Boulder, CO

lamarledger.com

Boulder woman arrested after she and her two children “abruptly disappeared”

The Boulder Police Department said the woman and her two children who “abruptly disappeared” from their north Boulder home Wednesday night have been found safe. Boulder police were called about 10 p.m. Wednesday after Laura A. McCall, 40, and her 7-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son went missing; they were last heard from about 6 p.m.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Mother, 2 children go missing in north Boulder, search underway

A mother and two children have gone missing in the Boulder area. The mother's name is Laura McCall and the children are a 7-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy. Police put out a call for help from the public on Thursday morning in an effort to locate them. A law enforcement search operation involving K-9s and horses was taking place in the eastern part of Boulder County at 7:40 a.m and it wasn't immediately clear if the search was connected to the disappearance. That was going on near the intersection of Baseline Road and County Line Road.Authorities said McCall is 40. They said they were called on Wednesday night to a house in north Boulder that she and the two children had disappeared suddenly. They were last heard from at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The vehicle McCall drives is described as follows: - Black 2009 Toyota Rav4 - Colorado license plate of SQN317 Anyone who sees the family members is asked to call 911 right away.
BOULDER, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Report: Three dead after two planes crash in Boulder County

Three people are dead after two planes collided in midair Saturday morning south of Longmont in Boulder County. Mountain View Fire Rescue responded to reports of a plane crash around 9 a.m. in the area of North 95th Street and Niwot Road. Upon arriving, first responders found two crash sites.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Joseph Spector arrested, accused of fondling children

Police are concerned there could be more victims after Joseph Spector was arrested. The 44-year-old is accused of fondling children in Denver and Aurora.Officers responded to a report at Denver International Airport of a child being fondled. After speaking with the victim's mother and reviewing surveillance video, investigators identified the suspect as Spector. He was arrested on Wednesday for investigation of sexual assault- fondling of a child. In addition to the incident at DIA, the Aurora Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unit identified Spector as a suspect in a similar incident. That incident reportedly occurred at Lava Island, 452 N. Sable Blvd. about 1 p.m. on Sept. 6. According to police, a female child was fondled by Spector. Investigators believed there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about either of these incidents or wish to report an incident involving Spector, is encouraged to call the Denver Police Department at 720.913.6040 or the Aurora Police Department at 303.627.3100.
AURORA, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Bowhunter Charged, Attacked By Moose In Larimer County

An unidentified male bowhunter has sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a moose in rural Larimer County earlier this week. According to a Facebook post via the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), the sheriff's office received an emergency SOS from a GPS device at around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13; that emergency signal reportedly came from a GPS device carried by an adult male hunter who was located off of Long Draw Road above Highway 14.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
gripped.com

Climber Dies at 22 in Colorado Rappel Accident

Several climbing communities are mourning the death of Maya Humeau, who died in a climbing accident this past Tuesday. She was 22 years old. Reports say that Humeau fell around 30 metres while climbing on the Black Wall on Mount Spalding. The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office said Humeau’s climbing partner called 911 and that several parties, including the sheriff’s deputies, an alpine rescue team and others responded to the scene.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
Southern Minnesota News

40-Year-Old Murder Cold Case Solved In Colorado

DENVER (AP) – A 71-year-old Colorado man has been convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in the cold case slayings of two women whose bodies were found near the mountain resort town of Breckenridge in 1982. Alan Lee Phillips was arrested last year after local, state and federal...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
94.3 The X

More Than Just a Boulevard in Town: Who Was Longmont’s Ken Pratt?

Did you know that Ken Pratt Boulevard was known as Florida Avenue prior to 1996? Millions of travelers have been on the thoroughfare since then; who was Ken Pratt?. There really aren't that many streets/highways that are named after local persons of interest in the Northern Colorado area. Ken Pratt Boulevard definitely stands out in that way; and it's not just some side street, it's Highway 119.
LONGMONT, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Reckless Pilot Buzzes Colorado Boats + Crashes

An incident that took place recently in Colorado could have had a much more tragic outcome involved a plane flying recklessly over a popular reservoir, buzzing boats, which led to its eventual crash. The Incident at the Colorado Reservoir. The incident took place on Sunday, September 11th, 2022 at Horsetooth...
FORT COLLINS, CO

