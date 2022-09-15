Roger Federer announces his retirement from tennis after 20 Grand Slam titles

R oger Federer announced Thursday that he will retire from tennis after the Laver Cup in London next week, ending an enormous career that spanned two decades and 20 Grand Slam titles.

Federer, who is 41 years old and has played in the sport for 24 years, is the second tennis legend to announce his retirement this year.

SERENA WILLIAMS ENDS LEGENDARY CAREER IN THIRD ROUND OF US OPEN

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear," Federer said on social media . "I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career."



Federer's return to the game next week will mark the Swiss athlete's first and last competitive tennis appearance since an injury at Wimbledon last year marked his third knee surgery in two years. Federer warned at the time that the surgery could take him out of the game completely but that he was aiming for a comeback.

Federer said he will still play in the sport but will no longer compete for Grand Slam titles.

Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic have dominated the men's sport for the last 20 years, with Federer reaching the finals in Grand Slam tournaments 31 times. Djokovic has won a total of 21 titles, while Nadal has won 22. Both men won a title this year while Federer was out of commission, with Djokovic winning at Wimbledon and Nadal emerging the victor at the French Open.

"This is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything the tour has given me," Federer said in the post. "But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible."

Federer's retirement comes one month after tennis star Serena Williams announced she was "evolving" away from the sport. Williams, who is 40, said she would be focusing on other things, including motherhood and expanding her family. Williams closed out her career at the U.S. Open earlier this month after her third-round defeat.