solis Torres for aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. The victim, a student at South Garland High School, is in critical condition, but is considered...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Accused in Fatal Crash Put Pillow Under Cyclist's Head Before Driving Away: Police
The driver accused of fatally striking a cyclist in Dallas on Sept. 11 talked with the victim and put a pillow under his head before driving away from the scene, according to police. In an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by NBC 5, Dallas Police said Kenneth Lloyd Conners was driving...
18-year-old arrested in Garland shooting that led to school lockdowns
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Garland police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting on Thursday that left one injured and caused several schools to go into lockdown.Edgar Francisco Solis Torres, 18, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2022 after he allegedly shot a young man. He was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. His bond has not been set.Police did not release any identifying information about the victim, but said he was a student at South Garland High School. He remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition.Solis Torres did not attend South Garland High School, and police have not said what may have led to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
Teen shot near South Garland High School, police looking for suspected teen shooter
A teenager is on the run and Garland police are looking for him after another teen was wounded in a shooting less than a block from South Garland High School on Thursday.
fox4news.com
3 arrested, AR pistol recovered after threat reported at North Texas high school football game
EVERMAN - Two adults and one juvenile were arrested Friday evening after authorities received information about a "credible and potentially imminent threat" at the Everman High School Homecoming game. Everman police said a Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office deputy received information that someone was on his way to the football game...
fox4news.com
Dallas police identify suspect wanted for double homicide
DALLAS - Police need help finding the suspect in last weekend’s double murder at a Dallas strip mall. Houston Littles IV was seen on security video shooting two people several times Saturday in the shopping center parking lot near Park Lane and Greenville Avenue. The 39-year-old suspect then took...
Victim in road rage incident disarms suspect
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A road rage incident led to a confrontation with a handgun. The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 18600 block of I-635 in Mesquite. Police said it began as road rage and two vehicles stopped in a parking lot. The suspect had a handgun but the victim was able to disarm him. While the victim was attempting to clear the weapon, the gun accidentally fired one round. There was no damage or injuries reported. The suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Two arrested en route to North Texas high school football game after threat, police say
EVERMAN, Texas — Editor's note: The story has been updated to reflect that the minor was not arrested, but instead released to the custody of a parent. Law enforcement officials said two adults were arrested Friday after receiving information about a "credible and potentially imminent threat" at the Everman High School Homecoming Game.
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Homicide on Preston Oaks Road
On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:16 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 5800 block of Preston Oaks Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Derrick Thomas, 26, in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died.
Terrell police seeking identity of man who burglarized woman's vehicle while she was in church, used stolen credit cards
TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Police Department is seeking assistance from the public identifying a man who burglarized a woman's vehicle while she was in church and later used her credit cards to make purchases at a local Walmart. On Sunday, September 11, 2022, the Terrell Police Department responded...
Police searching for suspect who shot man outside Fort Worth night club
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect who shot a man outside a Fort Worth night club over the weekend.At approximately 1:36 a.m. Sept. 11, police were sent to a shooting call at the El Duranguense Night Club located at 3709 Mansfield Hwy. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot outside the club. His identity and his current condition have not been released at this time.During their investigation, police learned the shooter was a Hispanic male who fled "in a late 90s model" white Ford Ranger. Officers believe he's in his mid 30s, is around 6 feet tall, and weighs about 220-250 pounds.Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department.
Police release photos of suspect in Dallas Vickery Meadow double homicide
Dallas police now have a name and a picture to circulate as they look for the gunman who killed two men over the weekend in the parking lot of a strip shopping center on Park Lane in the Vickery Meadow neighborhood.
Two Frisco students arrested, accused of beating up a disabled person
Two students at Lone Star High School in Frisco are facing criminal charges. Police say both assaulted a disabled student at the school on Tuesday. The school’s resource officer identified the two suspects.
UPDATE: Arrest made in hit and run that killed cyclist in Dallas
Dallas police say they have arrested the man who struck a man riding his bike earlier this week, killing him. UPDATE: Arrest made in hit and run that killed cyclist in Dallas
nypressnews.com
Woman hit, killed by vehicle as suspect attempted to shoot others, Dallas police say
DALLAS — A man is wanted by police in connection to a deadly hit-and-run that killed a bystander Tuesday morning in southern Dallas. According to the Dallas Police Department (DPD), the man was arguing with a woman in the 800 block of South Denley Drive near Morrell Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. When the woman’s acquaintance came over, that’s when the man allegedly pulled out a firearm and started shooting.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Terrell Street with an Arrest
On September 16, 2022, at approximately 3:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3400 block of Terrell Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Adrian Cole, 50, within the front doorway with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and Cole died at the scene. Further investigation determined De Jairron Cooper, 22, shot and killed Cole.
