Shoma launches sales of planned North Bay Village condos
UPDATED, Sept. 16, 10:50 a.m.: Shoma Group is pivoting its plans from apartments to condos at a North Bay Village site it acquired earlier this year. Shoma, led by Chairman Masoud Shojaee and President Stephanie Shojaee, is launching sales of the Shoma Bay condos, with prices starting in the $400,000s, according to a press release. The Coral Gables-based developer tapped Craig Studnicky’s ISG World to lead sales and marketing of the units.
LM Restaurants plans waterfront eatery, hotel in Deerfield Beach
The Moshakos family’s LM Restaurants wants to open a waterfront dining and hotel venue next to an eatery it owns in Deerfield Beach. LM Restaurants, through an affiliate, bought the 1.7-acre vacant development site at 1755 Southeast Third Court for $10 million from an entity led by Phillip Schuman, according to records. The property is just south of East Hillsboro Boulevard.
Prospect plans Lauderhill project with up to 275 apartments
The developer of an apartment complex with as many as 275 units in suburban Lauderhill is targeting tenants priced out of downtown Fort Lauderdale. Young professionals and young families “who can’t buy a house and can’t afford the downtown Fort Lauderdale rents, that’s the group we’re kind of pinpointing,” Navish Chawla, a partner in the development arm of DeLand-based Prospect Real Estate Group, told The Real Deal.
Irish jumper sells Wellington equestrian estate for $14M
Irish jumper Andrew Bourns sold his nearly 11-acre equestrian estate in Wellington for $14 million. Records show Bourns, as manager of Lisbeg South LLC, sold the home and equestrian center at 15172 and 15134 Natures Point Lane to fellow horse trainer Jodi Vasquez, as manager of Natures Point LLC. Bourns...
Warhol star Baby Jane Holzer’s planned Palm Beach mansion advances
Palm Beach’s town council voted unanimously on Wednesday to send Andy Warhol star Jane Holzer’s planned mansion to the next stage of design review. Holzer submitted designs for a new, two-story, 10,775-square-foot home at 980 South Ocean Boulevard. The plans come with a special request for an exception on the project, as the lot is smaller than the minimum 20,000 square feet required by the town’s zoning laws. She also applied for a permit to demolish the existing two-story home at the property.
