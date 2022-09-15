Read full article on original website
Clayton County Farm Family Win Good Farm Neighbor Award
Another family in Northeast Iowa was honored on Thursday with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award. It's an absolute honor. We're actually kind of starstruck by it. Lance and Jonna Schutte of Clayton County started Jo-Lane Dairy when they got married back in 2006 on the dairy farm Lance grew up on.
KIMT
2 teens involved in Cerro Gordo Co. rollover crash
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Two north Iowa teens were involved in a rollover crash where a vehicle caught fire. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle driven by Saige Kingery, 17, of Mason City, drove off the road at the intersection of Hickory Ave. and 295th St.
KAAL-TV
One person seriously injured in multiple vehicle crash in downtown Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays for drivers in downtown Rochester Thursday morning. At approximately 6:38, police were called to a crash at 4th St. SE and 3rd Ave. SE. across from Ironwood Square and the Government Center. The Rochester Fire Department extricated a driver...
Cresco Times
Bruess wins TPD football contest
CRESCO - Angie Bruess correctly picked 11 of 15 games to earn first place in the Times Plain Dealer football contest for the week of Sept. 7. Jan Kreitzer of Cresco took second place by picking 10 out of 15 games. Bruess will receive $20 in Cresco Dollars for nabbing...
KIMT
Olmsted Co. Sheriff's Office: NE Iowa man who 40 feet into rock pile still in critical condition
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man who fell 40 feet into a rock pile and suffered extensive injuries Tuesday morning is still in critical condition. The sheriff’s office said it happened at around 11 a.m. in the 11000 block of County Rd. 25 SW. The man, identified as a...
KIMT
Woman's body found in Shell Rock River identified
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - The Worth County Sheriff's Office has identified the body of a woman found in the Shell Rock River on Friday morning. Authorities say Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood has been identified. Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank previously said his office had a good idea of who the woman is because of a tattoo.
KIMT
Olmsted Co. Sheriff's Office: NE Iowa man falls 40 feet into rock pile, suffers significant injuries
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man fell 40 feet into a rock pile and suffered extensive injuries Tuesday morning. The sheriff’s office said it happened at around 11 a.m. in the 11000 block of County Rd. 25 SW. The man, identified as a 28-year-old from Fredericksburg, Iowa, was found...
KIMT
Lawsuit over downtown Mason City hotel is dismissed
MASON CITY, Iowa – After four years, a lawsuit over the planned downtown hotel in Mason City has been dismissed. G8 Development sued the City of Mason City in November 2018. G8 Development failed to meet the funding requirements of the Iowa Economic Development Agency, preventing the Mason City hotel project from getting state money. Mason City cancelled its contract with G8 Development and the company sued, claiming its agreement with the City did not include meeting any demands from state government and that Mason City did not properly notify G8 of the problem.
Cresco Times
Cresco Council to allow outside firms for commercial garbage
CRESCO - At the Sept. 7 meeting, Cresco Council members voted 4-1 (Jan Carman, Alex Fortune, Gary Kriener and Rich McConnell for and Amy Bouska against) to allow other sanitation companies into the town of Cresco for commercial pickups. Commercial businesses use dumpsters for their refuse. The company had recently...
Sioux City Journal
Body found in rural Worth County
Authorities responded to a call Friday morning of a body found in rural Worth County. According to Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank, a resident called to report they had discovered a body in the Shell Rock River while on a regular morning walk near the intersection of 390th Street and Raven Avenue, southeast of Kensett.
KGLO News
Mason City woman sentenced to two days in jail after pleading guilty to taking over $2000 of benefits from local store
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman has been sentenced to two days in jail after pleading guilty to stealing over $2000 of benefits while working at a local store. A criminal complaint accused 43-year-old Shanna Askildson of committing theft of property from Mills Fleet Farm by letting her family and friends not pay for property at the register and using her phone number for rewards when customers did not have their rewards accounts available so she could earn money toward property in the store.
superhits1027.com
Mason City nail salon fined $7500 for numerous health violations
MASON CITY — A Mason City nail salon has been fined $7500 for numerous violations of the health code. VV Nails & Spa at 4013 4th Southwest has entered into a settlement agreement with the Iowa Board of Cosmetology Arts & Sciences after a public health investigator found 13 different violations during an unannounced visit to the salon on February 14th.
Gas Prices Rise In Iowa
(UNDATED) – After months of falling, gas prices are rising again in Iowa. According to Triple-A, the average price for regular-unleaded today (Wednesday) is three dollars, 46 cents a gallon, that’s four cents higher than it was a week ago. Iowa’s average price is still lower than the national average of three-70 a gallon. The cheapest average gas price in Iowa can be found in Henry County at three-15 a gallon. The most expensive is in Bremer County in northeastern Iowa at three-69 a gallon.
Nine Walgreens pharmacies in Iowa hit with fines, licensing sanctions
State licensing officials have sanctioned pharmacies in nine of Iowa’s Walgreens stores for a variety of alleged violations, including missing narcotics, a lack of qualified personnel and issues that caused some Iowans to lose access to their medications. Two of the nine stores were sanctioned earlier this year for their hiring practices. The store hit […] The post Nine Walgreens pharmacies in Iowa hit with fines, licensing sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KIMT
Mason City woman pleads not guilty to drug fraud at department store
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of medication fraud is pleading not guilty. Emily Sue Schumaker, 27 of Mason City, is now scheduled to stand trial starting November 11 for first-degree theft. Court documents state that Schumaker was working at Target in Mason City and refunded medications that...
KAAL-TV
Iowa Board of Pharmacy sanctions 9 Iowa Walgreens for several alleged violations
(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has sanctioned nine Iowa Walgreens pharmacies for several alleged violations. On May 3, 2022, the Iowa Board of Pharmacy found probable cause to file a statement of six charges against the Mason City Walgreens, located at 1251 4th St. SW. The charges are below.
