ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 check payments to be sent in five days

By Misty Severi
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AQntW_0hwZ2wt800


Alaskan r esidents will receive a direct one-time payment of over $3,000 in five days.

Residents can receive up to $3,284 courtesy of a provision in Alaska's annual budget that aims to alleviate financial burdens, particularly the rising costs of everyday items.

STIMULUS UPDATE: DEADLINE FOR $1,000 ONE-TIME DIRECT CHECK PAYMENT IS TOMORROW

The direct payments will be distributed on Sept. 20 for those who requested direct deposit and the week of Oct. 3 for those who requested paper checks.

Most of Alaska's residents typically receive a yearly dividend from the state's oil wealth fund in the fall. However, this year, residents will get the additional payment to combat high energy prices.

Originally, state lawmakers proposed $5,500 payments, but the idea failed in the Republican-led state House. After negotiations, the price was brought down to close to $3,200.

The state Department of Revenue said it is reviewing over 78,000 applications to determine who is eligible.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy said in a Tweet that this $3,284 payout is the largest in state history.


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"This budget is more than a spending plan; it's a blueprint for Alaska's future," Dunleavy said in a press release . "Budgets should reflect the values and ambitions of the people they are designed for, and I believe this legislation accomplishes that."

Comments / 21

Dante Fuentes
1d ago

Wrong information! It’s not a stimulus bill! It’s Alaskan pfd we received that money yearly! Why? this news giving wrong informed to everyone!

Reply
7
Ken Wolff
1d ago

It’s not a gift! It’s the Alaska permanent fund! Politicians, keep taking it, so they don’t have to balance the budget! It should have been 6,100$ dollars, with the 600$ dollars energy relief. The state owes the people all the money they have taken from the fund, it’s written into the original law!

Reply
5
Trisha Voskuilen
1d ago

Okay to clear this up for you all again. It is our yearly Pfd not a stimulus and here this describes it well from PFD site. Alaska Department of Revenue, Permanent Fund Dividend Division is responsible for determining applicant eligibility for the distribution of an annual dividend that is paid to Alaska residents from investment earnings of mineral royalties. The annual payment allows for Alaskans to share in a portion of the State minerals revenue in the form of a dividend to benefit current and future generations.

Reply
2
Related
WCVB

Here's how much Mass. taxpayers will get in refunds

BOSTON — About 3.6 million Massachusetts taxpayers are set to receive cash back this fall after state government hauled in taxes last year that surpassed the legal limit by nearly $3 billion, the Baker administration announced Friday. Taxpayers will "automatically" receive their refunds without needing to submit any application.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Locals Getting Up To $3,200 In State Checks

If you are a resident of Alaska, there is some important information you need to know. You will receive an inflation relief package for your state. This money can help you cope with the higher living costs caused by inflation. The cash set for handing out by Alaska is larger than the check amounts provided by most states. It is because of oil reserves.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
Jake Wells

Social Security payments could go up by $150 each month

photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is needed to keep up wiht the rising cost of living in Pennsylvania. Thankfully, here is some good news. Next year's benefits increase likely "will be one of the highest COLAs ever paid in the history of the program," Mary Johnson, a policy analyst at the nonprofit Senior Citizens League, told the Detroit Free Press.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Jake Wells

Payment of up to $600 coming to residents

photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) If you are a residents of Delaware and you would like a few more dollars in your pocket, you're in luck. You will be receiving a tax rebate over the summer (or very soon). Individual filers will receive $300, while married couples filing jointly would receive $600. Delaware citizens who have submitted a personal income tax return for 2020 will receive the rebates.
DELAWARE STATE
Dayana Sabatin

Stimulus Payment Updates: 2022 ($3,200 Stimulus Checks)

Hundreds and thousands of Americans are trying their best to cope with the ongoing financial fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The disruption to the supply chain resulting from the pandemic is a huge factor that has been causing the record-high inflation that is straining so many people's budgets.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Business Welfare#Linus Business#Direct Payments#Linus Wealth#Business Personal Finance#Alaskan#Republican#House#Department Of Revenue#The Washington Examiner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
WashingtonExaminer

A blue wave in the Pacific?

A House district in Washington state may be more difficult for the GOP to hold after Republican primary voters drove out their incumbent lawmaker who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Last month, Republican Joe Kent beat Rep. Jaime Herrera...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Boston

Gas prices could soon be headed below $3 a gallon, AAA says

BOSTON - How low will gas prices go? AAA said Monday that they're down 12 cents from last week in Massachusetts to $3.80 per gallon on average.The national average is $3.71, the lowest since early March. Drivers have cheaper oil to thank for the decline - and AAA says prices could continue plummeting all the way south of $3 per gallon."Less expensive oil usually leads to less expensive gas for drivers," AAA Northeast's Mary Maguire said. "This trend has helped pump prices fall steadily for three straight months and, with fall approaching, more markets could soon see prices drop toward or below $3 per gallon."  The cost of gas in Massachusetts is now 50 cents lower than it was a month ago, but 72 cents higher than it was at this time last year. 
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
236K+
Followers
70K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy