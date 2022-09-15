Read full article on original website
Amazon, CVS are spending big in healthcare — health systems must respond
Nontraditional healthcare companies are digging deeper into healthcare delivery with acquisitions and partnerships. Health systems have to keep an eye on the disrupters and respond in the best way possible for patient care. Amazon entered into an agreement to acquire One Medical, a virtual and in-person primary care platform, for...
Amazon, Cleveland Clinic + others urge Senate to expand telehealth flexibilities
Amazon joined hundreds of provider groups, hospitals and virtual care companies to send a joint letter to the U.S. Senate to pass a two-year extension of telehealth policies that were enacted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The letter, sent by a group of 375 organizations on Sept. 13,...
10 systems seeking supply chain leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Baptist Health, based in San Antonio,. a supply...
CIOs look forward to Big Tech, digital health collaborations
CIOs are actively reviewing Big Tech and digital health companies' portfolios to see where they can form a partnership. These partnerships range from creating new IT products, to helping health systems build out new systems that can unlock innovation and bring more value to the way they deliver care. Becker's...
5 leaders' strategies to hire, retain pharmacy workers
With Walgreens offering bonuses up to $75,000 and pharmacists anonymously citing staffing shortages as a factor in pharmacy incidents, health system pharmacy leaders have faced struggles with recruiting enough workers — especially pharmacy technicians. Here's what five pharmacy executives told Becker's were their solutions for mitigating the pharmacy worker...
Envoy Acquires Worksphere to Accelerate Enterprise Development of Workplace Platform
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Envoy today announced the strategic acquisition of Worksphere, a workplace management platform. The team at Worksphere are experts at scaling technology for complex enterprises. They will be tasked with building a workplace platform to meet an increased demand from enterprises around the world. With this investment in talent and the platform, enterprises will continue to do more with Envoy and at scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005385/en/ Envoy acquires Worksphere to rework how big business manages workspaces at scale (Graphic: Business Wire)
2022 the most financially difficult year for hospitals, health systems since start of pandemic
A new analysis from management consulting firm Kaufman, Hall & Associates indicates hospitals and health systems continue to face intense pressure on staff and resources while also dealing with rising expenses for supplies, drugs and equipment, and the workforce, according to a Sept. 15 special bulletin from the American Hospital Association.
$1.5T innovation opportunity could be silver lining in healthcare uncertainty
Endemic COVID-19, labor shortages and inflation could drive the national health expenditure up $600 billion through 2027 — but confronting shortcomings through infrastructural innovation could generate $1.5 trillion in that same time period, according to research from McKinsey & Company. In a Sept. 8 article published on its website,...
RCM company HGS Healthcare changes name
Business process management company HGS Healthcare announced Sept. 15 it is changing its name to Sagility. Sagility Group CEO Ramesh Gopalan said in a Sept. 15 news release that the company's new name means "wisdom in action." The Westminster, Colo.-based company optimizes the member/patient experience through service offerings for clinical...
Osmind rolls out integrated virtual visits
Mental health treatment company Osmind is launching integrated Zoom virtual visits with mental health clinicians. Osmind's platform is designed to create a collaborative workspace between researchers, psychiatrists, mental healthcare specialists and patients. Osmind cited rural patients or patients that cannot attend in-person visits as a reason for expanding into telehealth services, according to the Sept. 15 Osmind news release.
The job of a cancer center CIO: Precision medicine, 'high-end' automation, lots of data
As CIO of one of the nation's largest cancer centers, City of Hope's Beth Lindsay-Wood is on the front lines of precision medicine, employing vast amounts of data to deliver individualized, targeted care to patients. "How do we customize cancer care, based on your genetics, based on your environment, all...
From financial distress to financial excellence: new strategies and tools for rural hospitals to improve their financial health
Rural healthcare systems have faced significant financial challenges for decades and many strategies and tools that have historically been used by larger health systems have been unavailable to smaller, rural organizations. This is finally changing. By tapping into these solutions, rural health systems can improve their pricing, productivity and overall financial health.
Implementing solutions physicians deserve for mental health and wellbeing
In commemoration of National Physicians Suicide Awareness Day, The Physicians Foundation, Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes Foundation, and #FirstRespondersFirst collaborated to raise awareness and promote fundamental changes in how society views physician mental health and burnout rates, according to a Sept. 15 news release. The COVID-19 pandemic took a significant toll...
Cardiac medical device company opens $42M plant
Terumo Cardiovascular, an Ann Arbor, Mich.-based medical devicemaker that specializes in cardiac and vascular surgery products, has opened a $42 million, 157,000-square-foot facility in Costa Rica. It's the first company to manufacture this equipment in the country, according to a Sept. 15 news release. Operations serving American and Australian companies...
Kaiser named 2022 design company of the year
Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente has been named Fast Company's design company of the year because of Kaiser's redesign of its app and website, according to Sept. 15 reporting in Fast Company. Kaiser's in-house design firm, YML, took less than a year to overhaul the website and app. The website redesign...
Sept. 17 is World Patient Safety Day: 3 things to know
Medication safety is the core focus of the World Health Organization's 2022 World Patient Safety Day, held annually on Sept. 17. 1. WHO implemented the global public health day in 2019 to increase awareness of key patient safety issues. 2. Every year, the WHO selects a different theme for Patient...
Nurse deficit could reach 2.1 million by 2025, study finds
Over the next three years, high turnover and an ill-prepared healthcare industry could widen the nursing gap by 2.1 million workers, new research suggests. That number comes from the Global Workforce Intelligence Project through an analysis conducted by The Josh Bersin Co., a workforce strategy research and advisory firm, and Eightfold, a talent management software company, according to a Sept. 14 news release from Josh Bersin.
Calls for caps of medical costs increasing
The Health Policy Commission, Massachusetts' health cost watchdog, is calling on state lawmakers to establish price caps for the highest-priced providers, Bloomberg reported Sept. 13. Massachusetts would become one of a growing number of states, including California and Rhode Island, that have started imposing caps on certain healthcare prices. The...
Technology or Strategy: How Is the Workplace Being Reimagined?
One of the biggest arguments surrounding the modern workplace today is the question of what drives the transformation of the remote working environment: technology or strategy?. But let's take a little detour and see how we got here. The workplace is no longer a place where people ‘go to' but...
Report: DEA probes telehealth provider's prescribing practices
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has allegedly opened an investigation into ADHD telehealth provider Done, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 15. The probe, led by the DEA's Diversion Control Division, is looking into Done's prescribing practices for stimulants such as Adderall. Done said in a statement to the Journal...
