ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

Comments / 0

Related
wnewsj.com

Wilmington College celebrates Homecoming ‘22: In photos, Part 1 — Aggieville to fun & games to food trucks

WILMINGTON — Alumni, community members and football fans of all ages attended Wilmington College’s annual day-long homecoming festivities on a warm beautiful late-summer Saturday. The event’s activities range from tailgating to Greek bed races to family-friendly games, to food trucks and tours and the gathering at Aggieville, and...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Week 5 Final: Wilmington 49, Aiken 0

WILMINGTON – Wilmington pitched its second straight shutout, blanking Cincinnati Aiken 49-0 Friday at Alumni Field. The Hurricane (2-3) cashed three Falcon interceptions in for scores. Caydn Denniston scored three touchdowns and Thad Stuckey added a pair. Denniston scored on a 13-yard run two plays after a Jonathan Custis...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

CMH readies for 15th annual ‘Brake for Breakfast’ on Oct. 7

WILMINGTON — CMH Regional Health System will host its 15th annual Brake for Breakfast at the Foster J. Boyd, MD Regional Cancer Center on Friday, October 7 from 6 to 9 a.m. while supplies last. The breast cancer awareness event is CMH’s biggest annual organized activity, with last year’s...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Ohio releases 2021-22 ‘report cards’ for school districts

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Education released its assessments of school districts Thursday. The state switched to a new system for the 2021-22 school year, issuing one through five stars (as opposed to the previous grades A-F) to schools in the areas of Achievement, Progress, Early Literacy, Gap Closing and Graduation.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Wilmington, OH
Education
City
Wilmington, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington youth basketball tryouts next 2 Sundays

Wilmington TCYL, formerly KTC basketball, will conduct tryouts for boys and girls basketball teams at Wilmington High School. Tryouts for girls in grades 3-6 will be Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Tryouts for boys in grades 3-6 will be Noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 25. This is a travel, semi-competitive...
WILMINGTON, OH
linknky.com

Three NKY schools named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners

This article has been corrected. See note below. Two local public schools and one Catholic school were among only five in Kentucky named 2022 National Blue Ribbon winners this year. The U.S. Department of Education recognized Longbranch Elementary School in Union, which is part of Boone County Schools, and Samuel...
KENTUCKY STATE
wnewsj.com

EC honors Henderson, Robarts at Volley for the Cure

LEES CREEK — With Jim Henderson and Kay Robarts honored guests, the East Clinton volleyball team defeated Bethel-Tate 25-10, 25-14, 25-9 Thursday in SBAAC National Division play. Henderson and Robarts were honored as part of the program’s Volley For The Cure, a night that raises money and awareness for...
SABINA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art School#K12#Highschool#Ese Department
WDTN

Dayton schools close the gap in education

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton students are bouncing back in education, as schools reach pre-pandemic gap-closing levels. According to a release by Dayton Public Schools, gap-closing levels show how well schools are helping their students meet expectations in English, Language Arts, Math and graduation. While levels fell during the pandemic, smaller class sizes and more […]
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Firing up ceramics in community

CLARKSVILLE — Clinton-Massie Middle School’s art teacher has taken his passion for art to the next level by building his own wood kiln. Nicolin Haines is hoping to finish his wood-burning kiln (or wood kiln) by next summer and hopes to “fire” it at least three times a year for fellow ceramic artists and friends to use.
CLARKSVILLE, OH
Record-Herald

‘Orianthi’ new Scarecrow headliner

One day before the Scarecrow Festival began and about 48 hours before the rock band was scheduled to perform as Saturday night’s headliner, “Hinder” representatives informed the festival committee that the band would not be in attendance “due to a series of unforeseen circumstances.” On extremely short notice, the committee was able to secure a new Saturday night headliner: “Orianthi” — a platinum-selling recording artist and world class guitarist.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
Place
Sydney
Record-Herald

Stephen, Deborah Havens to celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Stephen and Deborah Havens will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 19. They have been longtime residents of Fayette County. Moving from Columbus shortly after the birth of their first child, the couple longed to raise their family in a smaller community. After arriving in Washington Court House, Steve worked with various tree service companies before creating his own business. In 1997, the couple established Havens’ Family Landscaping which is still operating today with the help of the couple’s son and grandsons. Once her children were grown, Debbie returned to college and obtained her nursing degree.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

No. 8 Kenyon escapes Townsend Field with 1-0 win

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington College men’s soccer team held nationally ranked Kenyon College in check most of the night Wednesday, but the Owls converted on a rare opportunity and left Townsend Field with a 1-0 victory. “Tonight was a very high quality soccer game that we just came...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Farm Science Review ‘22: Embracing change

“Embracing Time and Change” is this year’s theme for the 60th Ohio State University Farm Science Review. Plans for this year are to highlight its decades of providing valuable information to farmers and producers, while focusing on continuing to educate for the future of agriculture. Farm Science Review...
LONDON, OH
tippnews.com

Fall Festivities in Miami County

Looking for a fun fall activity? Miami County is the place to be! Check out just a few of our fun fall festivities. Come enjoy the seventh annual Apple Gathering Day at The Pink House Orchard in West Milton from 10:00am-4:00pm. Check out a variety of vendors, food, music, and of course apples!
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Week 5 Final: Minford 41, East Clinton 7

MINFORD — A week after being shutout by Washington, Minford bounced back Friday with a 41-7 win over East Clinton. The Falcons (4-1) led right from the start, securing a 14-0 advantage after one quarter. East Clinton scored its only touchdown in the second quarter when Isaiah Conger reached...
MINFORD, OH
wnewsj.com

WC looks to extend win streak against Otterbein

WILMINGTON – It’s been a while since there was such promise in a Wilmington College football season after two games. After starting the year with a 52-27 win over Southern Virginia in the season opener, the Quakers went toe-to-toe with the Ohio Athletic Conference preseason No. 2 team Baldwin-Wallace last week before falling 13-12 in the conference opener.
WILMINGTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Ohio Report Cards: Highest, lowest scoring districts in Miami Valley counties

MIAMI VALLEY — Thursday the Ohio Department of Education released its Ohio School Report Cards for the 2021-2022 school year. The report cards include five rated components and various report-only data, those components will receive ratings from one to five stars, according to a guide released by the Ohio Board of Education.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy