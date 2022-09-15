Read full article on original website
Related
lamarledger.com
Boulder woman arrested after she and her two children “abruptly disappeared”
The Boulder Police Department said the woman and her two children who “abruptly disappeared” from their north Boulder home Wednesday night have been found safe. Boulder police were called about 10 p.m. Wednesday after Laura A. McCall, 40, and her 7-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son went missing; they were last heard from about 6 p.m.
Mom arrested after missing family search in Boulder
The Boulder Police Department says a woman has been arrested after her kids were found alone in a vehicle following an all-night search.
Old Town shooting leaves 1 hospitalized, no arrests made
One person was hospitalized overnight after being shot multiple times near Fort Collins.
Mother, 2 children go missing in north Boulder, search underway
A mother and two children have gone missing in the Boulder area. The mother's name is Laura McCall and the children are a 7-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy. Police put out a call for help from the public on Thursday morning in an effort to locate them. A law enforcement search operation involving K-9s and horses was taking place in the eastern part of Boulder County at 7:40 a.m and it wasn't immediately clear if the search was connected to the disappearance. That was going on near the intersection of Baseline Road and County Line Road.Authorities said McCall is 40. They said they were called on Wednesday night to a house in north Boulder that she and the two children had disappeared suddenly. They were last heard from at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The vehicle McCall drives is described as follows: - Black 2009 Toyota Rav4 - Colorado license plate of SQN317 Anyone who sees the family members is asked to call 911 right away.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 dead after mid-air collision involving 2 planes in Boulder County
Two planes crashed mid-air in Longmont Saturday morning leaving multiple people dead.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Report: Three dead after two planes crash in Boulder County
Three people are dead after two planes collided in midair Saturday morning south of Longmont in Boulder County. Mountain View Fire Rescue responded to reports of a plane crash around 9 a.m. in the area of North 95th Street and Niwot Road. Upon arriving, first responders found two crash sites.
Joseph Spector arrested, accused of fondling children
Police are concerned there could be more victims after Joseph Spector was arrested. The 44-year-old is accused of fondling children in Denver and Aurora.Officers responded to a report at Denver International Airport of a child being fondled. After speaking with the victim's mother and reviewing surveillance video, investigators identified the suspect as Spector. He was arrested on Wednesday for investigation of sexual assault- fondling of a child. In addition to the incident at DIA, the Aurora Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unit identified Spector as a suspect in a similar incident. That incident reportedly occurred at Lava Island, 452 N. Sable Blvd. about 1 p.m. on Sept. 6. According to police, a female child was fondled by Spector. Investigators believed there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about either of these incidents or wish to report an incident involving Spector, is encouraged to call the Denver Police Department at 720.913.6040 or the Aurora Police Department at 303.627.3100.
Bowhunter Charged, Attacked By Moose In Larimer County
An unidentified male bowhunter has sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a moose in rural Larimer County earlier this week. According to a Facebook post via the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), the sheriff's office received an emergency SOS from a GPS device at around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13; that emergency signal reportedly came from a GPS device carried by an adult male hunter who was located off of Long Draw Road above Highway 14.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Burglary suspect arrested in Fort Collins after barricade situation
Fort Collins Police say a burglary suspect who barricaded himself in an apartment on Friday morning is in custody.
gripped.com
Climber Dies at 22 in Colorado Rappel Accident
Several climbing communities are mourning the death of Maya Humeau, who died in a climbing accident this past Tuesday. She was 22 years old. Reports say that Humeau fell around 30 metres while climbing on the Black Wall on Mount Spalding. The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office said Humeau’s climbing partner called 911 and that several parties, including the sheriff’s deputies, an alpine rescue team and others responded to the scene.
Southern Minnesota News
40-Year-Old Murder Cold Case Solved In Colorado
DENVER (AP) – A 71-year-old Colorado man has been convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in the cold case slayings of two women whose bodies were found near the mountain resort town of Breckenridge in 1982. Alan Lee Phillips was arrested last year after local, state and federal...
Bullet hits family’s windshield on I-25
A man and his teenage daughter were traveling home on Interstate 25 when they ended up in the middle of gunfire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
More Than Just a Boulevard in Town: Who Was Longmont’s Ken Pratt?
Did you know that Ken Pratt Boulevard was known as Florida Avenue prior to 1996? Millions of travelers have been on the thoroughfare since then; who was Ken Pratt?. There really aren't that many streets/highways that are named after local persons of interest in the Northern Colorado area. Ken Pratt Boulevard definitely stands out in that way; and it's not just some side street, it's Highway 119.
‘We made a pact’: Pastor shares heartfelt letter from Officer Vakoff’s mom
Pastor Benjamin Chavez read a letter from Officer Dillon Vakoff’s mother at the end of his memorial service, as the 27-year-old Arvada police officer was laid to rest.
Hunter has life-threatening injuries after he was gored by a moose in Colorado
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A hunter has life-threatening injuries after he was gored by a moose Tuesday in Colorado, officials say. According to a Facebook post from Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received an emergency alert from a GPS device that a hunter was carrying. The hunter had alerted LCSO that he was seriously injured by an animal.
Should I be concerned about the smoke rising out of Boulder?
If you were near Rabbit Mountain Friday morning, you may have been concerned after noticing a plume of smoke in the sky, but worry not, because this is simply a part of the prescribed burn conducted by Boulder County officials.
Reckless Pilot Buzzes Colorado Boats + Crashes
An incident that took place recently in Colorado could have had a much more tragic outcome involved a plane flying recklessly over a popular reservoir, buzzing boats, which led to its eventual crash. The Incident at the Colorado Reservoir. The incident took place on Sunday, September 11th, 2022 at Horsetooth...
Teen driver facing several charges in rollover crash
A 16-year-old driver is facing multiple charges after the SUV he was driving rolled over injuring four passengers, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said.
Possible drunk driver causes crash on I-70 in Wheat Ridge
The Wheat Ridge Police Department is investigating a serious crash that happened on Friday morning.
Fake gun causes lockdown at Longmont High School
Longmont High School was placed on lockdown because of reports of someone carrying a firearm. Police ultimately discovered the firearm was fake.
Comments / 0