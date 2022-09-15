ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Roger Federer announces his retirement from tennis after 20 Grand Slam titles

By Misty Severi
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QXVvR_0hwZ39CL00

R oger Federer announced Thursday that he will retire from tennis after the Laver Cup in London next week, ending an enormous career that spanned two decades and 20 Grand Slam titles.

Federer, who is 41 years old and has played in the sport for 24 years, is the second tennis legend to announce his retirement this year.

SERENA WILLIAMS ENDS LEGENDARY CAREER IN THIRD ROUND OF US OPEN

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear," Federer said on social media . "I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career."


Federer's return to the game next week will mark the Swiss athlete's first and last competitive tennis appearance since an injury at Wimbledon last year marked his third knee surgery in two years. Federer warned at the time that the surgery could take him out of the game completely but that he was aiming for a comeback.

Federer said he will still play in the sport but will no longer compete for Grand Slam titles.

Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic have dominated the men's sport for the last 20 years, with Federer reaching the finals in Grand Slam tournaments 31 times. Djokovic has won a total of 21 titles, while Nadal has won 22. Both men won a title this year while Federer was out of commission, with Djokovic winning at Wimbledon and Nadal emerging the victor at the French Open.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"This is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything the tour has given me," Federer said in the post. "But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible."

Federer's retirement comes one month after tennis star Serena Williams announced she was "evolving" away from the sport. Williams, who is 40, said she would be focusing on other things, including motherhood and expanding her family. Williams closed out her career at the U.S. Open earlier this month after her third-round defeat.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Serena Williams Has Retirement Message For Roger Federer

The tennis world will lose two of its biggest stars this year. After Serena Williams' farewell tour at the 2022 US Open came to a close, Roger Federer also announced his retirement from the sport. These two are widely considered two of the greatest athletes in the history of the...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Look: Andy Roddick's Reaction To Roger Federer Goes Viral

On Thursday morning, the great Roger Federer announced that he's retiring from tennis. He'll compete at the Laver Cup in London next week before officially riding off into the sunset. "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and...
TENNIS
Benzinga

Roger Federer Retires: How Tennis Star Bet Against Nike And Won Big

Roger Federer has a record of 1251-275 and $130.59 million in earnings from his professional tennis playing career. Federer walked away from Nike and landed two deals worth more money. Tennis legend Roger Federer announced his retirement Thursday (Sept. 15). Federer leaves the sport ranking third for men in Grand...
TENNIS
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment: Monthly checks worth $1,682 to be sent in 14 days

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second of two September payments in two weeks. Eligible recipients can expect their payment of $841 on Sept. 30, equaling a monthly total of $1,682 after receiving another payment at the beginning of the month, according to the Social Security Administration. September is one of three months in the year in which there are two SSI payments, with the other two months being April and December.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Grand Slam#Swiss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
236K+
Followers
70K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy