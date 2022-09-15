Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Wilmington College celebrates Homecoming ‘22: In photos, Part 1 — Aggieville to fun & games to food trucks
WILMINGTON — Alumni, community members and football fans of all ages attended Wilmington College’s annual day-long homecoming festivities on a warm beautiful late-summer Saturday. The event’s activities range from tailgating to Greek bed races to family-friendly games, to food trucks and tours and the gathering at Aggieville, and...
wnewsj.com
Week 5 Final: Wilmington 49, Aiken 0
WILMINGTON – Wilmington pitched its second straight shutout, blanking Cincinnati Aiken 49-0 Friday at Alumni Field. The Hurricane (2-3) cashed three Falcon interceptions in for scores. Caydn Denniston scored three touchdowns and Thad Stuckey added a pair. Denniston scored on a 13-yard run two plays after a Jonathan Custis...
wnewsj.com
CMH readies for 15th annual ‘Brake for Breakfast’ on Oct. 7
WILMINGTON — CMH Regional Health System will host its 15th annual Brake for Breakfast at the Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center on Friday, October 7 from 6 to 9 a.m. while supplies last. The breast cancer awareness event is CMH’s biggest annual organized activity, with last year’s...
wnewsj.com
Ohio releases 2021-22 ‘report cards’ for school districts
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Education released its assessments of school districts Thursday. The state switched to a new system for the 2021-22 school year, issuing one through five stars (as opposed to the previous grades A-F) to schools in the areas of Achievement, Progress, Early Literacy, Gap Closing and Graduation.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington youth basketball tryouts next 2 Sundays
Wilmington TCYL, formerly KTC basketball, will conduct tryouts for boys and girls basketball teams at Wilmington High School. Tryouts for girls in grades 3-6 will be Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Tryouts for boys in grades 3-6 will be Noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 25. This is a travel, semi-competitive...
linknky.com
Three NKY schools named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners
This article has been corrected. See note below. Two local public schools and one Catholic school were among only five in Kentucky named 2022 National Blue Ribbon winners this year. The U.S. Department of Education recognized Longbranch Elementary School in Union, which is part of Boone County Schools, and Samuel...
wnewsj.com
Ohio’s New Covenant Emmaus’ 1st Gathering will be Sept. 24
Ohio’s New Covenant Emmaus, formerly known as the Wilmington Area Emmaus Community, will hold its first Gathering 7 p.m. Saturday, September 24. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Grace United Methodist Church, 301 East Market St. in Washington Court House. “Everyone is invited to celebrate...
wnewsj.com
EC honors Henderson, Robarts at Volley for the Cure
LEES CREEK — With Jim Henderson and Kay Robarts honored guests, the East Clinton volleyball team defeated Bethel-Tate 25-10, 25-14, 25-9 Thursday in SBAAC National Division play. Henderson and Robarts were honored as part of the program’s Volley For The Cure, a night that raises money and awareness for...
Dayton schools close the gap in education
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton students are bouncing back in education, as schools reach pre-pandemic gap-closing levels. According to a release by Dayton Public Schools, gap-closing levels show how well schools are helping their students meet expectations in English, Language Arts, Math and graduation. While levels fell during the pandemic, smaller class sizes and more […]
wnewsj.com
Firing up ceramics in community
CLARKSVILLE — Clinton-Massie Middle School’s art teacher has taken his passion for art to the next level by building his own wood kiln. Nicolin Haines is hoping to finish his wood-burning kiln (or wood kiln) by next summer and hopes to “fire” it at least three times a year for fellow ceramic artists and friends to use.
Record-Herald
‘Orianthi’ new Scarecrow headliner
One day before the Scarecrow Festival began and about 48 hours before the rock band was scheduled to perform as Saturday night’s headliner, “Hinder” representatives informed the festival committee that the band would not be in attendance “due to a series of unforeseen circumstances.” On extremely short notice, the committee was able to secure a new Saturday night headliner: “Orianthi” — a platinum-selling recording artist and world class guitarist.
WHIO Dayton
Dozens of area children receive new beds at ‘Hope to Dream’ event
DAYTON — Dozens of kids in the Miami Valley learned they will get to sleep in their own, brand new bed tonight. The Hope to Dream event today was put on by Secret Smiles, The United Way of Greater Dayton, Morris Furniture and Ashley Furniture. The event gave 75...
Record-Herald
Stephen, Deborah Havens to celebrate 50th wedding anniversary
Stephen and Deborah Havens will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 19. They have been longtime residents of Fayette County. Moving from Columbus shortly after the birth of their first child, the couple longed to raise their family in a smaller community. After arriving in Washington Court House, Steve worked with various tree service companies before creating his own business. In 1997, the couple established Havens’ Family Landscaping which is still operating today with the help of the couple’s son and grandsons. Once her children were grown, Debbie returned to college and obtained her nursing degree.
wnewsj.com
No. 8 Kenyon escapes Townsend Field with 1-0 win
WILMINGTON – The Wilmington College men’s soccer team held nationally ranked Kenyon College in check most of the night Wednesday, but the Owls converted on a rare opportunity and left Townsend Field with a 1-0 victory. “Tonight was a very high quality soccer game that we just came...
wnewsj.com
Farm Science Review ‘22: Embracing change
“Embracing Time and Change” is this year’s theme for the 60th Ohio State University Farm Science Review. Plans for this year are to highlight its decades of providing valuable information to farmers and producers, while focusing on continuing to educate for the future of agriculture. Farm Science Review...
tippnews.com
Fall Festivities in Miami County
Looking for a fun fall activity? Miami County is the place to be! Check out just a few of our fun fall festivities. Come enjoy the seventh annual Apple Gathering Day at The Pink House Orchard in West Milton from 10:00am-4:00pm. Check out a variety of vendors, food, music, and of course apples!
WLWT 5
Ryle High School junior kicks 60-yard goal seconds after kickoff against Boone County
FLORENCE, Ky. — A Ryle High School Junior made school history Thursday after he scored a 60-yard goal within seconds of kickoff. During the varsity soccer match between Ryle and Boone County high schools, Josh Line saw an opportunity when he noticed the goalie off his line and went for the goal shot and ended up making it from 60 yards.
wnewsj.com
Week 5 Final: Minford 41, East Clinton 7
MINFORD — A week after being shutout by Washington, Minford bounced back Friday with a 41-7 win over East Clinton. The Falcons (4-1) led right from the start, securing a 14-0 advantage after one quarter. East Clinton scored its only touchdown in the second quarter when Isaiah Conger reached...
wnewsj.com
WC looks to extend win streak against Otterbein
WILMINGTON – It’s been a while since there was such promise in a Wilmington College football season after two games. After starting the year with a 52-27 win over Southern Virginia in the season opener, the Quakers went toe-to-toe with the Ohio Athletic Conference preseason No. 2 team Baldwin-Wallace last week before falling 13-12 in the conference opener.
WHIO Dayton
Ohio Report Cards: Highest, lowest scoring districts in Miami Valley counties
MIAMI VALLEY — Thursday the Ohio Department of Education released its Ohio School Report Cards for the 2021-2022 school year. The report cards include five rated components and various report-only data, those components will receive ratings from one to five stars, according to a guide released by the Ohio Board of Education.
