According to a new report, an average of 25 people are sitting in Mississippi jails each day waiting for a bed at a mental health hospital. These individuals have not been charged with any crime. Rather, they are incarcerated as part of a common nationwide practice in which mentally ill individuals, particularly in rural areas, are sent to jail in what is sometimes called a "mental health hold" while authorities wait for a hospital bed to become available. While the practice is explicitly allowed only in five states and banned in Colorado, it is still common in states without specific laws.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO