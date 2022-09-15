MASON CITY — A Mason City woman has been sentenced to two days in jail after pleading guilty to stealing over $2000 of benefits while working at a local store. A criminal complaint accused 43-year-old Shanna Askildson of committing theft of property from Mills Fleet Farm by letting her family and friends not pay for property at the register and using her phone number for rewards when customers did not have their rewards accounts available so she could earn money toward property in the store.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO