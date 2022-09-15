How McKayla Theleus, Zoe Zudans are recharging Suncoast volleyball

RIVIERA BEACH – Clad in the night’s Hawaiian-themed attire, Suncoast volleyball swept Wellington (25-19, 25-16, 25-16) on Wednesday night, securing a huge bounce-back win at a crucial juncture in the 2022 regular season.

The win takes Suncoast to an even 3-3 record, but the season has been an interesting one thus far for both programs.

Wellington (5-3) has only two other losses, both against then-undefeated teams, marking a strong start to a good team with a tough schedule.

But the Wolverines failed to execute against an energized Suncoast, who look to have already put last week’s 3-0 loss to West Boca quite far in the rearview mirror.

Here are three takeaways from Wednesday’s volleyball action between the two squads.

Theleus, Zudans power recharged offense

Suncoast volleyball looked like a completely different team on Wednesday and both team captain Zoe Zudans and junior McKayla Theleus were big reasons why.

After injuring her ankle last week, Zudans’ presence back on the court was a sight for sore eyes to Suncoast fans.

“Knowing she was able to get back into form tonight and getting McKayla some swings, that was electrifying,” Spence said. "Those two can’t be stopped after that.”

Zudans led the team with 21 kills and nine digs, while Theleus added eight kills, 29 assists, and six digs.

“I told them before this night started that I expected a sweep and nothing less,” Suncoast head coach Christian Spence said. “Knowing that they were able to step up to that shows me, you know what, ‘We’re ready to go on a big run.’”

Pegged as one of The Palm Beach Post’s large-school teams to watch before the season began, the version of the Chargers that fans witnessed on Wednesday night lived up to the billing.

"Execution” important as talent for Wellington

No one in the county would doubt the early-season resume the Wolverines have put together.

Despite the middling 5-3 record, four- set match losses to Palm Beach Central and Lake Worth Christian are nothing to scoff at and on the other side, wins against the likes of Park Vista and Cardinal Newman are noteworthy.

Head coach Duane Carroll would probably consider Wednesday's performance against Suncoast as a season outlier, rather than a momentum-breaker.

“We’ve just got to get back to watching some film and basically just execute,” Carroll said. “That’s a really good team over there that Suncoast has. It came down to execution. Suncoast executed way better than us.”

Carroll repeated variations of the word “execute” again and again when speaking about the team’s performance after Wednesday’s game.

The talent is there.

“We have a lot of players that make a big difference for us,” he said. “We have Ava, Tegan, Rilee, Leslie, Logan, but it’s all team effort with us. I have so many players we can use.”

Carroll will look to see his Wolverines get bacon track against Spanish River next Tuesday.

Leadership roles take center-stage in Suncoast’s turning point

Last week’s loss to West Boca was unexpected. The team admitted to having very low energy during the contest, and the pieces just did not click the way they have been.

It was a stark reminder that any team can falter without the right mindset – even a team that had taken county juggernauts Boca Raton and Jupiter to five sets apiece.

“The team got together before our practice after we played against West Boca, and they came together as one,” Spence said. “Knowing that before I came into the gym that they’d already talked, I knew how tonight was going to be. I knew we were going to sweep somebody. It didn’t matter who it was in the state.”

The players-only meeting and practice was a testament to the leadership and chemistry of a team looking to respond in a big way.

“Yesterday, before practice, we had a little talk, just the team, not the coaches,” Zudans said. “We talked about what we wanted to change, what we wanted to do better, and I think we were more united tonight.”

Kolei Joiner, who added five kills and five digs to round out the offensive performance on Wednesday, runs a school club that promotes sportsmanship, and her efforts resulted in the biggest and most energized home crowd of the season.

Theleus believes that the energy Wednesday night represented a turning point for Suncoast volleyball.

“Our team started really emerging,” she said. “We had little glimpses of it throughout the session, but here today, this is where we’re going to start going up that track.”