Indiana State

WISH-TV

Indiana suffered heavy casualties during Civil War

We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the final part of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part...
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana Democrats issue call to action for voters on first day of abortion ban

Democratic state legislative candidates say the only way to repeal Indiana’s near-total abortion ban is by electing Democrats to the Statehouse. Candidates issued a call to action Thursday, the day the ban took effect. Joey Mayer is running against Rep. Donna Schaibley (R-Carmel), an incumbent in a suburban district...
103.3 WKFR

New Bill Says Daylight Savings Time Could Become Standard In Michigan

Daylight Savings Time has been a discussion point for the government for years, constantly changing its stance on whether to participate or not. Some states and countries decide not to participate and that literally makes ZERO sense to me. Nonetheless, the turning of the clocks back and forth has its pros and cons that have people arguing for hours.
abc57.com

Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospitals awarded for maternity care excellence

SAINT JOSEPH, Mich. -- The Economic Alliance for Michigan has awarded Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center in Saint Joseph and Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital in Niles the Maternity Care Excellence Award. This is the 3rd consecutive year Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital in Niles has received this award. The award was...
abc57.com

Family member accuses hospital of abuse and neglect

A local hospital is accused of neglecting and abusing patients, including one patient with Parkinson's Disease and dementia. ABC57's Problem Solver discovered the hospital's Mishawaka location is facing serious allegations from one of its former employees. Candace Greene says her father James Greene fell out of bed and had to...
WLNS

Fight over prop 3 heats up Michigan election

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An emotional rally at the state capitol Thursday put reproductive health care and the battle over abortion front and center. More than a hundred people gathered for a “Christian Engagement Rally” designed to encourage Christians to show-up to the polls this November. One issue many speakers touched-on was the future of […]
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb makes appointments to various boards and commissions

INDIANA – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions including some local residents. Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards & Education. The governor made two new appointments to the board, who will serve until October 31, 2024:. Scott Garrett (Solsberry), a retired firefighter...
95.3 MNC

South Bend Alive grant program applications open

The City of South Bend opened the application for the third year of the South Bend Alive grant program to award grant funding to organizations that work to reduce instances of violence in the community. Now in its third year, the Alive Grant program, managed by the Office of Community...
