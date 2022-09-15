The new iPhone 14 comes in two sizes, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 plus. The plus is a new addition to the range and will be released on 7 October, but the regular-size phone, which is the one reviewed here, already has a lot to offer. There are also two new pro iPhones, which you can learn more about in my review, which compares the latest pro and pro max models. Many of the pro models’ features – such as improved cameras (front and back), and crash detection – are included in the noticeably cheaper iPhone 14. It even has...

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO