ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cresco, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

2 teens involved in Cerro Gordo Co. rollover crash

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Two north Iowa teens were involved in a rollover crash where a vehicle caught fire. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle driven by Saige Kingery, 17, of Mason City, drove off the road at the intersection of Hickory Ave. and 295th St.
MASON CITY, IA
Cresco Times

Bruess wins TPD football contest

 CRESCO - Angie Bruess correctly picked 11 of 15 games to earn first place in the Times Plain Dealer football contest for the week of Sept. 7. Jan Kreitzer of Cresco took second place by picking 10 out of 15 games. Bruess will receive $20 in Cresco Dollars for nabbing...
CRESCO, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cresco, IA
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Iowa Entertainment
KIMT

Woman's body found in Shell Rock River identified

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - The Worth County Sheriff's Office has identified the body of a woman found in the Shell Rock River on Friday morning. Authorities say Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood has been identified. Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank previously said his office had a good idea of who the woman is because of a tattoo.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Lawsuit over downtown Mason City hotel is dismissed

MASON CITY, Iowa – After four years, a lawsuit over the planned downtown hotel in Mason City has been dismissed. G8 Development sued the City of Mason City in November 2018. G8 Development failed to meet the funding requirements of the Iowa Economic Development Agency, preventing the Mason City hotel project from getting state money. Mason City cancelled its contract with G8 Development and the company sued, claiming its agreement with the City did not include meeting any demands from state government and that Mason City did not properly notify G8 of the problem.
MASON CITY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie The Eagle
Cresco Times

Cresco Council to allow outside firms for commercial garbage

CRESCO - At the Sept. 7 meeting, Cresco Council members voted 4-1 (Jan Carman, Alex Fortune, Gary Kriener and Rich McConnell for and Amy Bouska against) to allow other sanitation companies into the town of Cresco for commercial pickups. Commercial businesses use dumpsters for their refuse. The company had recently...
CRESCO, IA
Sioux City Journal

Body found in rural Worth County

Authorities responded to a call Friday morning of a body found in rural Worth County. According to Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank, a resident called to report they had discovered a body in the Shell Rock River while on a regular morning walk near the intersection of 390th Street and Raven Avenue, southeast of Kensett.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
KGLO News

Mason City woman sentenced to two days in jail after pleading guilty to taking over $2000 of benefits from local store

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman has been sentenced to two days in jail after pleading guilty to stealing over $2000 of benefits while working at a local store. A criminal complaint accused 43-year-old Shanna Askildson of committing theft of property from Mills Fleet Farm by letting her family and friends not pay for property at the register and using her phone number for rewards when customers did not have their rewards accounts available so she could earn money toward property in the store.
MASON CITY, IA
superhits1027.com

Mason City nail salon fined $7500 for numerous health violations

MASON CITY — A Mason City nail salon has been fined $7500 for numerous violations of the health code. VV Nails & Spa at 4013 4th Southwest has entered into a settlement agreement with the Iowa Board of Cosmetology Arts & Sciences after a public health investigator found 13 different violations during an unannounced visit to the salon on February 14th.
MASON CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Police#Movie Night
Western Iowa Today

Gas Prices Rise In Iowa

(UNDATED) – After months of falling, gas prices are rising again in Iowa. According to Triple-A, the average price for regular-unleaded today (Wednesday) is three dollars, 46 cents a gallon, that’s four cents higher than it was a week ago. Iowa’s average price is still lower than the national average of three-70 a gallon. The cheapest average gas price in Iowa can be found in Henry County at three-15 a gallon. The most expensive is in Bremer County in northeastern Iowa at three-69 a gallon.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nine Walgreens pharmacies in Iowa hit with fines, licensing sanctions

State licensing officials have sanctioned pharmacies in nine of Iowa’s Walgreens stores for a variety of alleged violations, including missing narcotics, a lack of qualified personnel and issues that caused some Iowans to lose access to their medications. Two of the nine stores were sanctioned earlier this year for their hiring practices. The store hit […] The post Nine Walgreens pharmacies in Iowa hit with fines, licensing sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy