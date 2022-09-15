ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

technewstoday.com

How to Screenshot Snapchat Without Them Knowing?

When you take a screenshot on your Snapchat, you get a message ‘You took a screenshot!‘ And at the same time, the sender also gets notified. What if I tell you that there are few methods to take screenshots, without letting the sender have the slightest clue?. In...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

TikTok releases a BeReal-like feature — meet TikTok Now

Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you TikTok Now, TikTok's latest feature, which is probably the most original thing — said ironically, of course — that the ByteDance company has ever introduced to its social platform. As TikTok stated in its press release, TikTok Now "invites you and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Verge

Snapchat for web is now available to everyone

Snapchat announced a new web app in July, marking the first time the platform was offered beyond mobile. Now, Snapchat says the web version — which was previously only available to paid subscribers — is open to all users. The expanded availability was announced today in a round-up...
CELL PHONES
#Gopro Camera#Gopros#Tiktok#Volta#Hyperview#Mini#Gopro Subscription
Phone Arena

'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be

It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
CELL PHONES
Creative Bloq

Apple's "magic" iOS 16 photo cutout hack wows iPhone users

When Apple announced iOS 16 back in June, it was the enhanced lock screen that hogged the headlines. iOS 16 finally landed last night, and while the customisable wallpapers and widgets are undeniably cool, it seems the internet is enthralled by an entirely different feature. Catchily titled 'Lift subject from...
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

How to report someone on Discord

In the few years that Discord has been around, it’s grown into one of the most popular text and voice chat tools for gaming. And with millions of users and servers out there, you’ll want to know how to use Discord’s report function. Fortunately, there are a...
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

New Discord feature is literally just forums

Years ago, the internet was abundant with various forums that covered every topic of interest that someone might have. Now, Discord is bringing them back with its new Forum Channels. Instead of each forum having its own web browser URL, it will have its own channel within a Discord server.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Apple iPhone 14 review: Improved cameras, crash detection and video action mode

The new iPhone 14 comes in two sizes, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 plus. The plus is a new addition to the range and will be released on 7 October, but the regular-size phone, which is the one reviewed here, already has a lot to offer. There are also two new pro iPhones, which you can learn more about in my review, which compares the latest pro and pro max models. Many of the pro models’ features – such as improved cameras (front and back), and crash detection – are included in the noticeably cheaper iPhone 14. It even has...
CELL PHONES
hypebeast.com

Apple Launches iOS 16 and Social Media Platforms Continue Copying Each Other in This Week's Tech Roundup

This week, the world of tech had lots to share. Apple stayed busy, stocking its shelves with its latest products and launching iOS 16 on iPhone 8 and later devices. Social media platforms continued to dupe each other: Instagram began testing a new in-feed repost feature similar to that of Twitter, and TikTok launched experiments with a new BeReal-style feature called TikTok Now. And in another vein, we received an update on the status of Elon Musk‘s tumultuous $44 billion USD Twitter deal.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

The Aqara Camera Hub G3 is a smart camera with features galore

Aqara is one of the industry leaders in smart home products, and the company has introduced a flagship indoor security camera, the Aqara Camera Hub G3, with tons of integrations and features. The Camera G3 is an AI-enabled smart camera with a 360-degree view angle and neural processing for facial...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

GoPro Hero 11 Black Hands-On: A Super-Sized Sensor Adds Value for Everyone

The Hero 11 Black, GoPro's new flagship camera, looks just like last year's Hero 10 Black except for the number change on the side. There's one big change on the inside, though, and that change enables a handful of features that will make the camera more attractive to everyone -- from pros and creators to casual users and even first-time GoPro buyers.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

How to make Alexa stop saying ‘OK’ – A step-by-step guide

Many users have complained about how annoying Alexa’s default response of “OK” is when they make a request. While beginners might find this acceptable, more experienced users have a harder time dealing with it. The issue is easily understandable if you live in a smart home with...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Try This Free Security Camera Hack to Repurpose Your Old Android or iPhone

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. You probably have at least one old phone stuffed in a drawer somewhere. Sure, you can sell that phone or do a trade-in for a fraction of its purchase price. But if it still turns on, why not give that defunct iPhone or Android a second life?
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Osmo Action 3 Keeps You Taking Photos and Video for a Whopping 160 Minutes

Some of the most beautiful shots in the world come from action cameras, but it can be hard to find that perfect angle without a lot of repositioning. Not all cameras are designed for rough conditions, either. The Osmo Action 3 is a new action camera that can go anywhere, and with a 1,770mAh battery and 160 minutes of recording time, you won’t feel the pressure of running out of battery. The Osmo Action 3 also natively supports vertical photography and is designed to work in extreme situations and environments. Even temperatures as low as negative 4 degrees Fahrenheit won’t bother...
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

How to add 2-step verification to your Uber account

Now more than ever, it’s crucial to have as much security for your online accounts as possible. When it comes to your Uber account, the best security you can have beyond a good password is two-step verification. Two-step verification (also referred to as authentication) gives you an extra layer...
TECHNOLOGY

Community Policy