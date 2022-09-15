Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Local lawmakers worry the abortion ban could affect business retention and attraction in Indiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Local lawmakers believe the near-total abortion ban could have an effect on retaining and attracting businesses to Indiana. State Representative Maureen Bauer said the law, which bans all abortions with limited exceptions, is overreaching, and will hurt an already struggling economy. Her full statement is as...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 2 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
abc57.com
The legal battles still to come as Indiana prepares for the start of a near-total abortion ban
NOW: The legal battles still to come as Indiana prepares for the start of a near-total abortion ban. INDIANA-- The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana is fighting the state’s abortion ban with two separate lawsuits. One, filed last month, argues the ban violates right to privacy as...
Indiana, Kentucky and Ilinios Residents Secretly Judge People Who Do These Things
We all do it, even though we try not to. It's something we aren't proud of, but we just can't help it. What is it? Silently, without knowing them personally, we judge others. Sometimes it over the silliest things like tattoos, hair color, type of vehicle they drive, or where they live. It's ridiculous, really, but the list goes on and on.
'It is a dangerous path but it is so important'; Indiana doctor will continue performing abortions
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Indiana has become the first state to in-act a new abortion ban, since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. As of Sept. 15, Senate Bill 1 bans most abortions, except in cases of rape, incest, fetal anomaly or if the mother is at risk of serious injury or death.
WISH-TV
Indiana suffered heavy casualties during Civil War
We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the final part of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part...
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana Democrats issue call to action for voters on first day of abortion ban
Democratic state legislative candidates say the only way to repeal Indiana’s near-total abortion ban is by electing Democrats to the Statehouse. Candidates issued a call to action Thursday, the day the ban took effect. Joey Mayer is running against Rep. Donna Schaibley (R-Carmel), an incumbent in a suburban district...
CDC recommends masks for 14 Michigan counties, raising from 8 last week
Michigan has 14 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium (yellow) or high (orange). The CDC recommends masking while indoors...
Michigan veteran convicted of faking injuries, defrauding VA of nearly $265K
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan veteran was sentenced earlier this week to five years in prison for defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs of $260,000 in benefits he did not deserve. Prosecutors argued that Joseph Gray, 53, of Lawton was seen walking, even carrying a heavy bag...
New Bill Says Daylight Savings Time Could Become Standard In Michigan
Daylight Savings Time has been a discussion point for the government for years, constantly changing its stance on whether to participate or not. Some states and countries decide not to participate and that literally makes ZERO sense to me. Nonetheless, the turning of the clocks back and forth has its pros and cons that have people arguing for hours.
abc57.com
Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospitals awarded for maternity care excellence
SAINT JOSEPH, Mich. -- The Economic Alliance for Michigan has awarded Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center in Saint Joseph and Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital in Niles the Maternity Care Excellence Award. This is the 3rd consecutive year Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital in Niles has received this award. The award was...
abc57.com
Family member accuses hospital of abuse and neglect
A local hospital is accused of neglecting and abusing patients, including one patient with Parkinson's Disease and dementia. ABC57's Problem Solver discovered the hospital's Mishawaka location is facing serious allegations from one of its former employees. Candace Greene says her father James Greene fell out of bed and had to...
Fight over prop 3 heats up Michigan election
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An emotional rally at the state capitol Thursday put reproductive health care and the battle over abortion front and center. More than a hundred people gathered for a “Christian Engagement Rally” designed to encourage Christians to show-up to the polls this November. One issue many speakers touched-on was the future of […]
Pete Buttigieg responds to Michigan GOP co-chair's controversial tweet
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attended the North American Auto Show in Detroit on Wednesday.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb makes appointments to various boards and commissions
INDIANA – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions including some local residents. Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards & Education. The governor made two new appointments to the board, who will serve until October 31, 2024:. Scott Garrett (Solsberry), a retired firefighter...
WNDU
‘Pork Tenderloin Challenge’ at Winamac restaurant draws contestants from across the state, nation
WINAMAC, Ind. (WNDU) - One restaurant in Winamac is challenging you to finish nine pounds of food. Everyone in town knows about the jumbo pork tenderloin at One Eyed Jack’s. Tasked with eating one seven-pound sandwich and two pounds of tater tots, only five competitors had completed the challenge.
WTHR
Final police report blames excessive speed in crash that killed Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 3 others
ELKHART, Ind. — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office concluded its investigation into a crash that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski and three others in an Aug. 3 crash. The investigation found the representative's district director, 27-year-old Zachery Potts, was driving at an excessive speed and went left of center, leading to the crash.
95.3 MNC
South Bend Alive grant program applications open
The City of South Bend opened the application for the third year of the South Bend Alive grant program to award grant funding to organizations that work to reduce instances of violence in the community. Now in its third year, the Alive Grant program, managed by the Office of Community...
WNDU
Groundbreaking ceremony set for new patient tower at Memorial Hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Groundbreaking ceremonies for a new ten-story patient tower at Memorial Hospital have been set for mid-October. It’s a $232-million expansion project that is expected to create 500 new jobs. Memorial is already South Bend’s largest employer with a payroll of about 2,700. Even...
abc57.com
RHMC Michiana receives $3,000 grant from the Michigan Gateway Community Foundation Youth Advisory Council
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana has received a $3,000 grant from the Michigan Gateway Community Foundation Youth Advisory Council for refreshing laundry amenities at their house located in South Bend. “This grant will allow us to provide an even greater level of service to our...
