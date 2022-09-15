Stephen and Deborah Havens will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 19. They have been longtime residents of Fayette County. Moving from Columbus shortly after the birth of their first child, the couple longed to raise their family in a smaller community. After arriving in Washington Court House, Steve worked with various tree service companies before creating his own business. In 1997, the couple established Havens’ Family Landscaping which is still operating today with the help of the couple’s son and grandsons. Once her children were grown, Debbie returned to college and obtained her nursing degree.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO