Bristol, IN

abc57.com

Apple Festival returns to Nappanee for its 46th year

NAPPANEE, Ind.,-- The Apple Festival returns to Nappanee for its 46th year this weekend. Each year, Nappanee welcomes in more than 100,000 visitors to the 3 1/2-day event. The festival includes the famous 7-foot apple pie as well as three stages with a variety of entertainment, more than 150 exhibitors, rides, a run, apple-themed contests and more. You can find a full list of activities and volunteer opportunities here.
NAPPANEE, IN
963xke.com

“Tiger King” tigers find forever home at Black Pine

ALBION, Ind. (ADAMS) – For the past year, four of the “Tiger King” tigers that were seized from Jeff & Lauren Lowe by the Department of Justice in the spring of 2021 have been in protective custody at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary. At the time, the DOJ...
ALBION, IN
abc57.com

First Street and Main Street under construction starting Saturday

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Milestone Contractors North says First Street and Main Street will both be milled on Saturday, September 17, and paved on Monday, September 20. Traffic will be maintained during the process, motorists are asked to use an alternate route to ensure safety for workers within these areas.
MISHAWAKA, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Ice Cream Shop Offers A Different Kind Of Ice Cream

Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Thursday for La Michuacana, 1301 N. Detroit St., Warsaw. Co-owner Fernando Montellano said he and wife, Jaqueline Juarez, opened the store in 2020. They both worked elsewhere, but they decided to try to work for themselves and “who doesn’t like ice cream?” They had the opportunity to take over the Detroit Street location and they did.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival kicks off Thursday

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Fall is on the horizon, which means it’s time for the Nappanee Apple Festival!. The festival kicks off in downtown Thursday night and runs through the weekend. There’s plenty of fun for the whole family, with food vendors and lots of entertainment. And of course,...
NAPPANEE, IN
abc57.com

Annual sunflower contest honors memory of beloved son

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A 7-year-old boy died just before he could make it to the annual La Porte Sunflower Fair. Each year, a contest at the fair honors his memory. Even as Wyatt Wilke became ill, he was hoping to make it to the annual fair. Wilke died...
LA PORTE, IN
goshen.edu

A night at the gas station: Goshen’s secret community hub

There’s always miscellaneous beeping at a gas station. There’s the beep of the scanner, with its pitch rising every once in a while; the signature “ding dong” whenever someone steps inside; the aggressive pulsation of the credit card machine, lest you forget to grab your card.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

State's largest licensed marijuana event to take place in Cassopolis

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. – The state’s largest liscensed marijuana event takes place in Cassopolis today!. High Indotainment, a local cannabis company is hosting The GOATS of Cannabis Concert at the Cass County Fairgrounds from 3-10pm. The event is the first of its kind for High Indotainment, with an upwards...
CASSOPOLIS, MI
abc57.com

Indiana Avenue bridge closed September 20 for inspection

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Indiana Avenue bridge over the Elkhart River will be closed on September 20 for inspection. The inspection should be completed in one day, according to the city. Traffic will be diverted at Chicago and River avenues.
ELKHART, IN
ClickOnDetroit.com

This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan

We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

ABC57 Archaeologists digging up Elkhart County's history

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - In September, ABC57 Archaeologists is digging into the history of Michiana communities. This week, we look at Elkhart County's history and the tribes that laid the foundation. You can learn more about the county's history at the Elkhart County Historical Museum.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
max983.net

Paving Projects in Plymouth to Start Soon

Paving projects in Plymouth should be underway soon. Plymouth Street Superintendent Jim Marquardt told the Plymouth Board of Public Works and Safety members that E&B Paving is in town this week to mark the projects. “They plan on sawing concrete on Friday for the handicapped ramps that have to be...
PLYMOUTH, IN
abc57.com

May House moved to new location on Riverside Drive

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The May House, a 2,400 square foot Georgian Colonial, was moved from Park Lane to its new home on Riverside Drive Thursday morning. “1929, built by the May family, the May family was responsible for one of the older law firms in town, but also built the neighborhood around it, and was part of the land that became Leeper Park," said Todd Zeiger of Indiana Landmarks.
SOUTH BEND, IN
swmichigandining.com

The Harvey House

Fall is my favorite time of year. I pick up a lot of overtime at work doing something I really like doing. Most of that overtime comes on Friday nights. I work my normal shift then usually go on a short road trip somewhere to pick up a few extra hours.
CONSTANTINE, MI
abc57.com

Nappanee neighbors say high speeds are nothing new on State Road 19

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – A new report from the Elkhart Sheriff reveals high speeds were a big factor in the crash that killed Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, her staffers Zachary Potts and Emma Thompson, and Nappanee resident Edith Schmucker. New details in the crash investigation reveal the driver, Potts, was...
NAPPANEE, IN
goshenindiana.org

BRIDGE CLOSURE: INDIANA AVENUE

The Indiana Bridge over the Elkhart River will be closed Tuesday, September 20, 2022 to all the Elkhart County highway to inspect it. The inspection will require a lift which will require closing the bridge and is expected to be completed in one day. Traffic will be diverted at Chicago...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Fun & Games with Golic: In a pickle(ball)

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Last season, ABC57 Kickoff host Allison Hayes rode around in a golf cart with Notre Dame legend Mike Golic, hearing stories about his time playing for the Fighting Irish. This season, Golic is back but with a twist. For the first edition of Fun &...
SOUTH BEND, IN

