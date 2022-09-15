Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
abc57.com
Apple Festival returns to Nappanee for its 46th year
NAPPANEE, Ind.,-- The Apple Festival returns to Nappanee for its 46th year this weekend. Each year, Nappanee welcomes in more than 100,000 visitors to the 3 1/2-day event. The festival includes the famous 7-foot apple pie as well as three stages with a variety of entertainment, more than 150 exhibitors, rides, a run, apple-themed contests and more. You can find a full list of activities and volunteer opportunities here.
963xke.com
“Tiger King” tigers find forever home at Black Pine
ALBION, Ind. (ADAMS) – For the past year, four of the “Tiger King” tigers that were seized from Jeff & Lauren Lowe by the Department of Justice in the spring of 2021 have been in protective custody at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary. At the time, the DOJ...
abc57.com
First Street and Main Street under construction starting Saturday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Milestone Contractors North says First Street and Main Street will both be milled on Saturday, September 17, and paved on Monday, September 20. Traffic will be maintained during the process, motorists are asked to use an alternate route to ensure safety for workers within these areas.
Times-Union Newspaper
Ice Cream Shop Offers A Different Kind Of Ice Cream
Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Thursday for La Michuacana, 1301 N. Detroit St., Warsaw. Co-owner Fernando Montellano said he and wife, Jaqueline Juarez, opened the store in 2020. They both worked elsewhere, but they decided to try to work for themselves and “who doesn’t like ice cream?” They had the opportunity to take over the Detroit Street location and they did.
WNDU
46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival kicks off Thursday
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Fall is on the horizon, which means it’s time for the Nappanee Apple Festival!. The festival kicks off in downtown Thursday night and runs through the weekend. There’s plenty of fun for the whole family, with food vendors and lots of entertainment. And of course,...
abc57.com
Annual sunflower contest honors memory of beloved son
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A 7-year-old boy died just before he could make it to the annual La Porte Sunflower Fair. Each year, a contest at the fair honors his memory. Even as Wyatt Wilke became ill, he was hoping to make it to the annual fair. Wilke died...
goshen.edu
A night at the gas station: Goshen’s secret community hub
There’s always miscellaneous beeping at a gas station. There’s the beep of the scanner, with its pitch rising every once in a while; the signature “ding dong” whenever someone steps inside; the aggressive pulsation of the credit card machine, lest you forget to grab your card.
abc57.com
State's largest licensed marijuana event to take place in Cassopolis
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. – The state’s largest liscensed marijuana event takes place in Cassopolis today!. High Indotainment, a local cannabis company is hosting The GOATS of Cannabis Concert at the Cass County Fairgrounds from 3-10pm. The event is the first of its kind for High Indotainment, with an upwards...
abc57.com
Indiana Avenue bridge closed September 20 for inspection
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Indiana Avenue bridge over the Elkhart River will be closed on September 20 for inspection. The inspection should be completed in one day, according to the city. Traffic will be diverted at Chicago and River avenues.
harborcountry-news.com
Woodfire Grille offers Greek, Mexican and American food under one roof
NEW BUFFALO — The Woodfire Grille serves a mix of Greek, Mexican and American food at the former Jimmy’s Bar and Grill location (18529 Harbor Country Dr.) next door to the Dollar General in New Buffalo. Open daily, the restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner for hungry residents...
abc57.com
'Lou Lou and Moose:' Dogs rise to social media fame cheering on the Irish
NOTRE DAME, Ind. --- The Fighting Irish have fans from all over but there are two special fans from California who are making quite a rumble on social media. Lou Lou and Moose are siblings who ride around in a little Lamborghini, sporting Irish gear, and their social media videos are a huge hit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan
We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
abc57.com
ABC57 Archaeologists digging up Elkhart County's history
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - In September, ABC57 Archaeologists is digging into the history of Michiana communities. This week, we look at Elkhart County's history and the tribes that laid the foundation. You can learn more about the county's history at the Elkhart County Historical Museum.
max983.net
Paving Projects in Plymouth to Start Soon
Paving projects in Plymouth should be underway soon. Plymouth Street Superintendent Jim Marquardt told the Plymouth Board of Public Works and Safety members that E&B Paving is in town this week to mark the projects. “They plan on sawing concrete on Friday for the handicapped ramps that have to be...
abc57.com
May House moved to new location on Riverside Drive
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The May House, a 2,400 square foot Georgian Colonial, was moved from Park Lane to its new home on Riverside Drive Thursday morning. “1929, built by the May family, the May family was responsible for one of the older law firms in town, but also built the neighborhood around it, and was part of the land that became Leeper Park," said Todd Zeiger of Indiana Landmarks.
swmichigandining.com
The Harvey House
Fall is my favorite time of year. I pick up a lot of overtime at work doing something I really like doing. Most of that overtime comes on Friday nights. I work my normal shift then usually go on a short road trip somewhere to pick up a few extra hours.
wfft.com
Southeast Fort Wayne residents concerned about potential grocery store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Public health, fresh produce and food accessibility. These are all things Southeast Fort Wayne resident Ty Simmons is a huge supporter of. When he heard about the City’s plan to build a grocery store in his community, he had some immediate concerns, though. “If...
abc57.com
Nappanee neighbors say high speeds are nothing new on State Road 19
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – A new report from the Elkhart Sheriff reveals high speeds were a big factor in the crash that killed Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, her staffers Zachary Potts and Emma Thompson, and Nappanee resident Edith Schmucker. New details in the crash investigation reveal the driver, Potts, was...
goshenindiana.org
BRIDGE CLOSURE: INDIANA AVENUE
The Indiana Bridge over the Elkhart River will be closed Tuesday, September 20, 2022 to all the Elkhart County highway to inspect it. The inspection will require a lift which will require closing the bridge and is expected to be completed in one day. Traffic will be diverted at Chicago...
abc57.com
Fun & Games with Golic: In a pickle(ball)
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Last season, ABC57 Kickoff host Allison Hayes rode around in a golf cart with Notre Dame legend Mike Golic, hearing stories about his time playing for the Fighting Irish. This season, Golic is back but with a twist. For the first edition of Fun &...
