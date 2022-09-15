Read full article on original website
Nitrate levels continue to be above federal limits in RWD 101
YODER, Kan. — Nitrate levels continue above allowable limits in Rural Water District 101, which serves the Yoder area. The last Nitrate level test was collected on September 6, 2022. The level tested at 11.1 mg/L, which exceeds the Kansas and Federal (EPA) maximum contaminant level (MCL) of 10 mg/L for public water supply systems. Nitrate levels in water resources have increased in many areas due to applications of inorganic fertilizer and animal manure in agricultural areas.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County leaders are trying to understand their responsibility and added costs after the Wichita City Council voted Tuesday to ditch marijuana prosecution from the city’s code. The council voted not to prosecute marijuana possession cases in municipal court and remove fentanyl test strips as drug paraphernalia. The move shifts the cases to Sedgwick County and the district attorney’s office.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council approved $90,000 Tuesday morning to help remove homeless camps around the city. Before the vote, City Council Member Maggie Ballard expressed concern about the amount. “I thought there was about $100,000 budgeted for encampments, and this is significantly higher. Can we speak to that, please?” Ballard asked. […]
Jobless rate falls in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The unemployment rate in Reno County fell again for the month of August. According to figures released by the Kansas Department of Labor the jobless rate for the county dropped 0.4% to 3.3%. The unemployment rate for the city of Hutchinson was 3.6%. There were 939 county residents out of work, a drop of 144.
The state of Kansas is asking residents to share feedback on a $13.9 million plan to clean up a contaminated rail yard in northeast Wichita by Oct. 16. The 29th and Grove site, which is owned by Union Pacific, has a chemical known as trichloroethene in its soil and groundwater that is strongly linked to kidney cancer. In 2007, groundwater concentrations of the chemical at the site reached 86,000 times the standards set by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). Concentrations in the soil reached over 8,000 times the standard.
First National Bank of Hutchinson hosting shred event Oct. 14
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The First National Bank of Hutchinson is hosting its First for Security Shred Event coming up October 14. The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. that Friday. You can drop off any papers that you need destroyed securely to prevent identity theft at the corner of 1st and Washington in Hutchinson, or the bank's financial centers in Haven, Andale or Goddard.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair Board heard a presentation from Tom Thebault with North American Midway Entertainment Saturday morning. "We were like $9000 off from last year's Friday, but certainly up from 2019," Thebault said. "We hit the million dollar mark and we've got two days to go."
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, Sept. 20, law enforcement will keep a closer eye than usual at railroad crossings in Kansas. They will be looking for crossing violators and giving out tickets or warnings. It is part of Operation Clear Track. The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Wichita Police Department will join more than […]
Tire collection on Sept. 24 open to Saline County residents
Have some old car, pickup, or motorcycle tires that you need to get rid of? North Salina Community Development (NSCD) can help!. The organization dedicated to North Town is sponsoring a free tire collection that is open to residents of Saline County. The event is scheduled for 8 a.m.-2 p.m....
SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Wichita woman was killed Friday morning after a crash left her trapped in her vehicle on I-135 in Sedgwick County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at around 3:30 a.m., Shanlie Smiley, 23, of Wichita, was travelling north on I-135 when her Chevy Malibu left the roadway and struck a guardrail.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Dillon Nature Center will be hosting a lecture it hopes will provide information on how to better protect your home from wildfire. Taylor’s Shady Lane Lecture will host the event on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 5:30 until 7 p.m. at the nature center. Dennis...
