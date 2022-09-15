Read full article on original website
New Study Ranks Oklahoma 4th In The Nation For Overdose Deaths
A new study from the online pharmacy assistance company "NiceRx" has ranked Oklahoma as fourth in the country for overdoses. The study ranked the top 10 states based on overdose deaths between 2013 and 2020. Oklahoma saw just under 27,000 overdose deaths in that time according to the study. The...
OSDH: COVID-19 continues to spread across Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As new variants continue to take the United States by storm, Oklahoma health officials are warning residents about the ongoing threat of COVID-19. - Advertisement - The Oklahoma State Department of Health says COVID-19 transmission continues to increase throughout the state. Since so many people...
‘It’s killing our children’: Oklahoma fights back on Fentanyl
Oklahoma’s Attorney General has joined several other states hoping to put pressure on the President to declare Fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction (WMD).
Billboard promoting abortion resources in California to be launched in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking aim at seven pro-life states in the country. Newsom, a Democrat, tweeted that billboards promoting abortion resources in California will be going up in Oklahoma, Indiana, Texas, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, and South Dakota. The billboard going up in...
Oklahoma drivers ranked fourth-worst in country for road rage, survey finds
A recent survey found that Oklahoma drivers are among the worst when it comes to road rage. Forbes Advisor found that Oklahoma drivers are the fourth worst in terms of road rage in the country. Utah, Missouri and Colorado are ranked worse, and New Mexico is fifth. The survey found...
7 Oklahoma sites receive new names after push to remove derogatory term for Natives
Seven sites of cliffs and creeks in Oklahoma now have new names after a push from U.S. officials to get rid of a racist term toward Native Americans that was in their original names.
“Was it refunded or not?”: Oklahomans following the money after return of rejected Covid medicine
It's a controversial decision that is still making headlines.
Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
CDC reports 39 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma
Oklahoma State Department of Health authorities are reporting almost 14,000 active COVID-19 cases in the Sooner State.
Oklahoma AG wants fentanyl named ‘weapon of mass destruction’
Oklahoma is joining several other states to urge President Joe Biden to classify fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction.
Challenges made against state question to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
The state is one step closer to knowing if Oklahomans will be able to vote for or against recreational marijuana on the November ballot. Before voters find out, the Oklahoma Supreme Court has to rule on four different challenges to State Question 820. At 5 p.m. Thursday, a 10-day challenge...
Oklahoma Toddler Found Dead Less Than 12 Hours After Being Reported Missing: Officials
An Oklahoma toddler was found dead less than a day after he escaped his home in the middle of the night, according to officials. Two-year-old Ares Muse was reported to have left his home between 1:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Monday, September 12, according to local reports. An Ashanti...
Additional Embezzlement Charges, RICO Charge Filed Against Oklahoma Contractor
OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General John O’Connor filed a third round of charges in Oklahoma County against a contractor who allegedly received thousands of dollars from Oklahomans in several counties in exchange for construction projects he never completed. Michael Hanson, 42, is now charged with twenty-four (24) counts...
Lawyers for Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole file petition for clemency
Lawyers for Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole filed a petition for clemency on Friday. The petition asks the Pardon and Parole Board and Gov. Kevin Stitt to grant Cole clemency and commute his sentence to life without the possibility of parole. The clemency petition describes Cole as “a frail,...
Oklahoma's First Public Health Vending Machine Is Available In Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - A new type of vending machine is now in Tulsa. It offers safe sex kits, sterile syringes and a drug that stops drug overdoses. It's the first of its kind in Oklahoma. News On 6's Ryan Gillin joined us live to tell us why a Tulsa organization...
Oklahoma Children’s Hospital one of first in the country to offer ambient rooms for behavioral health crises
Pediatric experts in Oklahoma say there is a children's behavioral health crisis right now - and they're doing all they can to help them in their time of need.
Cherokee Nation explains why some inmates will be sent to Texas
TULSA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation said they are working on a $5.3 million agreement to send some inmates out of state. The Cherokee Nation said the money would come from their operating budget. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. said only inmates with sentences longer than six months would...
Hemp has been legal in Texas for three years. This summer put its profitability to the test
TAYLOR, Texas — The drought in Central Texas hit many crops, but one farmer said the recently legalized hemp crop survived for the most part. E3 Agriculture's hemp farm near Taylor is being harvested for the spring crop. "This is a 32-acre hemp plot, primarily for fiber," said founder...
Go Fund Me created to support family of Oklahoma toddler found dead
OKEMAH, Okla. — The family of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral minimal funeral costs. Ares Muse was discovered deceased about a 1/2 mile south of the family residence in a densely wooded and brush covered area. “We lost our beloved grandson. I am...
Investigation leads to one of largest meth busts in Oklahoma history
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics say a multi-agency investigation has led to a historic drug bust. - Advertisement - In July, investigators began targeting a drug trafficking operation that was moving large quantities of meth from Mexico into central and southern Oklahoma. “The...
